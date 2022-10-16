Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 2,401 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,625

COVID-19: India reports 2,401 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,625

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 26,625, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 9:56 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 7 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,895 on Oct 16
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,625 today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,401 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,73,308.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,625, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,618.

Active cases:

An increase of total seven cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,895. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,787 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,353 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

On Thursday, the city recorded 130 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16   10579 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 143 2323753 23  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66564 296  
4 Assam 2705   735102   8035  
5 Bihar 174 13  838354 10  12302  
6 Chandigarh 25 98054 10  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 438 1162458 60  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 434 1977712 106  26506  
10 Goa* 145 10  254337 33  3967  
11 Gujarat 754 34  1264159 105  11037  
12 Haryana 237 14  1044543 36  10709
13 Himachal Pradesh 64 308096 13  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 44 474412 4785  
15 Jharkhand 71 437065 5330  
16 Karnataka 2950 51  4023300 133  40292
17 Kerala*** 4773   6740124 522  71290  
18 Ladakh 12 29128 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 100 1043642 10775
21 Maharashtra 2759 154  7975667 319  148371
22 Manipur 11 137675 2149  
23 Meghalaya 29 95082 1622  
24 Mizoram 78 11  237860 13  723  
25 Nagaland 7 35180   781  
26 Odisha 596 1325519 79  9199  
27 Puducherry 166 27  172869 46  1974  
28 Punjab** 174 764223 27  17918  
29 Rajasthan 346 1303723 39  9644  
30 Sikkim 32   43714 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4223 66  3546178 358  38048  
32 Telangana 574 11  834265 76  4111  
33 Tripura 75 106875 939  
34 Uttarakhand 57   441205 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 394 10  2102819 60  23625  
36 West Bengal 1413 94  2093753 259  21520
Total# 26618 35  44070935 2378  528874
*Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News