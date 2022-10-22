COVID-19: India reports 2,112 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 24,043

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,112 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,84,646.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 24,043, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,037.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 994 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 22 was recorded 1.01 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.53 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Vaccination update:

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 1 10596 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 143 6 2323898 27 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 66570 1 296 4 Assam 2722 25 735238 37 8035 5 Bihar 157 17 838555 29 12302 6 Chandigarh 26 1 98079 3 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 314 14 1162881 52 14140 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 460 16 1978476 129 26506 10 Goa* 105 4 254503 23 3967 11 Gujarat 559 2 1264781 73 11038 12 Haryana 246 3 1044852 39 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 53 3 308156 10 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 3 474447 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 69 437117 9 5331 16 Karnataka 2424 500 4024873 702 40295 17 Kerala*** 4170 153 6743611 559 71342 18 Ladakh 8 2 29140 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 122 4 1043752 18 10775 21 Maharashtra 2567 83 7978562 485 148378 22 Manipur 32 4 137684 2149 23 Meghalaya 30 95096 2 1623 24 Mizoram 54 4 237954 5 723 25 Nagaland 3 1 35188 781 26 Odisha 444 90 1326105 147 9202 27 Puducherry 167 4 173038 18 1974 28 Punjab** 139 15 764395 13 17920 29 Rajasthan 343 7 1304039 56 9644 30 Sikkim 23 3 43750 4 498 31 Tamil Nadu 3504 188 3548686 410 38048 32 Telangana 543 6 834839 87 4111 33 Tripura 80 1 106953 5 939 34 Uttarakhand 80 4 441262 7 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 407 32 2103144 42 23626 36 West Bengal 1418 1 2094582 106 21527 1 Total# 24043 994 44087748 3102 528957 1 *Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited. *****Ladakh- Total Cured/Discharged cases are being reconciled.

