COVID-19: India reports 1,132 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 14,839

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (November 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,15,240.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 14,839, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,200.

Active cases :

A decrease of total 361 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,500. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department. With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,511 while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,512.

Delhi recorded 54 coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths. The city recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent.

The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday. The fresh cases came out of the tests conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stands at 298 while the number of patients in home isolation is 202. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 49 are occupied.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 10608 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 110 4 2324139 11 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 66581 1 296 4 Assam 2552 735492 8035 5 Bihar 58 7 838884 15 12302 6 Chandigarh 20 1 98116 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 130 16 1163345 27 14144 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11585 4 9 Delhi 298 5 1979701 62 26512 1 10 Goa* 98 1 254716 15 4013 11 Gujarat 464 9 1265515 31 11040 1 12 Haryana 172 3 1045403 33 10712 13 Himachal Pradesh 33 6 308234 3 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20 4 474503 5 4785 15 Jharkhand 39 6 437181 6 5331 16 Karnataka 1841 2 4027377 110 40300 1 17 Kerala*** 2784 161 6748870 356 71415 18 Ladakh 5 29158 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 69 6 1043960 9 10776 21 Maharashtra 1639 66 7983140 282 148394 3 22 Manipur 16 1 137725 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 6 1 95137 1 1624 24 Mizoram 59 19 238080 6 726 25 Nagaland 7 1 35195 1 782 26 Odisha 212 8 1326840 31 9203 27 Puducherry 72 12 173387 16 1975 28 Punjab** 85 6 764640 16 19289 29 Rajasthan 375 5 1304654 47 9646 30 Sikkim 11 43789 1 499 31 Tamil Nadu 1139 85 3553509 204 38048 32 Telangana 477 9 835958 75 4111 33 Tripura 17 107067 2 940 34 Uttarakhand 69 5 441366 10 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 299 2103796 44 23631 1 36 West Bengal 430 12 2096226 54 21530 1 Total# 14839 361 44115240 1479 530500 9 *Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam -Covid data awaited- As communicated by the State.

