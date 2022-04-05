India logs 795 new COVID cases, 58 fatalities; active cases decline to 12,054

Highlights
- A total of 1,208 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours
- The death toll due to coronavirus in India is now at 5,21,416
- The daily positivity rate was at 0.17 per cent, data updated on Tuesday showed
India recorded 795 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the data uploaded on Tuesday showed. With this, the number of active cases in the country have now declined to 12,054. India also recorded 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll in the country to 5,21,416.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has now surged to 4,24,96,369, with 1,280 people being discharged in the past 24 hours.
The active case count accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.
A total of 1,84,87,33,081 vaccines have so far been administered against COVID-19.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|119
|31
|2304729
|32
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716209
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|17
|1
|818204
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|90746
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|88
|3
|1138048
|15
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|468
|14
|1838760
|95
|26154
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|41
|2
|241452
|2
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|67
|3
|1212932
|6
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|265
|6
|974528
|53
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|91
|1
|280354
|13
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|162
|5
|448903
|7
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|33
|5
|429805
|6
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1542
|15
|3904101
|52
|40055
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|3339
|178
|6462529
|378
|68130
|56
|56
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|2
|27992
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|93
|12
|1030329
|15
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|866
|55
|7725791
|107
|147789
|22
|Manipur
|45
|4
|134961
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|92165
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|951
|27
|223325
|202
|687
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|3
|34708
|3
|759
|26
|Odisha
|299
|84
|1278322
|89
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|91
|6
|741320
|11
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|130
|25
|1273360
|33
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|5
|1
|38684
|3
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|263
|12
|3414643
|33
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|271
|19
|786963
|36
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|99953
|921
|34
|Uttarakhand
|483
|6
|429095
|11
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|371
|11
|2047015
|27
|23496
|36
|West Bengal
|556
|30
|1995752
|42
|21199
|Total#
|12054
|543
|42496369
|1280
|521416
|2
|56
|58
