COVID-19: India reports 3,375 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 37,444

Highlights
- A decrease of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,673
- The total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent today
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,375 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,28,370.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 37,444, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 38,293.
Active cases:
A decrease of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,673. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Saturday recorded 92 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,461 while the death toll stands at 26,502, it said The new cases were detected from 7,643 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 87 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it.
The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, while it recorded 88 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 379. A total of 254 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
Vaccine data:
According to the ministry, 218.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The seven fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|24
|3
|10536
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|225
|6
|2323392
|24
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15
|3
|66537
|4
|296
|4
|Assam
|2703
|2
|734902
|27
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|205
|4
|838042
|39
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|25
|5
|98000
|6
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|418
|47
|1161811
|96
|14134
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|379
|10
|1976580
|102
|26502
|10
|Goa*
|237
|4
|253917
|34
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|810
|44
|1262998
|135
|11034
|12
|Haryana
|241
|24
|1044031
|29
|10705
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|115
|19
|307893
|30
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|118
|5
|474254
|13
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|64
|9
|436973
|16
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2835
|14
|4021860
|139
|40284
|17
|Kerala***
|10090
|515
|6725556
|1658
|71170
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|11
|4
|29097
|5
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|108
|16
|1043441
|27
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3034
|158
|7970493
|615
|148346
|3
|22
|Manipur
|7
|2
|137657
|3
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|42
|1
|95036
|7
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|127
|18
|237596
|28
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|9
|35171
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1396
|145
|1323646
|9194
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|280
|17
|172382
|51
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|168
|5
|763937
|19
|17916
|29
|Rajasthan
|406
|39
|1303151
|86
|9641
|30
|Sikkim
|63
|7
|43626
|14
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5466
|30
|3540100
|538
|38047
|1
|32
|Telangana
|643
|15
|833215
|99
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|29
|2
|106833
|2
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|983
|11
|440472
|22
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|462
|10
|2102164
|57
|23622
|36
|West Bengal
|3116
|53
|2090126
|280
|21507
|1
|Total#
|37444
|849
|44028370
|4206
|528673
|7
|*Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.