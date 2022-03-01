India reports 6,915 new COVID cases, 180 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Students undergo thermal testing before entering the school to attend a class

Highlights The death toll climbed to 5,14,023, the data uploaded at 8 am showed

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days

The 180 new fatalities include 49 from Kerala and 14 from Karnataka

India saw a single-day rise of 6,915 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,29,31,045, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 92,472, now comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.

A total of 5,14,023 deaths have been reported so far in the country -- 1,43,701 from Maharashtra, 65,333 from Kerala, 39,950 from Karnataka, 38,004 from Tamil Nadu, 26,122 from Delhi, 23,456 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,176 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 1 9879 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2325 525 2300760 595 14727 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 134 15 63997 29 296 4 Assam 1523 46 715962 59 6638 5 Bihar 322 1 817514 28 12255 6 Chandigarh 155 10 90420 18 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1397 308 1135469 394 14028 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 1 11433 4 9 Delhi 1845 241 1831925 499 26122 10 Goa**** 271 30 240927 28 3821 20 20 11 Gujarat 1820 229 1209878 344 10930 2 2 12 Haryana 1963 230 969158 464 10563 6 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1014 131 278178 217 4121 2 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 682 106 447567 148 4748 15 Jharkhand 418 63 428648 81 5315 16 Karnataka 5661 865 3895452 1119 39950 14 14 17 Kerala*** 27362 3383 6406519 5283 65333 49 61 110 18 Ladakh 150 16 27638 29 228 19 Lakshadweep 5 3 11343 4 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 3449 402 1024731 721 10727 21 Maharashtra 10661 564 7711343 967 143701 4 4 22 Manipur 322 17 134349 41 2112 1 1 23 Meghalaya 178 18 91721 22 1578 24 Mizoram 6880 388 207116 1713 657 25 Nagaland 109 10 34543 15 755 26 Odisha 2233 266 1273734 430 9071 7 7 27 Puducherry 118 24 163640 33 1962 28 Punjab 684 45 739701 85 17706 4 4 29 Rajasthan 4135 834 1266144 1116 9537 30 Sikkim 52 7 38573 11 443 31 Tamil Nadu 5745 648 3405624 1013 38004 1 1 32 Telangana 2968 269 781852 425 4111 33 Tripura 24 3 99919 5 919 34 Uttarakhand 2330 62 426122 120 7683 3 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 3698 256 2040668 603 23456 3 3 36 West Bengal 1828 116 1992103 204 21176 1 1 Total# 92472 10129 42324550 16864 514023 99 81 180

