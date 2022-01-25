India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate dips to 15.52%

Highlights
- The total active cases of coronavirus in the country have now reached 22,36,842
- The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has reached 4,90,462
- A total of 2,67,753 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours
India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent.
As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898.
The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.
Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.92 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 614 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.
A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala,38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,375 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|598
|5
|8725
|91
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|93305
|9695
|2087282
|4800
|14549
|7
|7
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3313
|379
|56476
|288
|283
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|45422
|259
|646972
|5625
|6319
|18
|18
|5
|Bihar
|14833
|3016
|786317
|4829
|12193
|8
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|7768
|296
|77389
|863
|1103
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31074
|916
|1055398
|5406
|13746
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|208
|12
|11002
|28
|4
|9
|Delhi
|45140
|9106
|1726681
|14836
|25650
|30
|30
|10
|Goa
|18933
|792
|208277
|2174
|3615
|5
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|135148
|311
|930938
|13469
|10274
|25
|25
|12
|Haryana
|51887
|5889
|852745
|11879
|10194
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|15541
|1280
|242602
|3035
|3944
|11
|11
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|44609
|1743
|353374
|3643
|4613
|8
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|17457
|2009
|399109
|3409
|5272
|11
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|362517
|4691
|3162977
|41703
|38614
|32
|32
|17
|Kerala***
|260982
|4367
|5356642
|30710
|51987
|13
|158
|171
|18
|Ladakh
|1244
|11
|23352
|174
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|253
|11
|10507
|51
|52
|1
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|69893
|2757
|824275
|7822
|10576
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|303424
|6309
|7089936
|21941
|142151
|36
|36
|22
|Manipur
|3450
|37
|125013
|379
|2027
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2257
|136
|85009
|168
|1498
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|10704
|1236
|151081
|982
|586
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|693
|8
|32254
|59
|707
|2
|2
|26
|Odisha
|71509
|3023
|1131917
|10309
|8525
|5
|5
|27
|Puducherry
|15652
|44
|135783
|1172
|1908
|2
|2
|28
|Punjab
|45645
|827
|656474
|6479
|17023
|45
|45
|29
|Rajasthan
|93502
|60
|1036762
|9397
|9118
|23
|23
|30
|Sikkim
|2107
|241
|34566
|355
|423
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|206484
|5530
|2920457
|24639
|37264
|46
|46
|32
|Telangana
|33673
|1579
|701047
|2398
|4075
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|7878
|133
|90142
|564
|879
|7
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31280
|30
|364694
|3083
|7491
|11
|11
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|93924
|167
|1840842
|10836
|23073
|17
|17
|36
|West Bengal
|94535
|15648
|1854881
|20157
|20375
|37
|37
|Total#
|2236842
|12493
|37071898
|267753
|490462
|456
|158
|614
