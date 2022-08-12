COVID-19: India reports 16,561 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,23,535

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 87,95,37,440 samples have been tested up to August 11 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 16,561 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,73,094.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,23,535, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,25,076.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,928. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 12 was recorded 5.44 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,95,37,440 samples have been tested up to August 11 for COVID-19. Of these 3,04,189 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 2,726 fresh coronavirus cases and six fatalities on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department here. The positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent in the national capital, data showed. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease.
On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 per cent.
The fresh cases on Thursday came out of 18,960 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|4
|10343
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1270
|121
|2318081
|269
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|231
|20
|65787
|41
|296
|4
|Assam
|3754
|730330
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|980
|17
|832021
|173
|12287
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|752
|16
|95699
|99
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2706
|220
|1153294
|516
|14085
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|6
|11538
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8205
|301
|1940984
|2439
|26351
|8
|10
|Goa*
|1033
|24
|248570
|146
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|5321
|408
|1246972
|1082
|10985
|4
|12
|Haryana
|4777
|239
|1023434
|906
|10651
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4002
|336
|298086
|861
|4181
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4927
|219
|461671
|766
|4776
|15
|Jharkhand
|691
|85
|435156
|174
|5329
|16
|Karnataka
|10351
|439
|3973873
|2114
|40170
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|9865
|169
|6652519
|1144
|70592
|18
|Ladakh
|112
|1
|28699
|11
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1243
|54
|1039731
|231
|10763
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11889
|7904320
|1840
|148157
|7
|22
|Manipur
|243
|10
|137063
|26
|2140
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|581
|95
|93829
|139
|1612
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1088
|86
|232897
|264
|715
|25
|Nagaland
|55
|2
|35027
|7
|773
|26
|Odisha
|4211
|403
|1307304
|1055
|9152
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|529
|103
|169290
|133
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|13253
|429
|747101
|17842
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|4158
|16
|1285257
|595
|9592
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|397
|20
|41999
|80
|477
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8586
|325
|3508919
|1252
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|4720
|387
|818552
|992
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|454
|67
|106092
|113
|937
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2207
|144
|435636
|363
|7723
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5790
|157
|2081183
|766
|23578
|36
|West Bengal
|6646
|308
|2072421
|822
|21410
|5
|Total#
|125076
|3185
|43555041
|19431
|526879
|49
|***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|#Assam and Lakshadweep Data awaited (updated till 10th Aug).