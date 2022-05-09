India logs 3,207 COVID infections, 29 fatalities; maximum active cases in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's active COVID-19 cases were recorded at 20,403

Highlights The death toll due to coronavirus has now reached 5,24,093 in the country

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far have reached 1,90,34,90,396

India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,60,905, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,90,34,90,396.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 40 new fatalities include 35 from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 9906 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 58 8 2304958 1 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 64201 2 296 4 Assam 5 1 716228 1 7986 5 Bihar 59 7 818311 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 78 2 90904 9 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 40 2 1138240 6 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5939 16 1862136 1438 26179 10 Goa 56 241608 8 3832 11 Gujarat 147 22 1213416 15 10944 12 Haryana 2700 50 983284 463 10620 13 Himachal Pradesh 46 6 280684 8 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 56 12 449302 22 4751 15 Jharkhand 37 5 429914 7 5317 16 Karnataka 1964 19 3906679 92 40104 1 1 17 Kerala*** 3026 63 6471947 292 69271 26 26 18 Ladakh 3 1 28018 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 190 7 1030764 35 10735 21 Maharashtra 1304 27 7730127 196 147847 1 1 22 Manipur 6 1 135100 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 9 1 92207 3 1593 24 Mizoram 235 14 226804 30 697 25 Nagaland 2 1 34728 760 26 Odisha 213 57 1278863 14 9126 27 Puducherry 7 1 163828 1 1962 28 Punjab 284 741870 23 17751 29 Rajasthan 538 21 1274130 70 9553 30 Sikkim 2 38700 452 31 Tamil Nadu 478 21 3415850 68 38025 32 Telangana 381 8 787835 40 4111 33 Tripura 4 99959 923 34 Uttarakhand 496 3 429422 4 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1607 429 2051245 513 23510 1 1 36 West Bengal 426 7 1996950 44 21203 Total# 20403 232 42560905 3410 524093 3 26 29

