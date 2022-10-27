Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 1,112 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 20,821

COVID-19: India reports 1,112 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 20,821

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2022 10:12 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,987
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 20,821

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,112 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 27), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,970,72.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 20,821, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 21,607.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,987. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 10600 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 132 11  2323958 16  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66573 296  
4 Assam 2722   735244   8035  
5 Bihar 158 838660 25  12302  
6 Chandigarh 15 98093 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 182 41  1163070 57  14141  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 342 43  1978865 82  26508  
10 Goa* 79 10  254567 20  3967  
11 Gujarat 562 29  1265000 56  11038  
12 Haryana 210 28  1044992 42  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 35 308184 10  4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 474461 4785  
15 Jharkhand 59 437133 5331  
16 Karnataka 2142 187  4025673 263  40296  
17 Kerala*** 3629 106  6745275 298  71357  
18 Ladakh 11 29144 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 95 16  1043824 21  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2496   7979019   148379  
22 Manipur 21 137700 2149  
23 Meghalaya 23 95107 1623  
24 Mizoram 41 237999 723  
25 Nagaland 1 35189 782  
26 Odisha 382 98  1326335 123  9203  
27 Puducherry 131 28  173135 28  1974  
28 Punjab** 140 764441 16  17920  
29 Rajasthan 354 25  1304189 38  9644  
30 Sikkim 14 43765 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 2736 203  3550259 390  38048  
32 Telangana 507 835139 76  4111  
33 Tripura 45 11  107004 14  940  
34 Uttarakhand 75 441280 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 429 31  2103309 48  23627  
36 West Bengal 1215 53  2095048 106  21527  
Total# 21607 942  44095180 1771  528981
*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.
*****Maharashtra- Data updated as per the bulletin released on 22nd October 2022.

