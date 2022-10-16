COVID-19: India reports 2,401 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,625

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,401 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,73,308.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,625, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,618.

Active cases:

An increase of total seven cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,895. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,787 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,353 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

On Thursday, the city recorded 130 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 10579 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 143 2 2323753 23 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 3 66564 4 296 4 Assam 2705 735102 8035 5 Bihar 174 13 838354 10 12302 6 Chandigarh 25 7 98054 10 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 438 4 1162458 60 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 434 6 1977712 106 26506 10 Goa* 145 10 254337 33 3967 11 Gujarat 754 34 1264159 105 11037 12 Haryana 237 14 1044543 36 10709 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 64 5 308096 13 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 44 3 474412 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 71 6 437065 8 5330 16 Karnataka 2950 51 4023300 133 40292 1 17 Kerala*** 4773 6740124 522 71290 18 Ladakh 12 1 29128 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 100 4 1043642 9 10775 1 21 Maharashtra 2759 154 7975667 319 148371 4 22 Manipur 11 2 137675 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 29 1 95082 1 1622 24 Mizoram 78 11 237860 13 723 25 Nagaland 7 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 596 5 1325519 79 9199 27 Puducherry 166 27 172869 46 1974 28 Punjab** 174 8 764223 27 17918 29 Rajasthan 346 6 1303723 39 9644 30 Sikkim 32 43714 5 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4223 66 3546178 358 38048 32 Telangana 574 11 834265 76 4111 33 Tripura 75 2 106875 7 939 34 Uttarakhand 57 441205 6 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 394 10 2102819 60 23625 36 West Bengal 1413 94 2093753 259 21520 1 Total# 26618 35 44070935 2378 528874 8 *Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

