COVID-19: India reports 2,468 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 33,318

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,39,883.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 33,318, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 34,598.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,733. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 74 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,650 while the death toll stands at 26,503, it said. The new cases were detected from 6,903 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Monday, the capital reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday. The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 359.A total of 262 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said. There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 1 10545 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 193 5 2323478 32 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 1 66543 2 296 4 Assam 2636 74 735003 94 8035 5 Bihar 172 7 838142 33 12302 6 Chandigarh 25 2 98010 3 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 375 8 1161974 45 14135 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 359 3 1976788 71 26503 10 Goa* 212 4 254015 36 3966 11 Gujarat 718 61 1263316 141 11035 12 Haryana 222 9 1044157 54 10706 13 Himachal Pradesh 111 12 307946 22 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 105 9 474290 15 4785 15 Jharkhand 56 4 436987 4 5330 16 Karnataka 2737 56 4022200 178 40286 1 17 Kerala*** 8151 577 6729927 1238 71209 18 Ladakh 17 3 29097 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1043486 13 10772 1 21 Maharashtra 2715 24 7971775 429 148349 2 22 Manipur 11 2 137658 2149 23 Meghalaya 40 2 95046 2 1622 24 Mizoram 78 10 237689 38 723 25 Nagaland 5 1 35175 1 781 26 Odisha 928 79 1324399 169 9198 1 27 Puducherry 247 1 172489 26 1974 28 Punjab** 164 9 763988 12 17917 1 29 Rajasthan 320 16 1303326 32 9642 1 30 Sikkim 45 8 43653 9 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5256 83 3541703 526 38047 32 Telangana 585 24 833486 98 4111 33 Tripura 15 9 106851 11 939 34 Uttarakhand 984 2 440501 12 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 424 55 2102344 97 23622 36 West Bengal 2673 195 2090951 283 21510 1 Total# 33318 1280 44039883 3731 528733 8 *Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

