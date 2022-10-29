Saturday, October 29, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 1,574 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 18,802

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 18,802, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2022 10:17 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 596 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,008
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,802

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,574 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 29), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,02,852.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 18,802, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 19,398.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 596 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,29,008. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10600   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 134 2324022 14  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   66577 296  
4 Assam 2621 735378 8035  
5 Bihar 120 13  838734 22  12302  
6 Chandigarh 9   98105 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 135 1163187 37  14142
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 372 21  1979109 86  26508  
10 Goa* 85 254629 19  3967  
11 Gujarat 441 31  1265182 60  11039
12 Haryana 207 24  1045131 33  10711
13 Himachal Pradesh 22 308209 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 29 474473 4785  
15 Jharkhand 51 437155 5331  
16 Karnataka 1944 29  4026318 141  40296  
17 Kerala*** 3402 52  6746453 371  71375  
18 Ladakh 9   29148   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 66 1043879 19  10775  
21 Maharashtra 1621 167  7981135 439  148383
22 Manipur 12 10  137715 15  2149  
23 Meghalaya 16 95122 1624  
24 Mizoram 43 238017 724  
25 Nagaland 2   35190   782  
26 Odisha 317 11  1326524 55  9203  
27 Puducherry 133 173227 29  1974  
28 Punjab** 92 764536 23  17920  
29 Rajasthan 299 21  1304325 77  9644  
30 Sikkim 12 43773 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 2114 214  3551409 380  38048  
32 Telangana 501 835382 81  4111  
33 Tripura 34 107031 940  
34 Uttarakhand 55 441322 13  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 335 39  2103491 65  23627  
36 West Bengal 966 106  2095418 139  21527  
Total# 18802 596  44102852 2161  529008
*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

