COVID-19: India reports 1,082 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,200

Highlights A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,082 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (November 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,13,761.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,705.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department. With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,443, while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,511.

Delhi recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.

The fresh cases came out of the 4,432 tests conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stands at 293 while the number of patients in home isolation is 214.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 10607 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 114 11 2324128 17 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 1 66580 1 296 4 Assam 2552 5 735492 8 8035 5 Bihar 65 838869 10 12302 6 Chandigarh 21 98114 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 146 10 1163318 29 14143 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11585 4 9 Delhi 293 25 1979639 77 26511 2 10 Goa* 97 11 254701 28 4013 11 Gujarat 455 19 1265484 27 11039 12 Haryana 175 32 1045370 51 10712 13 Himachal Pradesh 27 4 308231 8 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 4 474498 6 4785 15 Jharkhand 45 2 437175 5 5331 16 Karnataka 1843 73 4027267 169 40299 17 Kerala*** 2945 111 6748514 329 71410 18 Ladakh 5 1 29158 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 63 5 1043951 13 10776 21 Maharashtra 1705 7982858 229 148391 1 22 Manipur 17 2 137723 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 7 2 95136 4 1624 24 Mizoram 40 12 238074 4 726 25 Nagaland 8 35194 782 26 Odisha 220 66 1326809 81 9203 27 Puducherry 84 20 173371 28 1975 28 Punjab** 91 10 764624 20 19289 29 Rajasthan 370 1304607 42 9646 30 Sikkim 11 4 43788 4 499 1 31 Tamil Nadu 1224 85 3553305 208 38048 32 Telangana 486 8 835883 77 4111 33 Tripura 17 107065 3 940 34 Uttarakhand 74 4 441356 5 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 299 8 2103752 24 23630 1 36 West Bengal 442 46 2096172 67 21529 Total# 15200 505 44113761 1580 530486 5 *Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 45 are occupied.

