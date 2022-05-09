Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • NIA conducts raids at 20 locations In Mumbai on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 3,207 COVID infections, 29 fatalities; maximum active cases in Delhi

India logs 3,207 COVID infections, 29 fatalities; maximum active cases in Delhi

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,60,905 , while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2022 9:17 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

India's active COVID-19 cases were recorded at 20,403

Highlights

  • The death toll due to coronavirus has now reached 5,24,093 in the country
  • The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections
  • The cumulative doses administered in the country so far have reached 1,90,34,90,396

India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,60,905, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

 
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,90,34,90,396.
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
 
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 40 new fatalities include 35 from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9906   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 58 2304958 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64201 296      
4 Assam 5 716228 7986      
5 Bihar 59 818311 12256      
6 Chandigarh 78 90904 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 40 1138240 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5939 16  1862136 1438  26179      
10 Goa 56   241608 3832      
11 Gujarat 147 22  1213416 15  10944      
12 Haryana 2700 50  983284 463  10620      
13 Himachal Pradesh 46 280684 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 56 12  449302 22  4751      
15 Jharkhand 37 429914 5317      
16 Karnataka 1964 19  3906679 92  40104   1
17 Kerala*** 3026 63  6471947 292  69271   26 26
18 Ladakh 3 28018   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 190 1030764 35  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1304 27  7730127 196  147847   1
22 Manipur 6 135100 2120      
23 Meghalaya 9 92207 1593      
24 Mizoram 235 14  226804 30  697      
25 Nagaland 2 34728   760      
26 Odisha 213 57  1278863 14  9126      
27 Puducherry 7 163828 1962      
28 Punjab 284   741870 23  17751      
29 Rajasthan 538 21  1274130 70  9553      
30 Sikkim 2   38700   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 478 21  3415850 68  38025      
32 Telangana 381 787835 40  4111      
33 Tripura 4   99959   923      
34 Uttarakhand 496 429422 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1607 429  2051245 513  23510   1
36 West Bengal 426 1996950 44  21203      
Total# 20403 232  42560905 3410  524093 26 29

Also Read | 64 hostel students test COVID positive in Odisha's Rayagada district

Latest India News

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News