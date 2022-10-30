Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 1,604 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 18,317

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 18,317, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2022 9:38 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 485 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,016
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,317

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,604 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 30), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,04,933.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,317, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 18,802.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 485 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,016. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7   10600   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 141 2324036 14  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   66578 296  
4 Assam 2613 735398 20  8035  
5 Bihar 103 17  838778 44  12302  
6 Chandigarh 10 98106 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 134 1163219 32  14142  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 396 24  1979201 92  26508  
10 Goa* 86 254643 14  3967  
11 Gujarat 414 27  1265249 67  11039  
12 Haryana 212 1045164 33  10711  
13 Himachal Pradesh 24 308212 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 29   474474 4785  
15 Jharkhand 49 437158 5331  
16 Karnataka 1982 38  4026446 128  40298
17 Kerala*** 3384 18  6746763 310  71378  
18 Ladakh 9   29149 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 61 1043895 16  10775  
21 Maharashtra 1532 89  7981541 406  148385
22 Manipur 19 137715   2149  
23 Meghalaya 16   95124 1624  
24 Mizoram 41 238033 16  725
25 Nagaland 2   35190   782  
26 Odisha 302 15  1326581 57  9203  
27 Puducherry 137 173247 20  1974  
28 Punjab** 85 764553 17  17920  
29 Rajasthan 275 24  1304410 85  9644  
30 Sikkim 11 43776 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 1898 216  3551787 378  38048  
32 Telangana 498 835460 78  4111  
33 Tripura 27 107040 940  
34 Uttarakhand 60 441325 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 297 38  2103567 76  23627  
36 West Bengal 867 99  2095569 151  21527  
Total# 18317 485  44104933 2081  529016
*Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

