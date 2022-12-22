COVID-19 update: India records 185 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,402

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 185 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,432.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,402, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,408.

Active cases:

A decrease of total six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,681. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. According to the ministry's website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,95,17,715 samples have been tested up to December 21 for COVID-19. Of these 1,17,538 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra :

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. While the fatality rate and hospitalisation are going down in Maharashtra, COVID-19 cases are witnessing a surge in some countries, an official release said on Wednesday.

In view of this, it said, health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point programme- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. It was also attended by principal secretary, health, Sanjay Khandare and health services director Dr Sadhana Tayde.

As per the release, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is falling and this week the number of new cases dipped by 30 per cent compared to the previous week.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324327 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 66593 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 4 2 839059 2 12302 6 Chandigarh 2 98159 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 0 3 1163595 3 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 31 2 1980547 5 26519 10 Goa* 12 1 255034 2 4013 11 Gujarat 20 4 1266452 6 11043 12 Haryana 42 3 1045820 4 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 20 3 308384 1 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9 474598 4785 15 Jharkhand 0 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1272 3 4030130 18 40307 17 Kerala*** 1436 12 6754759 46 71540 18 Ladakh 3 1 29176 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 7 1 1044135 10776 21 Maharashtra 132 13 7987824 33 148412 22 Manipur 2 137771 2149 23 Meghalaya 2 95156 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 98 7 1327214 9 9205 27 Puducherry 2 1 173526 1975 28 Punjab** 9 2 764853 1 19289 29 Rajasthan 53 37 1305669 48 9653 30 Sikkim 0 1 43819 1 499 31 Tamil Nadu 47 2 3556226 8 38049 32 Telangana 34 4 837102 9 4111 33 Tripura 1 107093 940 34 Uttarakhand 28 3 441581 6 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 95 1 2104354 4 23633 36 West Bengal 43 2 2096981 4 21532 1 Total# 3408 82 44142242 210 530680 1 **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

Latest India News