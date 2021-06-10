India logs 94,052 new COVID cases, 1.51 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Thursday recorded 94,052 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 6,148 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,51,367 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,76,55,493. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,91,83,121, with 11,67,952 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,59,676. A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|91
|3
|6952
|17
|125
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|103995
|3593
|1664082
|12292
|11696
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3271
|34
|26848
|279
|128
|2
|4
|Assam
|49846
|659
|392806
|4355
|3793
|55
|5
|Bihar****
|4516
|3382
|701234
|9429
|3971
|6
|Chandigarh
|649
|36
|59432
|118
|781
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18113
|1358
|952532
|2298
|13271
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|137
|24
|10296
|34
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4511
|451
|1400913
|752
|24704
|36
|10
|Goa
|5790
|109
|152073
|547
|2877
|18
|11
|Gujarat
|13683
|1041
|794703
|1675
|9965
|10
|12
|Haryana
|7079
|452
|748186
|940
|8829
|40
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6682
|301
|186880
|840
|3343
|15
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19852
|1965
|279779
|3046
|4118
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|4783
|316
|332622
|615
|5076
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|215546
|9479
|2480411
|20246
|32291
|192
|17
|Kerala
|139481
|4189
|2524248
|20237
|10437
|156
|18
|Ladakh
|925
|16
|18265
|71
|195
|19
|Lakshadweep
|787
|103
|8173
|231
|42
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|7071
|912
|771243
|1329
|8441
|36
|21
|Maharashtra
|164743
|6051
|5597304
|16379
|101833
|661
|22
|Manipur
|9307
|166
|47129
|602
|915
|7
|23
|Meghalaya
|4849
|75
|34440
|507
|694
|16
|24
|Mizoram
|3585
|215
|10891
|122
|58
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3893
|783
|18909
|966
|435
|3
|26
|Odisha
|63333
|2056
|764673
|8032
|3123
|43
|27
|Puducherry
|6853
|294
|102247
|932
|1648
|4
|28
|Punjab
|17344
|1202
|550837
|2521
|15293
|74
|29
|Rajasthan
|11832
|1792
|927443
|2282
|8749
|30
|30
|Sikkim
|3869
|149
|13511
|379
|276
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|204258
|14337
|2059597
|31253
|28170
|405
|32
|Telangana
|24301
|5
|569086
|1801
|3426
|17
|33
|Tripura
|6058
|281
|50803
|363
|591
|14
|34
|Uttarakhand
|9258
|2627
|319371
|3088
|6849
|52
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|12959
|1108
|1666001
|1706
|21516
|91
|36
|West Bengal
|14702
|5223
|1411573
|10512
|16555
|95
|Total#
|1167952
|63463
|27655493
|151367
|359676
|6148
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.
"A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India’s fight against COVID," Jaishankar tweeted.
Indian nationals totalling about 7,56,000 as of June 2019, comprise the largest expatriate community in Qatar, according to the Indian Embassy in Doha.