India reports 67,597 fresh COVID cases, 1,188 deaths; positivity rate at 5.02%

India reported 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data uploaded on Tuesday. On Monday, India's daily cases had dropped below one lakh after nearly 32 days.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country is now at 5,02,874 with 1,188 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases in the country is now at 9,94,891.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96. 19 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 16,279 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,70,21,72,615.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 1,188 new fatalities include 137 from Kerala and 66 from Maharashtra.

So far, 5,02,874 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,43,074 from Maharashtra, 58,255 from Kerala, 39,347 from Karnataka, 37,759 from Tamil Nadu, 25,983 from Delhi, 23,318 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,823 from West Bengal.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 15 9587 34 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 69572 9174 2219219 11855 14664 9 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1599 201 61589 259 291 4 Assam 9701 2227 705118 2471 6561 12 12 5 Bihar 2451 466 812625 761 12236 6 Chandigarh 1571 336 88005 439 1139 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 16608 274 1108630 1241 13937 9 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 96 2 11298 4 4 9 Delhi 8869 1110 1809081 2506 25983 14 14 10 Goa 4664 551 234034 826 3740 7 7 11 Gujarat 44618 6395 1144956 10273 10667 19 19 12 Haryana 14136 1460 940332 2995 10395 9 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 6280 357 266199 722 4043 11 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17412 3251 424521 4393 4715 9 9 15 Jharkhand 2616 171 423698 543 5311 1 1 16 Karnataka 97814 11422 3758997 19800 39347 47 47 17 Kerala*** 330105 23047 5883023 49261 58255 137 378 515 18 Ladakh 987 38 25729 159 226 19 Lakshadweep 152 18 11012 36 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 44778 3208 950313 8373 10662 6 6 21 Maharashtra 122015 15575 7538611 25175 143074 66 66 22 Manipur 3786 7 129013 204 2063 4 4 23 Meghalaya 1462 183 89293 336 1546 4 4 24 Mizoram 14006 851 171256 1507 623 2 2 25 Nagaland 698 40 33415 72 743 2 2 26 Odisha 20101 1541 1237976 3624 8734 23 23 27 Puducherry 4152 478 158086 756 1948 1 1 28 Punjab 10351 1965 724214 2692 17436 28 28 29 Rajasthan 45893 5250 1189910 9752 9379 7 7 30 Sikkim 613 32 37628 100 435 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 121828 17050 3251295 23144 37759 26 26 32 Telangana 26498 2728 746932 3944 4100 1 1 33 Tripura 748 139 98997 150 918 2 2 34 Uttarakhand 16409 871 405512 1447 7618 9 9 35 Uttar Pradesh 28156 4358 1993043 7117 23318 15 15 36 West Bengal 17994 1282 1967055 2083 20823 34 34 Total# 1108938 116073 40660202 199054 502874 517 378 895

