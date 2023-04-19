Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
COVID-19: India reports 10,542 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 63,562

COVID-19 updates: The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the health ministry data said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2023 10:40 IST
COVID-19: India reports 10,542 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 63,562.

COVID-19 updates: India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday (April 19). The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala. 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

Active case tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Covid on the rise: Delhi logs 1,537 fresh cases; Mumbai crosses 200 single-day mark

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: West Bengal: Govt issues advisory in wake of Covid-19 cases, urges people to avoid THESE activities

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 10630 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 390 52  2324815 38  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5   66597 296  
4 Assam 10   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 609 62  839523 73  12305  
6 Chandigarh 266 98576 41  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 2484 262  1164619 265  14161
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 5714 738  1993495 794  26572
10 Goa* 556 52  257140 140  4014  
11 Gujarat 2149 66  1274577 370  11072  
12 Haryana 4558 196  1051695 769  10722  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1789 116  313398 485  4232
14 Jammu and Kashmir 723 15  475552 91  4789  
15 Jharkhand 226 29  437400 16  5333  
16 Karnataka 2056 152  4040409 224  40339
17 Kerala*** 19681 33  6781153 2062  71705
18 Ladakh 24 29280 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 322 16  1044629 41  10779  
21 Maharashtra 6118 31  8002690 912  148485
22 Manipur 7   137791 2149  
23 Meghalaya 12 95181 1625  
24 Mizoram 11 238243   726  
25 Nagaland 3 35210 782  
26 Odisha 1975 175  1328658 202  9208  
27 Puducherry 503 10  174529 93  1979
28 Punjab** 1571 766820 227  19304
29 Rajasthan 2858 310  1307433 235  9685
30 Sikkim 75 12  43931 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3455 125  3561751 401  38057
32 Telangana 281 12  838663 40  4111  
33 Tripura 11 107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 350 48  442693 91  7760  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4008 315  2107806 502  23659
36 West Bengal 757 101  2097647 34  21533  
Total# 63562 2329  44250649 8175  531190 27 
*Kerala- “ 1 (one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1571 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1975.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

