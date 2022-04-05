Tuesday, April 05, 2022
     
India logs 795 new COVID cases, 58 fatalities; active cases decline to 12,054

New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2022 9:10 IST
Murshidabad: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years

Highlights

  • A total of 1,208 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours
  • The death toll due to coronavirus in India is now at 5,21,416
  • The daily positivity rate was at 0.17 per cent, data updated on Tuesday showed

India recorded 795 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the data uploaded on Tuesday showed. With this, the number of active cases in the country have now declined to 12,054. India also recorded 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll in the country to 5,21,416.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has now surged to 4,24,96,369, with 1,280 people being discharged in the past 24 hours. 

The active case count accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days on Monday. 

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 1,84,87,33,081 vaccines have so far been administered against COVID-19.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 119 31  2304729 32  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64188   296      
4 Assam 1348   716209   6639      
5 Bihar 17 818204 12256      
6 Chandigarh 18   90746 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 88 1138048 15  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 468 14  1838760 95  26154   1
10 Goa 41 241452 3832      
11 Gujarat 67 1212932 10942      
12 Haryana 265 974528 53  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 91 280354 13  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 162 448903 4750      
15 Jharkhand 33 429805 5315      
16 Karnataka 1542 15  3904101 52  40055   1
17 Kerala*** 3339 178  6462529 378  68130   56 56
18 Ladakh 5 27992 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 93 12  1030329 15  10735      
21 Maharashtra 866 55  7725791 107  147789      
22 Manipur 45 134961 2120      
23 Meghalaya 12   92165 1593      
24 Mizoram 951 27  223325 202  687      
25 Nagaland 10 34708 759      
26 Odisha 299 84  1278322 89  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 91 741320 11  17741      
29 Rajasthan 130 25  1273360 33  9552      
30 Sikkim 5 38684 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 263 12  3414643 33  38025      
32 Telangana 271 19  786963 36  4111      
33 Tripura 3   99953   921      
34 Uttarakhand 483 429095 11  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 371 11  2047015 27  23496      
36 West Bengal 556 30  1995752 42  21199      
Total# 12054 543  42496369 1280  521416 56 58

