  4. COVID-19: India reports 2,756 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 28,593

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 28,593, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 9:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 89,69,87,772 samples have been tested up to October 8 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate on October 9 was recorded 1.15 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,799

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,756 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 9), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,54,621.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 28,593, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 29,251.

Active cases:

A decrease of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,799. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 9 was recorded 1.15 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,69,87,772 samples have been tested up to October 8 for COVID-19. Of these 2,39,546 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded one more Covid-related fatality and 137 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,04,041 while the death toll has risen to 26,505, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,900 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported one fatality and 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.

 
The city on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent. The capital on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 10561 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 162 2323605 17  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 66551 296  
4 Assam 2639 735050 13  8035  
5 Bihar 95 838267 24  12302  
6 Chandigarh 32 98025 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 322 37  1162214 43  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 397 31  1977139 105  26505
10 Goa* 151 10  254180 30  3966  
11 Gujarat 706 13  1263668 74  11036  
12 Haryana 216 14  1044316 34  10707  
13 Himachal Pradesh 102 308003 12  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 12  474361 16  4785  
15 Jharkhand 64 437019 10  5330  
16 Karnataka 2621 39  4022714 124  40287  
17 Kerala*** 5895 548  6735392 1272  71250  
18 Ladakh 23 29108 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 98 1043554 11  10773  
21 Maharashtra 2267 43  7973675 521  148357
22 Manipur 15   137661   2149  
23 Meghalaya 28 95069 1622  
24 Mizoram 101 10  237748 15  723  
25 Nagaland 1   35180   781  
26 Odisha 676 82  1324912   9199  
27 Puducherry 199 172670 22  1974  
28 Punjab** 143 15  764101 16  17917  
29 Rajasthan 251 21  1303538 67  9644  
30 Sikkim 25 43689 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4845 132  3543691 497  38048
32 Telangana 490 833858 84  4111  
33 Tripura 13 106861 939  
34 Uttarakhand 979 440530 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 385 10  2102555 60  23623  
36 West Bengal 1963 63  2092211 305  21514
Total# 28593 658  44054621 3393  528799
*Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

