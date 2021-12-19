Covid: India logs 7,081 new cases, active cases decline to 83,913

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 52 days now.

India reported 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 264 deaths due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The country saw a total of 7,469 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,78,940.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 52 days now. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 83,913, the ministry data showed today.

Over 137.46 (1,37,46,13,252) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

