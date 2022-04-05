India logs 795 new COVID cases, 58 fatalities; active cases decline to 12,054

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Murshidabad: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years

India recorded 795 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the data uploaded on Tuesday showed. With this, the number of active cases in the country have now declined to 12,054. India also recorded 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll in the country to 5,21,416.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has now surged to 4,24,96,369, with 1,280 people being discharged in the past 24 hours.

The active case count accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 1,84,87,33,081 vaccines have so far been administered against COVID-19.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 119 31 2304729 32 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64188 296 4 Assam 1348 716209 6639 5 Bihar 17 1 818204 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 18 90746 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 88 3 1138048 15 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 468 14 1838760 95 26154 1 1 10 Goa 41 2 241452 2 3832 11 Gujarat 67 3 1212932 6 10942 12 Haryana 265 6 974528 53 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 91 1 280354 13 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 162 5 448903 7 4750 15 Jharkhand 33 5 429805 6 5315 16 Karnataka 1542 15 3904101 52 40055 1 1 17 Kerala*** 3339 178 6462529 378 68130 56 56 18 Ladakh 5 2 27992 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 93 12 1030329 15 10735 21 Maharashtra 866 55 7725791 107 147789 22 Manipur 45 4 134961 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 12 92165 1 1593 24 Mizoram 951 27 223325 202 687 25 Nagaland 10 3 34708 3 759 26 Odisha 299 84 1278322 89 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 91 6 741320 11 17741 29 Rajasthan 130 25 1273360 33 9552 30 Sikkim 5 1 38684 3 452 31 Tamil Nadu 263 12 3414643 33 38025 32 Telangana 271 19 786963 36 4111 33 Tripura 3 99953 921 34 Uttarakhand 483 6 429095 11 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 371 11 2047015 27 23496 36 West Bengal 556 30 1995752 42 21199 Total# 12054 543 42496369 1280 521416 2 56 58

