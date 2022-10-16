COVID-19: India reports 2,401 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,625

Highlights
- An increase of 7 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,895 on Oct 16
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,625 today
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,401 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,73,308.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,625, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,618.
Active cases:
An increase of total seven cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,895. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.
With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,787 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,353 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.
On Thursday, the city recorded 130 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|10579
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|143
|2
|2323753
|23
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|3
|66564
|4
|296
|4
|Assam
|2705
|735102
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|174
|13
|838354
|10
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|25
|7
|98054
|10
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|438
|4
|1162458
|60
|14137
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|434
|6
|1977712
|106
|26506
|10
|Goa*
|145
|10
|254337
|33
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|754
|34
|1264159
|105
|11037
|12
|Haryana
|237
|14
|1044543
|36
|10709
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|64
|5
|308096
|13
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|44
|3
|474412
|3
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|71
|6
|437065
|8
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2950
|51
|4023300
|133
|40292
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4773
|6740124
|522
|71290
|18
|Ladakh
|12
|1
|29128
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|100
|4
|1043642
|9
|10775
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|2759
|154
|7975667
|319
|148371
|4
|22
|Manipur
|11
|2
|137675
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|29
|1
|95082
|1
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|78
|11
|237860
|13
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|1
|35180
|781
|26
|Odisha
|596
|5
|1325519
|79
|9199
|27
|Puducherry
|166
|27
|172869
|46
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|174
|8
|764223
|27
|17918
|29
|Rajasthan
|346
|6
|1303723
|39
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|32
|43714
|5
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4223
|66
|3546178
|358
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|574
|11
|834265
|76
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|75
|2
|106875
|7
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|57
|441205
|6
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|394
|10
|2102819
|60
|23625
|36
|West Bengal
|1413
|94
|2093753
|259
|21520
|1
|Total#
|26618
|35
|44070935
|2378
|528874
|8
|*Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.