India logs 94,052 new COVID cases, 1.51 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Police personnel wearing headgears depicting coronavirus take part in an awareness campaign on the pandemic

India on Thursday recorded 94,052 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 6,148 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,51,367 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,76,55,493. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,91,83,121, with 11,67,952 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,59,676. A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 91 3 6952 17 125 2 Andhra Pradesh 103995 3593 1664082 12292 11696 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3271 34 26848 279 128 2 4 Assam 49846 659 392806 4355 3793 55 5 Bihar**** 4516 3382 701234 9429 3971 6 Chandigarh 649 36 59432 118 781 2 7 Chhattisgarh 18113 1358 952532 2298 13271 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 137 24 10296 34 4 9 Delhi 4511 451 1400913 752 24704 36 10 Goa 5790 109 152073 547 2877 18 11 Gujarat 13683 1041 794703 1675 9965 10 12 Haryana 7079 452 748186 940 8829 40 13 Himachal Pradesh 6682 301 186880 840 3343 15 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19852 1965 279779 3046 4118 17 15 Jharkhand 4783 316 332622 615 5076 3 16 Karnataka 215546 9479 2480411 20246 32291 192 17 Kerala 139481 4189 2524248 20237 10437 156 18 Ladakh 925 16 18265 71 195 19 Lakshadweep 787 103 8173 231 42 20 Madhya Pradesh 7071 912 771243 1329 8441 36 21 Maharashtra 164743 6051 5597304 16379 101833 661 22 Manipur 9307 166 47129 602 915 7 23 Meghalaya 4849 75 34440 507 694 16 24 Mizoram 3585 215 10891 122 58 1 25 Nagaland 3893 783 18909 966 435 3 26 Odisha 63333 2056 764673 8032 3123 43 27 Puducherry 6853 294 102247 932 1648 4 28 Punjab 17344 1202 550837 2521 15293 74 29 Rajasthan 11832 1792 927443 2282 8749 30 30 Sikkim 3869 149 13511 379 276 1 31 Tamil Nadu 204258 14337 2059597 31253 28170 405 32 Telangana 24301 5 569086 1801 3426 17 33 Tripura 6058 281 50803 363 591 14 34 Uttarakhand 9258 2627 319371 3088 6849 52 35 Uttar Pradesh 12959 1108 1666001 1706 21516 91 36 West Bengal 14702 5223 1411573 10512 16555 95 Total# 1167952 63463 27655493 151367 359676 6148

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.

"A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India’s fight against COVID," Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian nationals totalling about 7,56,000 as of June 2019, comprise the largest expatriate community in Qatar, according to the Indian Embassy in Doha.

Latest India News