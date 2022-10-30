COVID-19: India reports 1,604 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 18,317

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,604 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,04,933.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,317, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 18,802.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 485 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,016. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10600 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 141 7 2324036 14 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 66578 1 296 4 Assam 2613 8 735398 20 8035 5 Bihar 103 17 838778 44 12302 6 Chandigarh 10 1 98106 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 134 1 1163219 32 14142 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 396 24 1979201 92 26508 10 Goa* 86 1 254643 14 3967 11 Gujarat 414 27 1265249 67 11039 12 Haryana 212 5 1045164 33 10711 13 Himachal Pradesh 24 2 308212 3 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29 474474 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 49 2 437158 3 5331 16 Karnataka 1982 38 4026446 128 40298 2 17 Kerala*** 3384 18 6746763 310 71378 18 Ladakh 9 29149 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 61 5 1043895 16 10775 21 Maharashtra 1532 89 7981541 406 148385 2 22 Manipur 19 7 137715 2149 23 Meghalaya 16 95124 2 1624 24 Mizoram 41 2 238033 16 725 1 25 Nagaland 2 35190 782 26 Odisha 302 15 1326581 57 9203 27 Puducherry 137 4 173247 20 1974 28 Punjab** 85 7 764553 17 17920 29 Rajasthan 275 24 1304410 85 9644 30 Sikkim 11 1 43776 3 498 31 Tamil Nadu 1898 216 3551787 378 38048 32 Telangana 498 3 835460 78 4111 33 Tripura 27 7 107040 9 940 34 Uttarakhand 60 5 441325 3 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 297 38 2103567 76 23627 36 West Bengal 867 99 2095569 151 21527 Total# 18317 485 44104933 2081 529016 5 *Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

