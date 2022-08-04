COVID-19: India reports 19,893 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,36,478

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,530
- According to ICMR, 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID
- A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 19,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,36,478, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,37,057.
Active cases:
A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,03,006 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the death toll increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin.
On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,886 cases and five fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 434 cases and one coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The other coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district), Parbhani, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara (one each), said the department.
The state's coronavirus fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,91,665 and leaving the state with 12,321 active cases, the bulletin said. It said 39,655 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,32,80,882.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,52,103; fresh cases 1,932; death toll 1,48,117, recoveries 78,91,665; active cases: 12,321; total tests 8,32,80,882.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|4
|10288
|7
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2042
|77
|2315687
|374
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|401
|32
|65271
|107
|296
|4
|Assam
|5296
|726201
|8017
|5
|Bihar
|1308
|93
|830308
|273
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|936
|14
|94665
|86
|1170
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3360
|121
|1149586
|713
|14070
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12
|1
|11517
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5006
|732
|1926777
|771
|26316
|3
|10
|Goa*
|842
|13
|247668
|150
|3854
|11
|Gujarat
|6257
|156
|1239423
|1030
|10971
|12
|Haryana
|3336
|19
|1017290
|603
|10645
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5402
|170
|291646
|1002
|4166
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4846
|295
|456285
|445
|4773
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1086
|25
|433890
|162
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|10896
|37
|3959342
|1699
|40148
|17
|Kerala***
|13177
|709
|6639798
|1754
|70493
|18
|Ladakh
|93
|5
|28595
|21
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1493
|19
|1037977
|183
|10756
|21
|Maharashtra
|12583
|225
|7889478
|2106
|148110
|5
|22
|Manipur
|456
|45
|136594
|91
|2131
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|676
|4
|93265
|85
|1606
|24
|Mizoram
|1047
|150
|231380
|150
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|76
|11
|34956
|21
|771
|26
|Odisha
|5518
|1411
|1300023
|2151
|9142
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|760
|20
|168351
|98
|1967
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|9832
|484
|747101
|17820
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|2088
|78
|1283202
|217
|9585
|5
|30
|Sikkim
|813
|131
|41016
|168
|472
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|11796
|432
|3497079
|1734
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5992
|259
|811568
|795
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1485
|28
|104486
|125
|930
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2565
|258
|433284
|85
|7712
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3286
|80
|2076670
|498
|23570
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|12254
|1239
|2061580
|2118
|21376
|4
|Total#
|137057
|2735
|43403610
|19823
|526477
|35
|***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.