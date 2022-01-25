Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate dips to 15.52%

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2022 9:47 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Thane: A health worker prepares a pediatric Covid-19 ward at a hospital, in preparation for potential Covid-19 spread among children

Highlights

  • The total active cases of coronavirus in the country have now reached 22,36,842
  • The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has reached 4,90,462
  • A total of 2,67,753 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent.

As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898.

The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 614 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala,38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil  Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,375 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 598 8725 91  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 93305 9695  2087282 4800  14549   7
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3313 379  56476 288  283   1
4 Assam 45422 259  646972 5625  6319 18    18
5 Bihar 14833 3016  786317 4829  12193   8
6 Chandigarh 7768 296  77389 863  1103   1
7 Chhattisgarh 31074 916  1055398 5406  13746 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208 12  11002 28  4      
9 Delhi 45140 9106  1726681 14836  25650 30    30
10 Goa 18933 792  208277 2174  3615   5
11 Gujarat 135148 311  930938 13469  10274 25    25
12 Haryana 51887 5889  852745 11879  10194 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 15541 1280  242602 3035  3944 11    11
14 Jammu and Kashmir 44609 1743  353374 3643  4613   8
15 Jharkhand 17457 2009  399109 3409  5272 11    11
16 Karnataka 362517 4691  3162977 41703  38614 32    32
17 Kerala*** 260982 4367  5356642 30710  51987 13  158 171
18 Ladakh 1244 11  23352 174  222      
19 Lakshadweep 253 11  10507 51  52   1
20 Madhya Pradesh 69893 2757  824275 7822  10576   6
21 Maharashtra 303424 6309  7089936 21941  142151 36    36
22 Manipur 3450 37  125013 379  2027   2
23 Meghalaya 2257 136  85009 168  1498   1
24 Mizoram 10704 1236  151081 982  586   5
25 Nagaland 693 32254 59  707   2
26 Odisha 71509 3023  1131917 10309  8525   5
27 Puducherry 15652 44  135783 1172  1908   2
28 Punjab 45645 827  656474 6479  17023 45    45
29 Rajasthan 93502 60  1036762 9397  9118 23    23
30 Sikkim 2107 241  34566 355  423   1
31 Tamil Nadu 206484 5530  2920457 24639  37264 46    46
32 Telangana 33673 1579  701047 2398  4075   3
33 Tripura 7878 133  90142 564  879   7
34 Uttarakhand 31280 30  364694 3083  7491 11    11
35 Uttar Pradesh 93924 167  1840842 10836  23073 17    17
36 West Bengal 94535 15648  1854881 20157  20375 37    37
Total# 2236842 12493  37071898 267753  490462 456  158 614

