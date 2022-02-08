India reports 67,597 fresh COVID cases, 1,188 deaths; positivity rate at 5.02%

Highlights
India reported 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data uploaded on Tuesday. On Monday, India's daily cases had dropped below one lakh after nearly 32 days.
The death toll due to coronavirus in the country is now at 5,02,874 with 1,188 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of active cases in the country is now at 9,94,891.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96. 19 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 16,279 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent, the ministry said.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,70,21,72,615.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.
The 1,188 new fatalities include 137 from Kerala and 66 from Maharashtra.
So far, 5,02,874 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,43,074 from Maharashtra, 58,255 from Kerala, 39,347 from Karnataka, 37,759 from Tamil Nadu, 25,983 from Delhi, 23,318 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,823 from West Bengal.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|15
|9587
|34
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69572
|9174
|2219219
|11855
|14664
|9
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1599
|201
|61589
|259
|291
|4
|Assam
|9701
|2227
|705118
|2471
|6561
|12
|12
|5
|Bihar
|2451
|466
|812625
|761
|12236
|6
|Chandigarh
|1571
|336
|88005
|439
|1139
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|16608
|274
|1108630
|1241
|13937
|9
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|96
|2
|11298
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8869
|1110
|1809081
|2506
|25983
|14
|14
|10
|Goa
|4664
|551
|234034
|826
|3740
|7
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|44618
|6395
|1144956
|10273
|10667
|19
|19
|12
|Haryana
|14136
|1460
|940332
|2995
|10395
|9
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6280
|357
|266199
|722
|4043
|11
|11
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17412
|3251
|424521
|4393
|4715
|9
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|2616
|171
|423698
|543
|5311
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|97814
|11422
|3758997
|19800
|39347
|47
|47
|17
|Kerala***
|330105
|23047
|5883023
|49261
|58255
|137
|378
|515
|18
|Ladakh
|987
|38
|25729
|159
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|152
|18
|11012
|36
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|44778
|3208
|950313
|8373
|10662
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|122015
|15575
|7538611
|25175
|143074
|66
|66
|22
|Manipur
|3786
|7
|129013
|204
|2063
|4
|4
|23
|Meghalaya
|1462
|183
|89293
|336
|1546
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|14006
|851
|171256
|1507
|623
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|698
|40
|33415
|72
|743
|2
|2
|26
|Odisha
|20101
|1541
|1237976
|3624
|8734
|23
|23
|27
|Puducherry
|4152
|478
|158086
|756
|1948
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|10351
|1965
|724214
|2692
|17436
|28
|28
|29
|Rajasthan
|45893
|5250
|1189910
|9752
|9379
|7
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|613
|32
|37628
|100
|435
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|121828
|17050
|3251295
|23144
|37759
|26
|26
|32
|Telangana
|26498
|2728
|746932
|3944
|4100
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|748
|139
|98997
|150
|918
|2
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|16409
|871
|405512
|1447
|7618
|9
|9
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|28156
|4358
|1993043
|7117
|23318
|15
|15
|36
|West Bengal
|17994
|1282
|1967055
|2083
|20823
|34
|34
|Total#
|1108938
|116073
|40660202
|199054
|502874
|517
|378
|895
