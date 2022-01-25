India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate dips to 15.52%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane: A health worker prepares a pediatric Covid-19 ward at a hospital, in preparation for potential Covid-19 spread among children

India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent.

As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898.

The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 614 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala,38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,375 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 598 5 8725 91 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 93305 9695 2087282 4800 14549 7 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3313 379 56476 288 283 1 1 4 Assam 45422 259 646972 5625 6319 18 18 5 Bihar 14833 3016 786317 4829 12193 8 8 6 Chandigarh 7768 296 77389 863 1103 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 31074 916 1055398 5406 13746 19 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208 12 11002 28 4 9 Delhi 45140 9106 1726681 14836 25650 30 30 10 Goa 18933 792 208277 2174 3615 5 5 11 Gujarat 135148 311 930938 13469 10274 25 25 12 Haryana 51887 5889 852745 11879 10194 17 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 15541 1280 242602 3035 3944 11 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 44609 1743 353374 3643 4613 8 8 15 Jharkhand 17457 2009 399109 3409 5272 11 11 16 Karnataka 362517 4691 3162977 41703 38614 32 32 17 Kerala*** 260982 4367 5356642 30710 51987 13 158 171 18 Ladakh 1244 11 23352 174 222 19 Lakshadweep 253 11 10507 51 52 1 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 69893 2757 824275 7822 10576 6 6 21 Maharashtra 303424 6309 7089936 21941 142151 36 36 22 Manipur 3450 37 125013 379 2027 2 2 23 Meghalaya 2257 136 85009 168 1498 1 1 24 Mizoram 10704 1236 151081 982 586 5 5 25 Nagaland 693 8 32254 59 707 2 2 26 Odisha 71509 3023 1131917 10309 8525 5 5 27 Puducherry 15652 44 135783 1172 1908 2 2 28 Punjab 45645 827 656474 6479 17023 45 45 29 Rajasthan 93502 60 1036762 9397 9118 23 23 30 Sikkim 2107 241 34566 355 423 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 206484 5530 2920457 24639 37264 46 46 32 Telangana 33673 1579 701047 2398 4075 3 3 33 Tripura 7878 133 90142 564 879 7 7 34 Uttarakhand 31280 30 364694 3083 7491 11 11 35 Uttar Pradesh 93924 167 1840842 10836 23073 17 17 36 West Bengal 94535 15648 1854881 20157 20375 37 37 Total# 2236842 12493 37071898 267753 490462 456 158 614

