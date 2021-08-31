Delhi reports 28 Covid cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Delhi recorded 28 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,082. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 53 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 20 cases of the coronavirus and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Sunday, it reported 31 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 55,371 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,764 in the national capital, including 14,12,333 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 349, of which 85 are in home isolation.

