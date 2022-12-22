COVID-19 update: India records 185 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,402

Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 3,402, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 185 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,432.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,402, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,408. 

Active cases:

A decrease of total six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,681. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. According to the ministry's website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,95,17,715 samples have been tested up to December 21 for COVID-19. Of these 1,17,538 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. While the fatality rate and hospitalisation are going down in Maharashtra, COVID-19 cases are witnessing a surge in some countries, an official release said on Wednesday.

In view of this, it said, health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point programme- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. It was also attended by principal secretary, health, Sanjay Khandare and health services director Dr Sadhana Tayde.

As per the release, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is falling and this week the number of new cases dipped by 30 per cent compared to the previous week.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3   2324327   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   66593   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 4 839059 12302  
6 Chandigarh 2   98159   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 0 1163595 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 31 1980547 26519  
10 Goa* 12 255034 4013  
11 Gujarat 20 1266452 11043  
12 Haryana 42 1045820 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 20 308384 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9   474598   4785  
15 Jharkhand 0   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1272 4030130 18  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1436 12  6754759 46  71540  
18 Ladakh 3 29176   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 7 1044135   10776  
21 Maharashtra 132 13  7987824 33  148412  
22 Manipur 2   137771   2149  
23 Meghalaya 2   95156   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 98 1327214 9205  
27 Puducherry 2 173526   1975  
28 Punjab** 9 764853 19289  
29 Rajasthan 53 37  1305669 48  9653  
30 Sikkim 0 43819 499  
31 Tamil Nadu 47 3556226 38049  
32 Telangana 34 837102 4111  
33 Tripura 1   107093   940  
34 Uttarakhand 28 441581 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 95 2104354 23633  
36 West Bengal 43 2096981 21532
Total# 3408 82  44142242 210  530680
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

