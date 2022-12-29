COVID-19 news update: India reports 268 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,552

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 268 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 29), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,43,665.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,552, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,468.

Active cases:

An increase of total 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,698. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.08 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Nearly half of 2 Chinese passenger flights test positive for COVID after landing in Italy

ALSO READ: COVID BF7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Active cases in country rise to 3468; hospital mock drills detail out

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 1 2324331 1 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 15 839062 12302 6 Chandigarh 6 2 98161 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 6 2 1163597 2 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 35 4 1980632 17 26521 10 Goa* 26 7 255040 2 4013 11 Gujarat 41 2 1266473 4 11043 12 Haryana 43 1 1045845 4 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 23 5 308408 6 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17 1 474608 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 3 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1275 27 4030311 12 40307 17 Kerala*** 1389 31 6755304 67 71552 18 Ladakh 3 29178 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4 1044138 10776 21 Maharashtra 164 1 7988008 36 148416 1 22 Manipur 0 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95158 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 91 2 1327256 4 9205 27 Puducherry 5 3 173528 1975 28 Punjab** 49 5 764867 1 19289 29 Rajasthan 88 5 1305714 2 9653 30 Sikkim 1 43819 499 31 Tamil Nadu 60 5 3556279 6 38049 32 Telangana 71 6 837142 6 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 28 1 441600 1 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 46 4 2104424 6 23633 36 West Bengal 58 5 2097016 4 21532 Total# 3552 84 44143665 182 530698 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

Latest India News