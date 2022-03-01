Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
India reports 6,915 new COVID cases, 180 deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 9:45 IST
Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,14,023, the data uploaded at 8 am showed
  • The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days
  • The 180 new fatalities include 49 from Kerala and 14 from Karnataka

India saw a single-day rise of 6,915 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,29,31,045, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 92,472, now comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.

The 180 new fatalities include 110 from Kerala and 20 from Goa.

A total of 5,14,023 deaths have been reported so far in the country -- 1,43,701 from Maharashtra, 65,333 from Kerala, 39,950 from Karnataka, 38,004 from Tamil Nadu, 26,122 from Delhi, 23,456 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,176 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 9879 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2325 525  2300760 595  14727   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 134 15  63997 29  296      
4 Assam 1523 46  715962 59  6638      
5 Bihar 322 817514 28  12255      
6 Chandigarh 155 10  90420 18  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1397 308  1135469 394  14028   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11433   4      
9 Delhi 1845 241  1831925 499  26122      
10 Goa**** 271 30  240927 28  3821   20 20
11 Gujarat 1820 229  1209878 344  10930   2
12 Haryana 1963 230  969158 464  10563   6
13 Himachal Pradesh 1014 131  278178 217  4121   2
14 Jammu and Kashmir 682 106  447567 148  4748      
15 Jharkhand 418 63  428648 81  5315      
16 Karnataka 5661 865  3895452 1119  39950 14    14
17 Kerala*** 27362 3383  6406519 5283  65333 49  61 110
18 Ladakh 150 16  27638 29  228      
19 Lakshadweep 5 11343 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 3449 402  1024731 721  10727      
21 Maharashtra 10661 564  7711343 967  143701   4
22 Manipur 322 17  134349 41  2112   1
23 Meghalaya 178 18  91721 22  1578      
24 Mizoram 6880 388  207116 1713  657      
25 Nagaland 109 10  34543 15  755      
26 Odisha 2233 266  1273734 430  9071   7
27 Puducherry 118 24  163640 33  1962      
28 Punjab 684 45  739701 85  17706   4
29 Rajasthan 4135 834  1266144 1116  9537      
30 Sikkim 52 38573 11  443      
31 Tamil Nadu 5745 648  3405624 1013  38004   1
32 Telangana 2968 269  781852 425  4111      
33 Tripura 24 99919 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2330 62  426122 120  7683   3
35 Uttar Pradesh 3698 256  2040668 603  23456   3
36 West Bengal 1828 116  1992103 204  21176   1
Total# 92472 10129  42324550 16864  514023 99  81 180

