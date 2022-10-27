COVID-19: India reports 1,112 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 20,821

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

A decrease of total 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,987

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 20,821

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,112 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 27), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.77 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,970,72.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 20,821, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 21,607.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,987. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 2 10600 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 132 11 2323958 16 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 66573 2 296 4 Assam 2722 735244 8035 5 Bihar 158 4 838660 25 12302 6 Chandigarh 15 3 98093 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 182 41 1163070 57 14141 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 342 43 1978865 82 26508 10 Goa* 79 10 254567 20 3967 11 Gujarat 562 29 1265000 56 11038 12 Haryana 210 28 1044992 42 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 35 7 308184 10 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 1 474461 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 59 4 437133 4 5331 16 Karnataka 2142 187 4025673 263 40296 17 Kerala*** 3629 106 6745275 298 71357 18 Ladakh 11 2 29144 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 95 16 1043824 21 10775 21 Maharashtra 2496 7979019 148379 22 Manipur 21 7 137700 8 2149 23 Meghalaya 23 1 95107 4 1623 24 Mizoram 41 9 237999 7 723 25 Nagaland 1 1 35189 1 782 26 Odisha 382 98 1326335 123 9203 27 Puducherry 131 28 173135 28 1974 28 Punjab** 140 3 764441 16 17920 29 Rajasthan 354 25 1304189 38 9644 30 Sikkim 14 2 43765 2 498 31 Tamil Nadu 2736 203 3550259 390 38048 32 Telangana 507 2 835139 76 4111 33 Tripura 45 11 107004 14 940 34 Uttarakhand 75 3 441280 2 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 429 31 2103309 48 23627 36 West Bengal 1215 53 2095048 106 21527 Total# 21607 942 44095180 1771 528981 0 *Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited. *****Maharashtra- Data updated as per the bulletin released on 22nd October 2022.

