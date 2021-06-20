India logs 58,419 new COVID cases, lowest daily rise in 81 days; 1,576 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: A crowded market area during COVID-induced lockdown

India recorded 58,419 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,576 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 87,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,87,66,009. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,98,81,965 with 7,29,243 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,86,713. A total of 27,66,93,572 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 3 7162 34 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 65244 2385 1767404 8014 12269 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2601 2 30163 229 159 4 Assam 35368 1610 441184 5141 4178 40 5 Bihar 3396 152 706461 494 9543 7 6 Chandigarh 396 35 60201 78 806 2 7 Chhattisgarh 9531 531 967415 1001 13377 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 74 3 10432 7 4 9 Delhi 2372 73 1404889 201 24907 7 10 Goa 3473 126 157772 419 2984 9 11 Gujarat 6579 651 805542 874 10028 5 12 Haryana 2677 263 755324 400 9216 33 13 Himachal Pradesh 2990 203 193853 432 3439 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9414 680 297557 1197 4238 4 15 Jharkhand 1639 172 337667 305 5099 2 16 Karnataka 130894 6178 2637279 11832 33763 161 17 Kerala 107300 817 2678499 13145 11948 115 18 Ladakh 432 1 19150 53 201 1 19 Lakshadweep 345 2 9039 39 46 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 2442 285 777995 365 8737 30 21 Maharashtra 135708 2143 5710356 10373 117356 682 22 Manipur 9538 292 52961 294 1039 6 23 Meghalaya 4743 76 39377 585 776 5 24 Mizoram 3733 83 13129 271 81 5 25 Nagaland 1979 80 21744 173 468 1 26 Odisha 35243 1896 835132 5281 3550 42 27 Puducherry 3793 332 109083 621 1720 6 28 Punjab 8077 752 567883 1315 15802 31 29 Rajasthan 3451 332 938619 518 8891 7 30 Sikkim 2751 149 16167 299 291 1 31 Tamil Nadu 78780 10229 2304885 18232 31015 180 32 Telangana 18568 461 590072 1813 3556 10 33 Tripura 4417 298 57086 661 646 4 34 Uttarakhand 3220 11 328262 222 7026 9 35 Uttar Pradesh 4957 386 1677050 592 22132 51 36 West Bengal 23013 322 1439215 2109 17295 55 Total# 729243 30776 28766009 87619 386713 1576

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to a media report.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23, the Gulf News reported.

With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai.

There are four vaccines approved by the UAE government — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, the report added.

