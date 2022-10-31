Monday, October 31, 2022
     
COVID-19: India logs 1,326 fresh cases in past 24 hours; death toll at 5,29,024

COVID-19: The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2022 9:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases decline to 17,912

Highlights

  • India's tally of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,46,53,592
  • The active cases have declined to 17,912
  • The eight fatalities include five deaths reconciled by Kerala

COVID-19: India on Monday reported 1,326 fresh cases of coronavirus, recorded in the past 24 hours. With the new cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,53,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,06,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7   10601 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 140 2324056 20  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   66578   296  
4 Assam 2613   735398   8035  
5 Bihar 104 838794 16  12302  
6 Chandigarh 12 98106   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 135 1163228 14142  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 348 48  1979302 101  26508  
10 Goa* 88 254651 3967  
11 Gujarat 359 55  1265345 96  11039  
12 Haryana 205 1045193 29  10711  
13 Himachal Pradesh 22 308214 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 474477 4785  
15 Jharkhand 52 437156 5331  
16 Karnataka 2084 102  4026529 83  40298  
17 Kerala*** 3312 72  6747067 304  71383  
18 Ladakh 10 29149   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 60 1043909 14  10775  
21 Maharashtra 1504 28  7981854 313  148386
22 Manipur 17 137717 2149  
23 Meghalaya 15 95125 1624  
24 Mizoram 40 238038 726
25 Nagaland 2   35190   782  
26 Odisha 293 1326621 40  9203  
27 Puducherry 134 173267 20  1974  
28 Punjab** 89 764564 11  17920  
29 Rajasthan 292 17  1304455 45  9644  
30 Sikkim 9 43780 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 1732 166  3552111 324  38048  
32 Telangana 495 835529 69  4111  
33 Tripura 22 107045 940  
34 Uttarakhand 57 441333 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 289 2103608 41  23628
36 West Bengal 752 115  2095720 151  21527  
Total# 17912 405  44106656 1723  529024

(With inputs from PTI)

