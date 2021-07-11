Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
India logs 41,506 new COVID cases, 895 deaths in past 24 hours

The Union health ministry said on Saturday said the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37.57 crore. Of these, 34,01,696 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2021 10:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than 3  per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352   129
Andhra Pradesh 29262 1038  1877930 3937  12986 26 
Arunachal Pradesh 3741 184  35634 292  188
Assam 22549 487  504723 2854  4812 24 
Bihar 866 153  712663 236  9618
Chandigarh 100 60914 13  809  
Chhattisgarh 4862 131  979448 487  13475
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10555 4  
Delhi 792 1409226 81  25012
Goa 1960 35  163530 183  3095
Gujarat 1151 205  812976 258  10073  
Haryana 973 20  758728 50  9542
Himachal Pradesh 1335 24  198738 159  3490
Jammu and Kashmir 3128 172  310985 355  4356
Jharkhand 423 26  340737 82  5119  
Karnataka 37164 765  2796377 2879  35779 48 
Kerala 115706 2111  2922921 11867  14489 109 
Ladakh 115 16  19865 35  206  
Lakshadweep 211 13  9751 22  49  
Madhya Pradesh 392 14  780735 40  9025
Maharashtra 117270 1776  5906466 6026  125528 494 
Manipur 6908 298  68654 483  1258
Meghalaya 4363 28  48886 506  906
Mizoram 4501 177  19387 263  105
Nagaland 973 24418 113  507  
Odisha 23297 844  909639 3120  4534 58 
Puducherry 1573 122  115489 255  1769
Punjab 1674 135  579618 248  16177
Rajasthan 750 65  943379 119  8945
Sikkim 2244 67  19606 130  313
Tamil Nadu 32767 457  2449873 3321  33371 49 
Telangana 10724 218  616769 917  3725
Tripura 4231 77  65536 441  712  
Uttarakhand 1165 154  332634 203  7338  
Uttar Pradesh 1608 89  1682924 183  22693
West Bengal 15304 386  1477998 1366  17903 17 
Total# 454118 915  29975064 41526  408040 895 

The ministry said that 15,72,451 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,74,472 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

