India logs 58,419 new COVID cases, lowest daily rise in 81 days; 1,576 deaths

India recorded 58,419 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,576 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 87,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,87,66,009. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,98,81,965 with 7,29,243 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,86,713. A total of 27,66,93,572 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|105
|3
|7162
|34
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|65244
|2385
|1767404
|8014
|12269
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2601
|2
|30163
|229
|159
|4
|Assam
|35368
|1610
|441184
|5141
|4178
|40
|5
|Bihar
|3396
|152
|706461
|494
|9543
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|396
|35
|60201
|78
|806
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9531
|531
|967415
|1001
|13377
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|74
|3
|10432
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2372
|73
|1404889
|201
|24907
|7
|10
|Goa
|3473
|126
|157772
|419
|2984
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|6579
|651
|805542
|874
|10028
|5
|12
|Haryana
|2677
|263
|755324
|400
|9216
|33
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2990
|203
|193853
|432
|3439
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9414
|680
|297557
|1197
|4238
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|1639
|172
|337667
|305
|5099
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|130894
|6178
|2637279
|11832
|33763
|161
|17
|Kerala
|107300
|817
|2678499
|13145
|11948
|115
|18
|Ladakh
|432
|1
|19150
|53
|201
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|345
|2
|9039
|39
|46
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2442
|285
|777995
|365
|8737
|30
|21
|Maharashtra
|135708
|2143
|5710356
|10373
|117356
|682
|22
|Manipur
|9538
|292
|52961
|294
|1039
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|4743
|76
|39377
|585
|776
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|3733
|83
|13129
|271
|81
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|1979
|80
|21744
|173
|468
|1
|26
|Odisha
|35243
|1896
|835132
|5281
|3550
|42
|27
|Puducherry
|3793
|332
|109083
|621
|1720
|6
|28
|Punjab
|8077
|752
|567883
|1315
|15802
|31
|29
|Rajasthan
|3451
|332
|938619
|518
|8891
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|2751
|149
|16167
|299
|291
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|78780
|10229
|2304885
|18232
|31015
|180
|32
|Telangana
|18568
|461
|590072
|1813
|3556
|10
|33
|Tripura
|4417
|298
|57086
|661
|646
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3220
|11
|328262
|222
|7026
|9
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4957
|386
|1677050
|592
|22132
|51
|36
|West Bengal
|23013
|322
|1439215
|2109
|17295
|55
|Total#
|729243
|30776
|28766009
|87619
|386713
|1576
Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to a media report.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23, the Gulf News reported.
With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai.
There are four vaccines approved by the UAE government — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, the report added.