  4. COVID-19: India reports 3,375 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 37,444

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 37,444, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2022 9:58 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,673
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,375 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,28,370.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 37,444, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 38,293.

Active cases:

A decrease of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,673. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Saturday recorded 92 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,461 while the death toll stands at 26,502, it said The new cases were detected from 7,643 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 87 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, while it recorded 88 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 379. A total of 254 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry, 218.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.  India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The seven fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 10536 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 225 2323392 24  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 66537 296  
4 Assam 2703 734902 27  8034  
5 Bihar 205 838042 39  12302  
6 Chandigarh 25 98000 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 418 47  1161811 96  14134  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 379 10  1976580 102  26502  
10 Goa* 237 253917 34  3966  
11 Gujarat 810 44  1262998 135  11034  
12 Haryana 241 24  1044031 29  10705  
13 Himachal Pradesh 115 19  307893 30  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 118 474254 13  4785  
15 Jharkhand 64 436973 16  5330  
16 Karnataka 2835 14  4021860 139  40284  
17 Kerala*** 10090 515  6725556 1658  71170
18 Ladakh 11 29097 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 108 16  1043441 27  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3034 158  7970493 615  148346
22 Manipur 7 137657 2148  
23 Meghalaya 42 95036 1622  
24 Mizoram 127 18  237596 28  723  
25 Nagaland 9   35171   781  
26 Odisha 1396 145  1323646   9194
27 Puducherry 280 17  172382 51  1974  
28 Punjab** 168 763937 19  17916  
29 Rajasthan 406 39  1303151 86  9641  
30 Sikkim 63 43626 14  498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5466 30  3540100 538  38047
32 Telangana 643 15  833215 99  4111  
33 Tripura 29 106833 939  
34 Uttarakhand 983 11  440472 22  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 462 10  2102164 57  23622  
36 West Bengal 3116 53  2090126 280  21507
Total# 37444 849  44028370 4206  528673
*Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

