COVID: Delhi reports 27 new cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 27 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,085. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 24 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 03 per cent. On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 68,498 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,38,685 in the national capital. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

