COVID-19: India reports 2,112 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 24,043

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 24,043, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2022 10:00 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 994 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The daily positivity rate on October 22 was recorded 1.01 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,112 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 22), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,84,646.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 24,043, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,037.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 994 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 22 was recorded 1.01 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 219.53 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Vaccination update:

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 10596 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 143 2323898 27  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66570 296  
4 Assam 2722 25  735238 37  8035  
5 Bihar 157 17  838555 29  12302  
6 Chandigarh 26 98079 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 314 14  1162881 52  14140  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 460 16  1978476 129  26506  
10 Goa* 105 254503 23  3967  
11 Gujarat 559 1264781 73  11038  
12 Haryana 246 1044852 39  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 53 308156 10  4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 474447 4785  
15 Jharkhand 69   437117 5331  
16 Karnataka 2424 500  4024873 702  40295  
17 Kerala*** 4170 153  6743611 559  71342  
18 Ladakh 8 29140 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 122 1043752 18  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2567 83  7978562 485  148378  
22 Manipur 32 137684   2149  
23 Meghalaya 30   95096 1623  
24 Mizoram 54 237954 723  
25 Nagaland 3 35188   781  
26 Odisha 444 90  1326105 147  9202  
27 Puducherry 167 173038 18  1974  
28 Punjab** 139 15  764395 13  17920  
29 Rajasthan 343 1304039 56  9644  
30 Sikkim 23 43750 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 3504 188  3548686 410  38048  
32 Telangana 543 834839 87  4111  
33 Tripura 80 106953 939  
34 Uttarakhand 80 441262 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 407 32  2103144 42  23626  
36 West Bengal 1418 2094582 106  21527
Total# 24043 994  44087748 3102  528957
*Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.
*****Ladakh- Total Cured/Discharged cases are being reconciled.

