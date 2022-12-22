COVID-19 update: India records 185 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,402

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 185 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,432.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,402, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,408.
Active cases:
A decrease of total six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,681. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. According to the ministry's website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,95,17,715 samples have been tested up to December 21 for COVID-19. Of these 1,17,538 samples were tested on Wednesday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.
COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra:
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. While the fatality rate and hospitalisation are going down in Maharashtra, COVID-19 cases are witnessing a surge in some countries, an official release said on Wednesday.
In view of this, it said, health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point programme- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. It was also attended by principal secretary, health, Sanjay Khandare and health services director Dr Sadhana Tayde.
As per the release, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is falling and this week the number of new cases dipped by 30 per cent compared to the previous week.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10612
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|2324327
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|66593
|296
|4
|Assam
|0
|738065
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|4
|2
|839059
|2
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|2
|98159
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|3
|1163595
|3
|14146
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|31
|2
|1980547
|5
|26519
|10
|Goa*
|12
|1
|255034
|2
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|20
|4
|1266452
|6
|11043
|12
|Haryana
|42
|3
|1045820
|4
|10714
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|20
|3
|308384
|1
|4213
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9
|474598
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|0
|437236
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1272
|3
|4030130
|18
|40307
|17
|Kerala***
|1436
|12
|6754759
|46
|71540
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|1
|29176
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|7
|1
|1044135
|10776
|21
|Maharashtra
|132
|13
|7987824
|33
|148412
|22
|Manipur
|2
|137771
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|2
|95156
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|0
|238238
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|35204
|782
|26
|Odisha
|98
|7
|1327214
|9
|9205
|27
|Puducherry
|2
|1
|173526
|1975
|28
|Punjab**
|9
|2
|764853
|1
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|53
|37
|1305669
|48
|9653
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|1
|43819
|1
|499
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|47
|2
|3556226
|8
|38049
|32
|Telangana
|34
|4
|837102
|9
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|107093
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|28
|3
|441581
|6
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|95
|1
|2104354
|4
|23633
|36
|West Bengal
|43
|2
|2096981
|4
|21532
|1
|Total#
|3408
|82
|44142242
|210
|530680
|1
|**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.