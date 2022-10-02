COVID-19: India reports 3,375 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 37,444

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 3,375 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,28,370.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 37,444, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 38,293.

Active cases:

A decrease of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,673. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 92 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,461 while the death toll stands at 26,502, it said The new cases were detected from 7,643 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 87 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, while it recorded 88 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 379. A total of 254 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry, 218.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The seven fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 3 10536 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 225 6 2323392 24 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 3 66537 4 296 4 Assam 2703 2 734902 27 8034 5 Bihar 205 4 838042 39 12302 6 Chandigarh 25 5 98000 6 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 418 47 1161811 96 14134 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 379 10 1976580 102 26502 10 Goa* 237 4 253917 34 3966 11 Gujarat 810 44 1262998 135 11034 12 Haryana 241 24 1044031 29 10705 13 Himachal Pradesh 115 19 307893 30 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 118 5 474254 13 4785 15 Jharkhand 64 9 436973 16 5330 16 Karnataka 2835 14 4021860 139 40284 17 Kerala*** 10090 515 6725556 1658 71170 1 18 Ladakh 11 4 29097 5 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 108 16 1043441 27 10771 21 Maharashtra 3034 158 7970493 615 148346 3 22 Manipur 7 2 137657 3 2148 23 Meghalaya 42 1 95036 7 1622 24 Mizoram 127 18 237596 28 723 25 Nagaland 9 35171 781 26 Odisha 1396 145 1323646 9194 1 27 Puducherry 280 17 172382 51 1974 28 Punjab** 168 5 763937 19 17916 29 Rajasthan 406 39 1303151 86 9641 30 Sikkim 63 7 43626 14 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5466 30 3540100 538 38047 1 32 Telangana 643 15 833215 99 4111 33 Tripura 29 2 106833 2 939 34 Uttarakhand 983 11 440472 22 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 462 10 2102164 57 23622 36 West Bengal 3116 53 2090126 280 21507 1 Total# 37444 849 44028370 4206 528673 7 *Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

