COVID-19: India reports 1,082 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,200

Highlights
- A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,082 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (November 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,13,761.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,705.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department. With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,443, while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,511.
Delhi recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.
The fresh cases came out of the 4,432 tests conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stands at 293 while the number of patients in home isolation is 214.Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 45 are occupied.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|10607
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|114
|11
|2324128
|17
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|1
|66580
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2552
|5
|735492
|8
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|65
|838869
|10
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|98114
|4
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|146
|10
|1163318
|29
|14143
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11585
|4
|9
|Delhi
|293
|25
|1979639
|77
|26511
|2
|10
|Goa*
|97
|11
|254701
|28
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|455
|19
|1265484
|27
|11039
|12
|Haryana
|175
|32
|1045370
|51
|10712
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|27
|4
|308231
|8
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|24
|4
|474498
|6
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|45
|2
|437175
|5
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1843
|73
|4027267
|169
|40299
|17
|Kerala***
|2945
|111
|6748514
|329
|71410
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|29158
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|63
|5
|1043951
|13
|10776
|21
|Maharashtra
|1705
|7982858
|229
|148391
|1
|22
|Manipur
|17
|2
|137723
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|7
|2
|95136
|4
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|40
|12
|238074
|4
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|35194
|782
|26
|Odisha
|220
|66
|1326809
|81
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|84
|20
|173371
|28
|1975
|28
|Punjab**
|91
|10
|764624
|20
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|370
|1304607
|42
|9646
|30
|Sikkim
|11
|4
|43788
|4
|499
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1224
|85
|3553305
|208
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|486
|8
|835883
|77
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|17
|107065
|3
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|74
|4
|441356
|5
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|299
|8
|2103752
|24
|23630
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|442
|46
|2096172
|67
|21529
|Total#
|15200
|505
|44113761
|1580
|530486
|5
|*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.