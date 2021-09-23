Delhi reports 48 new COVID cases, zero death

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI A health worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Delhi recorded 48 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,085. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

As many as 53 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital slightly rose to 0.07 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 30 cases of coronavirus and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 70,533 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,38,634 in the national capital, including 14,13,116 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 433, of which 85 are in home isolation.

