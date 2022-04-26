India logs 2,483 new COVID infections, 1,399 deaths; active cases decline to 15,636

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre

Highlights The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 in India on Tuesday

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total active cases increased to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311 while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,87,95,76,423.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 34 1 2304898 2 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 1356 2 716212 6639 5 Bihar 17 818251 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 35 7 90798 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 18 2 1138183 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3975 270 1844734 812 26167 1 1 10 Goa 25 3 241528 3 3832 11 Gujarat 98 5 1213204 17 10943 12 Haryana 1780 88 976894 329 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 1 280547 5 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 53 3 449186 9 4751 15 Jharkhand 22 429867 2 5317 16 Karnataka 1718 3 3905159 63 40057 17 Kerala*** 2712 54 6467877 203 68843 24 24 18 Ladakh 5 1 28011 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 69 1030515 6 10735 21 Maharashtra 916 47 7728091 95 147834 2 2 22 Manipur 27 135065 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 1 92196 1 1593 24 Mizoram 700 38 225491 68 695 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 1 34728 1 760 26 Odisha 128 1 1278737 8 9124 27 Puducherry 3 3 163815 1962 28 Punjab 165 12 741513 9 17744 29 Rajasthan 150 7 1273630 8 9552 30 Sikkim 2 38695 452 31 Tamil Nadu 334 24 3415193 28 38025 32 Telangana 213 2 787469 19 4111 33 Tripura 0 1 99957 1 922 34 Uttarakhand 433 10 429262 2 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1199 77 2048188 133 23505 2 2 36 West Bengal 255 9 1996556 32 21201 Total# 16522 649 42521341 1862 522223 -1364 24 30

Also Read | Haryana govt announces free Covid vaccine booster shots for 18-59 age group

