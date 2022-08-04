Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 19,893 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,36,478

COVID-19: India reports 19,893 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,36,478

COVID-19 updates: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,36,478, the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2022 10:01 IST
Covid19, covid in india, india covid cases, covid cases in india, covid certificate, vaccine, corona
Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in Jammu, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. India logged a single-day rise of 18,313 fresh cases, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,26,530
  • According to ICMR, 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID
  • A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 19,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,36,478, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,37,057.

Active cases:

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,67,60,536 samples have been tested up to August 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,03,006 samples were tested on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 2,073 Covid cases today; positivity rate climbs to 11.64%, highest in over 6 months

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the death toll increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,886 cases and five fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 434 cases and one coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The other coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district), Parbhani, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara (one each), said the department.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,91,665 and leaving the state with 12,321 active cases, the bulletin said. It said 39,655 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,32,80,882.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,52,103; fresh cases 1,932; death toll 1,48,117, recoveries 78,91,665; active cases: 12,321; total tests 8,32,80,882.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines to soon restore pre-COVID flight frequency to India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 10288 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2042 77  2315687 374  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 401 32  65271 107  296  
4 Assam 5296   726201   8017  
5 Bihar 1308 93  830308 273  12284  
6 Chandigarh 936 14  94665 86  1170
7 Chhattisgarh 3360 121  1149586 713  14070
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 11517 4  
9 Delhi 5006 732  1926777 771  26316
10 Goa* 842 13  247668 150  3854  
11 Gujarat 6257 156  1239423 1030  10971  
12 Haryana 3336 19  1017290 603  10645
13 Himachal Pradesh 5402 170  291646 1002  4166
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4846 295  456285 445  4773
15 Jharkhand 1086 25  433890 162  5327  
16 Karnataka 10896 37  3959342 1699  40148  
17 Kerala*** 13177 709  6639798 1754  70493  
18 Ladakh 93 28595 21  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1493 19  1037977 183  10756  
21 Maharashtra 12583 225  7889478 2106  148110
22 Manipur 456 45  136594 91  2131
23 Meghalaya 676 93265 85  1606  
24 Mizoram 1047 150  231380 150  710  
25 Nagaland 76 11  34956 21  771  
26 Odisha 5518 1411  1300023 2151  9142
27 Puducherry 760 20  168351 98  1967
28 Punjab** 9832 484  747101   17820
29 Rajasthan 2088 78  1283202 217  9585
30 Sikkim 813 131  41016 168  472  
31 Tamil Nadu 11796 432  3497079 1734  38032  
32 Telangana 5992 259  811568 795  4111  
33 Tripura 1485 28  104486 125  930  
34 Uttarakhand 2565 258  433284 85  7712
35 Uttar Pradesh 3286 80  2076670 498  23570
36 West Bengal 12254 1239  2061580 2118  21376
Total# 137057 2735  43403610 19823  526477 35 
***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News