COVID-19: Maharashtra records 569 fresh cases, Delhi's positivity rate stands over 26 per cent | DETAILS

COVID-19 pandemic: Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus pandemicin Maharashtra, taking the toll to 1,48,451 today (April 5), while 569 people tested positive for the infection, down from 711 the previous day, said the state health department. With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

The state had recorded 711 cases and four coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday (April 4).

Mumbai COVID cases:

Mumbai registered 211 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874. It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

Delhi COVID Cases

Delhi reports around 509 new COVID-19 cases and 424 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases registered are 1,795.

Also, the positivity rate stands at around 26.54 per cent in the national capital.

'MCD hospitals fully prepared'- Delhi mayor

Amid a rise in Covid cases, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi today said all civic-run hospitals are fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation and appealed to people not to panic. The mayor was interacting with reporters at the Civic Centre here a day after Delhi recorded 521 Covid cases- the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year- and one fatality.

"This morning I visited the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital and took stock of the arrangements there, including on Covid beds, oxygen availability, testing facility and stock of medicine. Later, a meeting was also held with doctors and others from the hospital administration department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the Covid situation," she said.

Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest civic-run hospital with 980 beds. "The situation is fully under control and people should not panic. Our hospitals, doctors and staff are all equipped to handle the situation," Oberoi said, adding the Delhi government is making arrangements and the MCD too is "fully prepared".

"All councillors have been told that they should visit dispensaries in their wards and patients who have flu-like or Covid-like symptoms should immediately be sent for a test. We also have assessed the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds and stock of medicine. We have the availability as of now," the mayor told reporters.

"We do not want the situation as it was two to three years ago. So, we want to be prepared. But again, people should not panic," she said. At MCD hospitals, 3,011 Covid beds are on standby, out of which 1,477 have oxygen facility, the mayor said.

According to the Tuesday bulletin, the positivity rate was 15.64 per cent. Delhi recorded 573 Covid cases on August 27 last year with a positivity rate of 3.62 per cent along with five deaths. The city's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,533.

On Wednesday, 509 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent. With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 20,12,064. The data showed that 1,918 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week.

Delhi Dy Mayor on COVID cases :

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said Delhi government hospitals are prepared to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19, and the same level of preparedness has been implemented at MCD hospitals and health institutes. Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal emphasised that the MCD is increasing its preparedness with the hope that the virus will not behave as dangerously as it has in the last two to three waves.

He also urged the people of Delhi to follow the Covid protocols and help in preventing an increase in cases in the city.

Corona infections in India:

A total of 4,435 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from Tuesday's tally of 3038 cases, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said.

