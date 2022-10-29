COVID-19: India reports 1,574 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 18,802

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of total 596 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,008

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,802

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,574 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 29), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,02,852.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,802, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 19,398.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 596 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,008. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 5 10600 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 134 1 2324022 14 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 66577 1 296 4 Assam 2621 8 735378 6 8035 5 Bihar 120 13 838734 22 12302 6 Chandigarh 9 98105 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 135 6 1163187 37 14142 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 372 21 1979109 86 26508 10 Goa* 85 9 254629 19 3967 11 Gujarat 441 31 1265182 60 11039 1 12 Haryana 207 24 1045131 33 10711 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 22 1 308209 5 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29 2 474473 5 4785 15 Jharkhand 51 4 437155 8 5331 16 Karnataka 1944 29 4026318 141 40296 17 Kerala*** 3402 52 6746453 371 71375 18 Ladakh 9 29148 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 66 8 1043879 19 10775 21 Maharashtra 1621 167 7981135 439 148383 1 22 Manipur 12 10 137715 15 2149 23 Meghalaya 16 4 95122 1 1624 24 Mizoram 43 2 238017 4 724 25 Nagaland 2 35190 782 26 Odisha 317 11 1326524 55 9203 27 Puducherry 133 3 173227 29 1974 28 Punjab** 92 1 764536 23 17920 29 Rajasthan 299 21 1304325 77 9644 30 Sikkim 12 1 43773 2 498 31 Tamil Nadu 2114 214 3551409 380 38048 32 Telangana 501 4 835382 81 4111 33 Tripura 34 5 107031 7 940 34 Uttarakhand 55 4 441322 13 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 335 39 2103491 65 23627 36 West Bengal 966 106 2095418 139 21527 Total# 18802 596 44102852 2161 529008 4 *Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

