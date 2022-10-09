COVID-19: India reports 2,756 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 28,593

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights According to ICMR, 89,69,87,772 samples have been tested up to October 8 for COVID-19

The daily positivity rate on October 9 was recorded 1.15 per cent

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,799

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,756 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 9), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,54,621.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 28,593, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 29,251.

Active cases:

A decrease of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,799. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 9 was recorded 1.15 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,69,87,772 samples have been tested up to October 8 for COVID-19. Of these 2,39,546 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded one more Covid-related fatality and 137 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,04,041 while the death toll has risen to 26,505, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,900 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported one fatality and 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.



The city on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent. The capital on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 2 10561 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 162 6 2323605 17 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 4 66551 1 296 4 Assam 2639 8 735050 13 8035 5 Bihar 95 1 838267 24 12302 6 Chandigarh 32 2 98025 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 322 37 1162214 43 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 397 31 1977139 105 26505 1 10 Goa* 151 10 254180 30 3966 11 Gujarat 706 13 1263668 74 11036 12 Haryana 216 14 1044316 34 10707 13 Himachal Pradesh 102 5 308003 12 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 12 474361 16 4785 15 Jharkhand 64 1 437019 10 5330 16 Karnataka 2621 39 4022714 124 40287 17 Kerala*** 5895 548 6735392 1272 71250 18 Ladakh 23 2 29108 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 98 4 1043554 11 10773 21 Maharashtra 2267 43 7973675 521 148357 2 22 Manipur 15 137661 2149 23 Meghalaya 28 2 95069 5 1622 24 Mizoram 101 10 237748 15 723 25 Nagaland 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 676 82 1324912 9199 27 Puducherry 199 1 172670 22 1974 28 Punjab** 143 15 764101 16 17917 29 Rajasthan 251 21 1303538 67 9644 30 Sikkim 25 3 43689 6 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4845 132 3543691 497 38048 1 32 Telangana 490 1 833858 84 4111 33 Tripura 13 4 106861 4 939 34 Uttarakhand 979 6 440530 2 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 385 10 2102555 60 23623 36 West Bengal 1963 63 2092211 305 21514 1 Total# 28593 658 44054621 3393 528799 5 *Kerala: Additionally, 16 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News