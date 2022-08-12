COVID-19: India reports 16,561 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,23,535

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 16,561 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,73,094.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,23,535, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,25,076.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,928. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 12 was recorded 5.44 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,95,37,440 samples have been tested up to August 11 for COVID-19. Of these 3,04,189 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 2,726 fresh coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department here. The positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent in the national capital, data showed. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 per cent.

The fresh cases on Thursday came out of 18,960 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 4 10343 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1270 121 2318081 269 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 231 20 65787 41 296 4 Assam 3754 730330 8022 5 Bihar 980 17 832021 173 12287 2 6 Chandigarh 752 16 95699 99 1171 7 Chhattisgarh 2706 220 1153294 516 14085 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 6 11538 7 4 9 Delhi 8205 301 1940984 2439 26351 8 10 Goa* 1033 24 248570 146 3855 11 Gujarat 5321 408 1246972 1082 10985 4 12 Haryana 4777 239 1023434 906 10651 13 Himachal Pradesh 4002 336 298086 861 4181 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4927 219 461671 766 4776 15 Jharkhand 691 85 435156 174 5329 16 Karnataka 10351 439 3973873 2114 40170 5 17 Kerala*** 9865 169 6652519 1144 70592 18 Ladakh 112 1 28699 11 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1243 54 1039731 231 10763 1 21 Maharashtra 11889 7904320 1840 148157 7 22 Manipur 243 10 137063 26 2140 2 23 Meghalaya 581 95 93829 139 1612 1 24 Mizoram 1088 86 232897 264 715 25 Nagaland 55 2 35027 7 773 26 Odisha 4211 403 1307304 1055 9152 1 27 Puducherry 529 103 169290 133 1967 28 Punjab** 13253 429 747101 17842 3 29 Rajasthan 4158 16 1285257 595 9592 2 30 Sikkim 397 20 41999 80 477 1 31 Tamil Nadu 8586 325 3508919 1252 38033 32 Telangana 4720 387 818552 992 4111 33 Tripura 454 67 106092 113 937 2 34 Uttarakhand 2207 144 435636 363 7723 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 5790 157 2081183 766 23578 36 West Bengal 6646 308 2072421 822 21410 5 Total# 125076 3185 43555041 19431 526879 49 ***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. #Assam and Lakshadweep Data awaited (updated till 10th Aug).

