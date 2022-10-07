COVID-19: India reports 1,997 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 30,362

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,920 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 30,362
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,754
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,997 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 7), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,47,344.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 30,362, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 32,282.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,920 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,754. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Thursday reported 57 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,803 while the death toll remains unchanged at 26,503, it said. The new cases were detected from 2,606 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi on Wednesday saw 96 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. The city on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.
On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|8
|10556
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|160
|24
|2323547
|31
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|10
|1
|66550
|6
|296
|4
|Assam
|2627
|9
|735014
|11
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|144
|11
|838183
|14
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|24
|1
|98020
|5
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|290
|37
|1162106
|71
|14137
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|328
|52
|1976972
|109
|26503
|10
|Goa*
|164
|17
|254114
|37
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|680
|41
|1263508
|110
|11035
|12
|Haryana
|217
|3
|1044227
|30
|10707
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|96
|19
|307987
|31
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|85
|14
|474327
|23
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|56
|1
|436998
|9
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2750
|20
|4022374
|131
|40286
|17
|Kerala***
|6815
|928
|6732821
|1625
|71222
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|3
|29104
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|102
|9
|1043521
|20
|10773
|21
|Maharashtra
|2523
|131
|7972580
|328
|148350
|1
|22
|Manipur
|16
|137659
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|36
|2
|95054
|4
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|88
|14
|237723
|25
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|3
|35180
|3
|781
|26
|Odisha
|708
|117
|1324736
|166
|9198
|27
|Puducherry
|193
|25
|172610
|49
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|138
|9
|764043
|31
|17917
|29
|Rajasthan
|288
|10
|1303417
|37
|9643
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|35
|6
|43675
|12
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5072
|100
|3542712
|504
|38047
|32
|Telangana
|508
|39
|833681
|96
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|2
|106853
|2
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|982
|6
|440516
|13
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|385
|20
|2102447
|45
|23622
|36
|West Bengal
|2199
|250
|2091584
|318
|21512
|1
|Total#
|30362
|1920
|44047344
|3908
|528754
|6
|*Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.