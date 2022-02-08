Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 67,597 fresh COVID cases, 1,188 deaths; positivity rate at 5.02%

India reports 67,597 fresh COVID cases, 1,188 deaths; positivity rate at 5.02%

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2022 9:31 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: A health worker collects swab sample from a person for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • On Monday, India's daily cases had dropped below one lakh after nearly 32 days
  • The death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,02,87
  • The number of active cases in the country is now at 9,94,891

India reported 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data uploaded on Tuesday. On Monday, India's daily cases had dropped below one lakh after nearly 32 days. 

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country is now at 5,02,874 with 1,188 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases in the country is now at 9,94,891.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96. 19 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 16,279 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,70,21,72,615.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 1,188 new fatalities include 137 from Kerala and 66 from Maharashtra.

So far, 5,02,874 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,43,074 from Maharashtra, 58,255 from Kerala, 39,347 from Karnataka, 37,759 from Tamil Nadu, 25,983 from Delhi, 23,318 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,823 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 15  9587 34  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 69572 9174  2219219 11855  14664   9
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1599 201  61589 259  291      
4 Assam 9701 2227  705118 2471  6561 12    12
5 Bihar 2451 466  812625 761  12236      
6 Chandigarh 1571 336  88005 439  1139   2
7 Chhattisgarh 16608 274  1108630 1241  13937   9
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 96 11298 4      
9 Delhi 8869 1110  1809081 2506  25983 14    14
10 Goa 4664 551  234034 826  3740   7
11 Gujarat 44618 6395  1144956 10273  10667 19    19
12 Haryana 14136 1460  940332 2995  10395   9
13 Himachal Pradesh 6280 357  266199 722  4043 11    11
14 Jammu and Kashmir 17412 3251  424521 4393  4715   9
15 Jharkhand 2616 171  423698 543  5311   1
16 Karnataka 97814 11422  3758997 19800  39347 47    47
17 Kerala*** 330105 23047  5883023 49261  58255 137  378 515
18 Ladakh 987 38  25729 159  226      
19 Lakshadweep 152 18  11012 36  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 44778 3208  950313 8373  10662   6
21 Maharashtra 122015 15575  7538611 25175  143074 66    66
22 Manipur 3786 129013 204  2063   4
23 Meghalaya 1462 183  89293 336  1546   4
24 Mizoram 14006 851  171256 1507  623   2
25 Nagaland 698 40  33415 72  743   2
26 Odisha 20101 1541  1237976 3624  8734 23    23
27 Puducherry 4152 478  158086 756  1948   1
28 Punjab 10351 1965  724214 2692  17436 28    28
29 Rajasthan 45893 5250  1189910 9752  9379   7
30 Sikkim 613 32  37628 100  435   1
31 Tamil Nadu 121828 17050  3251295 23144  37759 26    26
32 Telangana 26498 2728  746932 3944  4100   1
33 Tripura 748 139  98997 150  918   2
34 Uttarakhand 16409 871  405512 1447  7618   9
35 Uttar Pradesh 28156 4358  1993043 7117  23318 15    15
36 West Bengal 17994 1282  1967055 2083  20823 34    34
Total# 1108938 116073  40660202 199054  502874 517  378 895

Also Read | Supreme Court to resume hybrid hearing from February 14 as COVID cases decline

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News