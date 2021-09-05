Delhi reports zero death, 30 new COVID-19 cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test in Delhi.

Delhi on Sunday recorded zero Covid deaths for the fifth consecutive day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 30 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,082.

This is the 24th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day.

As many as 33 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 55 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent. On Friday, it reported 35 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Thursday, 39 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 65,365 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,959 in the national capital, including 14,12,526 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 351, of which 91 are in home isolation.

