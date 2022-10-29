COVID-19: India reports 1,574 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 18,802

Highlights
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,574 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 29), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,02,852.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,802, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 19,398.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 596 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,008. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|5
|10600
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|134
|1
|2324022
|14
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|66577
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2621
|8
|735378
|6
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|120
|13
|838734
|22
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|9
|98105
|4
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|135
|6
|1163187
|37
|14142
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|372
|21
|1979109
|86
|26508
|10
|Goa*
|85
|9
|254629
|19
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|441
|31
|1265182
|60
|11039
|1
|12
|Haryana
|207
|24
|1045131
|33
|10711
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|22
|1
|308209
|5
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|29
|2
|474473
|5
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|51
|4
|437155
|8
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1944
|29
|4026318
|141
|40296
|17
|Kerala***
|3402
|52
|6746453
|371
|71375
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|29148
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|66
|8
|1043879
|19
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|1621
|167
|7981135
|439
|148383
|1
|22
|Manipur
|12
|10
|137715
|15
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|16
|4
|95122
|1
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|43
|2
|238017
|4
|724
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|35190
|782
|26
|Odisha
|317
|11
|1326524
|55
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|133
|3
|173227
|29
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|92
|1
|764536
|23
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|299
|21
|1304325
|77
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|12
|1
|43773
|2
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2114
|214
|3551409
|380
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|501
|4
|835382
|81
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|34
|5
|107031
|7
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|55
|4
|441322
|13
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|335
|39
|2103491
|65
|23627
|36
|West Bengal
|966
|106
|2095418
|139
|21527
|Total#
|18802
|596
|44102852
|2161
|529008
|4
|*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.