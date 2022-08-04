COVID-19: India reports 19,893 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,36,478

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in Jammu, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. India logged a single-day rise of 18,313 fresh cases, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Highlights The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,530

According to ICMR, 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 cases updates : India recorded 19,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,36,478, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,37,057.

Active cases:

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,03,006 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally :

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the death toll increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,886 cases and five fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 434 cases and one coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The other coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district), Parbhani, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara (one each), said the department.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,91,665 and leaving the state with 12,321 active cases, the bulletin said. It said 39,655 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,32,80,882.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,52,103; fresh cases 1,932; death toll 1,48,117, recoveries 78,91,665; active cases: 12,321; total tests 8,32,80,882.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 4 10288 7 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2042 77 2315687 374 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 401 32 65271 107 296 4 Assam 5296 726201 8017 5 Bihar 1308 93 830308 273 12284 6 Chandigarh 936 14 94665 86 1170 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3360 121 1149586 713 14070 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 1 11517 1 4 9 Delhi 5006 732 1926777 771 26316 3 10 Goa* 842 13 247668 150 3854 11 Gujarat 6257 156 1239423 1030 10971 12 Haryana 3336 19 1017290 603 10645 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 5402 170 291646 1002 4166 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4846 295 456285 445 4773 1 15 Jharkhand 1086 25 433890 162 5327 16 Karnataka 10896 37 3959342 1699 40148 17 Kerala*** 13177 709 6639798 1754 70493 18 Ladakh 93 5 28595 21 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1493 19 1037977 183 10756 21 Maharashtra 12583 225 7889478 2106 148110 5 22 Manipur 456 45 136594 91 2131 2 23 Meghalaya 676 4 93265 85 1606 24 Mizoram 1047 150 231380 150 710 25 Nagaland 76 11 34956 21 771 26 Odisha 5518 1411 1300023 2151 9142 1 27 Puducherry 760 20 168351 98 1967 1 28 Punjab** 9832 484 747101 17820 2 29 Rajasthan 2088 78 1283202 217 9585 5 30 Sikkim 813 131 41016 168 472 31 Tamil Nadu 11796 432 3497079 1734 38032 32 Telangana 5992 259 811568 795 4111 33 Tripura 1485 28 104486 125 930 34 Uttarakhand 2565 258 433284 85 7712 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 3286 80 2076670 498 23570 1 36 West Bengal 12254 1239 2061580 2118 21376 4 Total# 137057 2735 43403610 19823 526477 35 ***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

