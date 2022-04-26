Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
India logs 2,483 new COVID infections, 1,399 deaths; active cases decline to 15,636

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2022 9:21 IST
Covid19 India cases
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 in India on Tuesday
  • The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total active cases increased to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311 while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,87,95,76,423. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 34 2304898 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 1356 716212   6639      
5 Bihar 17   818251 12256      
6 Chandigarh 35 90798 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 18 1138183   14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3975 270  1844734 812  26167   1
10 Goa 25 241528 3832      
11 Gujarat 98 1213204 17  10943      
12 Haryana 1780 88  976894 329  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 74 280547 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 53 449186 4751      
15 Jharkhand 22   429867 5317      
16 Karnataka 1718 3905159 63  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2712 54  6467877 203  68843   24 24
18 Ladakh 5 28011   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 69   1030515 10735      
21 Maharashtra 916 47  7728091 95  147834   2
22 Manipur 27   135065 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92196 1593      
24 Mizoram 700 38  225491 68  695   1
25 Nagaland 0 34728 760      
26 Odisha 128 1278737 9124      
27 Puducherry 3 163815   1962      
28 Punjab 165 12  741513 17744      
29 Rajasthan 150 1273630 9552      
30 Sikkim 2   38695   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 334 24  3415193 28  38025      
32 Telangana 213 787469 19  4111      
33 Tripura 0 99957 922      
34 Uttarakhand 433 10  429262 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1199 77  2048188 133  23505   2
36 West Bengal 255 1996556 32  21201      
Total# 16522 649  42521341 1862  522223 -1364  24 30

