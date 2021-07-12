Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till July 20; only 50 people allowed in weddings

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state till July 20. The decision was taken amid a huge tourist influx at hill stations including Mussoorie and Nainital, raising warning of another wave of infections. As per the guidelines, a cap of 50 people has been imposed at weddings and funerals.

At present, coaching institutes in the state are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. All commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate from 8 am to 7 pm on all days except on Sundays.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered strict restrictions for tourists travelling to Dehradun and Nainital and directed all hotels in the two districts to cap the occupancy at 50 per cent.

Commenting on the development, he had said, "We have issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

