  4. COVID-19: India reports 1,132 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 14,839

COVID-19: India reports 1,132 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 14,839

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 14,839, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2022 9:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 361 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,500
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 14,839 on Sunday

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (November 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,15,240.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 14,839, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,200.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 361 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,500. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

Delhi COVID tally: 

Delhi recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department. With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,511 while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,512.

Delhi recorded 54 coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths. The city recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent.

The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday. The fresh cases came out of the tests conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stands at 298 while the number of patients in home isolation is 202. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 49 are occupied.

 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 10608 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 110 2324139 11  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66581 296  
4 Assam 2552   735492   8035  
5 Bihar 58 838884 15  12302  
6 Chandigarh 20 98116 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 130 16  1163345 27  14144
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11585   4  
9 Delhi 298 1979701 62  26512
10 Goa* 98 254716 15  4013  
11 Gujarat 464 1265515 31  11040
12 Haryana 172 1045403 33  10712  
13 Himachal Pradesh 33 308234 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 20 474503 4785  
15 Jharkhand 39 437181 5331  
16 Karnataka 1841 4027377 110  40300
17 Kerala*** 2784 161  6748870 356  71415  
18 Ladakh 5   29158   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 69 1043960 10776  
21 Maharashtra 1639 66  7983140 282  148394
22 Manipur 16 137725 2149  
23 Meghalaya 6 95137 1624  
24 Mizoram 59 19  238080 726  
25 Nagaland 7 35195 782  
26 Odisha 212 1326840 31  9203  
27 Puducherry 72 12  173387 16  1975  
28 Punjab** 85 764640 16  19289  
29 Rajasthan 375 1304654 47  9646  
30 Sikkim 11   43789 499  
31 Tamil Nadu 1139 85  3553509 204  38048  
32 Telangana 477 835958 75  4111  
33 Tripura 17   107067 940  
34 Uttarakhand 69 441366 10  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 299   2103796 44  23631
36 West Bengal 430 12  2096226 54  21530
Total# 14839 361  44115240 1479  530500
*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam -Covid data awaited- As communicated by the State.

