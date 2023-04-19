Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 10,542 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 63,562.

COVID-19 updates: India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday (April 19). The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

Active case tally:

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 8 10630 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 390 52 2324815 38 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 66597 1 296 4 Assam 10 738070 8035 5 Bihar 609 62 839523 73 12305 6 Chandigarh 266 1 98576 41 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 2484 262 1164619 265 14161 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 5714 738 1993495 794 26572 5 10 Goa* 556 52 257140 140 4014 11 Gujarat 2149 66 1274577 370 11072 12 Haryana 4558 196 1051695 769 10722 13 Himachal Pradesh 1789 116 313398 485 4232 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 723 15 475552 91 4789 15 Jharkhand 226 29 437400 16 5333 16 Karnataka 2056 152 4040409 224 40339 3 17 Kerala*** 19681 33 6781153 2062 71705 1 18 Ladakh 24 4 29280 5 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 322 16 1044629 41 10779 21 Maharashtra 6118 31 8002690 912 148485 6 22 Manipur 7 137791 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 12 4 95181 8 1625 24 Mizoram 11 2 238243 726 25 Nagaland 3 2 35210 1 782 26 Odisha 1975 175 1328658 202 9208 27 Puducherry 503 10 174529 93 1979 1 28 Punjab** 1571 3 766820 227 19304 1 29 Rajasthan 2858 310 1307433 235 9685 2 30 Sikkim 75 12 43931 5 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3455 125 3561751 401 38057 1 32 Telangana 281 12 838663 40 4111 33 Tripura 11 1 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 350 48 442693 91 7760 35 Uttar Pradesh 4008 315 2107806 502 23659 1 36 West Bengal 757 101 2097647 34 21533 Total# 63562 2329 44250649 8175 531190 27 *Kerala- “ 1 (one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1571 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 1975. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

