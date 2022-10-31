COVID-19: India logs 1,326 fresh cases in past 24 hours; death toll at 5,29,024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases decline to 17,912

COVID-19: India on Monday reported 1,326 fresh cases of coronavirus, recorded in the past 24 hours. With the new cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,53,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,06,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10601 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 140 1 2324056 20 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 66578 296 4 Assam 2613 735398 8035 5 Bihar 104 1 838794 16 12302 6 Chandigarh 12 2 98106 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 135 1 1163228 9 14142 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 348 48 1979302 101 26508 10 Goa* 88 2 254651 8 3967 11 Gujarat 359 55 1265345 96 11039 12 Haryana 205 7 1045193 29 10711 13 Himachal Pradesh 22 2 308214 2 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 1 474477 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 52 3 437156 2 5331 16 Karnataka 2084 102 4026529 83 40298 17 Kerala*** 3312 72 6747067 304 71383 18 Ladakh 10 1 29149 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 60 1 1043909 14 10775 21 Maharashtra 1504 28 7981854 313 148386 1 22 Manipur 17 2 137717 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 15 1 95125 1 1624 24 Mizoram 40 1 238038 5 726 1 25 Nagaland 2 35190 782 26 Odisha 293 9 1326621 40 9203 27 Puducherry 134 3 173267 20 1974 28 Punjab** 89 4 764564 11 17920 29 Rajasthan 292 17 1304455 45 9644 30 Sikkim 9 2 43780 4 498 31 Tamil Nadu 1732 166 3552111 324 38048 32 Telangana 495 3 835529 69 4111 33 Tripura 22 5 107045 5 940 34 Uttarakhand 57 3 441333 8 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 289 8 2103608 41 23628 1 36 West Bengal 752 115 2095720 151 21527 Total# 17912 405 44106656 1723 529024 3

(With inputs from PTI)

