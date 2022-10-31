COVID-19: India logs 1,326 fresh cases in past 24 hours; death toll at 5,29,024

Highlights
- India's tally of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,46,53,592
- The active cases have declined to 17,912
- The eight fatalities include five deaths reconciled by Kerala
COVID-19: India on Monday reported 1,326 fresh cases of coronavirus, recorded in the past 24 hours. With the new cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,53,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,06,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|10601
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|140
|1
|2324056
|20
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|66578
|296
|4
|Assam
|2613
|735398
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|104
|1
|838794
|16
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|12
|2
|98106
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|135
|1
|1163228
|9
|14142
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|348
|48
|1979302
|101
|26508
|10
|Goa*
|88
|2
|254651
|8
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|359
|55
|1265345
|96
|11039
|12
|Haryana
|205
|7
|1045193
|29
|10711
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|22
|2
|308214
|2
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|28
|1
|474477
|3
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|52
|3
|437156
|2
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|2084
|102
|4026529
|83
|40298
|17
|Kerala***
|3312
|72
|6747067
|304
|71383
|18
|Ladakh
|10
|1
|29149
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|60
|1
|1043909
|14
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|1504
|28
|7981854
|313
|148386
|1
|22
|Manipur
|17
|2
|137717
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|15
|1
|95125
|1
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|40
|1
|238038
|5
|726
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|35190
|782
|26
|Odisha
|293
|9
|1326621
|40
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|134
|3
|173267
|20
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|89
|4
|764564
|11
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|292
|17
|1304455
|45
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|2
|43780
|4
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1732
|166
|3552111
|324
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|495
|3
|835529
|69
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|22
|5
|107045
|5
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|57
|3
|441333
|8
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|289
|8
|2103608
|41
|23628
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|752
|115
|2095720
|151
|21527
|Total#
|17912
|405
|44106656
|1723
|529024
|3
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read | With COVID deaths remaining minuscule, experts feel disease reached endemic phase