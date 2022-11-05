Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 1,082 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,200

COVID-19: India reports 1,082 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,200

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 15,200, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 9:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,082 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (November 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,13,761.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,705.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,486. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

Delhi COVID tally: 

Delhi recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department. With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,443, while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,511.

Delhi recorded zero death and 65 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.

The fresh cases came out of the 4,432 tests conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stands at 293 while the number of patients in home isolation is 214.

Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 45 are occupied.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4   10607   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 114 11  2324128 17  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 66580 296  
4 Assam 2552 735492 8035  
5 Bihar 65   838869 10  12302  
6 Chandigarh 21   98114 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 146 10  1163318 29  14143  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11585   4  
9 Delhi 293 25  1979639 77  26511
10 Goa* 97 11  254701 28  4013  
11 Gujarat 455 19  1265484 27  11039  
12 Haryana 175 32  1045370 51  10712  
13 Himachal Pradesh 27 308231 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 474498 4785  
15 Jharkhand 45 437175 5331  
16 Karnataka 1843 73  4027267 169  40299  
17 Kerala*** 2945 111  6748514 329  71410  
18 Ladakh 5 29158 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 63 1043951 13  10776  
21 Maharashtra 1705   7982858 229  148391
22 Manipur 17 137723 2149  
23 Meghalaya 7 95136 1624  
24 Mizoram 40 12  238074 726  
25 Nagaland 8   35194   782  
26 Odisha 220 66  1326809 81  9203  
27 Puducherry 84 20  173371 28  1975  
28 Punjab** 91 10  764624 20  19289  
29 Rajasthan 370   1304607 42  9646  
30 Sikkim 11 43788 499
31 Tamil Nadu 1224 85  3553305 208  38048  
32 Telangana 486 835883 77  4111  
33 Tripura 17   107065 940  
34 Uttarakhand 74 441356 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 299 2103752 24  23630
36 West Bengal 442 46  2096172 67  21529  
Total# 15200 505  44113761 1580  530486
*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

