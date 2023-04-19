COVID-19: India reports 10,542 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 63,562

COVID-19 updates: India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday (April 19). The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.
Active case tally:
The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|8
|10630
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|390
|52
|2324815
|38
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|66597
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|738070
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|609
|62
|839523
|73
|12305
|6
|Chandigarh
|266
|1
|98576
|41
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2484
|262
|1164619
|265
|14161
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5714
|738
|1993495
|794
|26572
|5
|10
|Goa*
|556
|52
|257140
|140
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|2149
|66
|1274577
|370
|11072
|12
|Haryana
|4558
|196
|1051695
|769
|10722
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1789
|116
|313398
|485
|4232
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|723
|15
|475552
|91
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|226
|29
|437400
|16
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|2056
|152
|4040409
|224
|40339
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|19681
|33
|6781153
|2062
|71705
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|24
|4
|29280
|5
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|322
|16
|1044629
|41
|10779
|21
|Maharashtra
|6118
|31
|8002690
|912
|148485
|6
|22
|Manipur
|7
|137791
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|4
|95181
|8
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|11
|2
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|2
|35210
|1
|782
|26
|Odisha
|1975
|175
|1328658
|202
|9208
|27
|Puducherry
|503
|10
|174529
|93
|1979
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|1571
|3
|766820
|227
|19304
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2858
|310
|1307433
|235
|9685
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|75
|12
|43931
|5
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3455
|125
|3561751
|401
|38057
|1
|32
|Telangana
|281
|12
|838663
|40
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|11
|1
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|350
|48
|442693
|91
|7760
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4008
|315
|2107806
|502
|23659
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|757
|101
|2097647
|34
|21533
|Total#
|63562
|2329
|44250649
|8175
|531190
|27
|*Kerala- “ 1 (one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1571 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1975.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.