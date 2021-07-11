India logs 41,506 new COVID cases, 895 deaths in past 24 hours

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|1
|7352
|129
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|29262
|1038
|1877930
|3937
|12986
|26
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3741
|184
|35634
|292
|188
|2
|Assam
|22549
|487
|504723
|2854
|4812
|24
|Bihar
|866
|153
|712663
|236
|9618
|4
|Chandigarh
|100
|1
|60914
|13
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|4862
|131
|979448
|487
|13475
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|2
|10555
|2
|4
|Delhi
|792
|6
|1409226
|81
|25012
|1
|Goa
|1960
|35
|163530
|183
|3095
|7
|Gujarat
|1151
|205
|812976
|258
|10073
|Haryana
|973
|20
|758728
|50
|9542
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|1335
|24
|198738
|159
|3490
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3128
|172
|310985
|355
|4356
|2
|Jharkhand
|423
|26
|340737
|82
|5119
|Karnataka
|37164
|765
|2796377
|2879
|35779
|48
|Kerala
|115706
|2111
|2922921
|11867
|14489
|109
|Ladakh
|115
|16
|19865
|35
|206
|Lakshadweep
|211
|13
|9751
|22
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|392
|14
|780735
|40
|9025
|1
|Maharashtra
|117270
|1776
|5906466
|6026
|125528
|494
|Manipur
|6908
|298
|68654
|483
|1258
|7
|Meghalaya
|4363
|28
|48886
|506
|906
|7
|Mizoram
|4501
|177
|19387
|263
|105
|2
|Nagaland
|973
|2
|24418
|113
|507
|Odisha
|23297
|844
|909639
|3120
|4534
|58
|Puducherry
|1573
|122
|115489
|255
|1769
|1
|Punjab
|1674
|135
|579618
|248
|16177
|9
|Rajasthan
|750
|65
|943379
|119
|8945
|2
|Sikkim
|2244
|67
|19606
|130
|313
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|32767
|457
|2449873
|3321
|33371
|49
|Telangana
|10724
|218
|616769
|917
|3725
|5
|Tripura
|4231
|77
|65536
|441
|712
|Uttarakhand
|1165
|154
|332634
|203
|7338
|Uttar Pradesh
|1608
|89
|1682924
|183
|22693
|4
|West Bengal
|15304
|386
|1477998
|1366
|17903
|17
|Total#
|454118
|915
|29975064
|41526
|408040
|895
Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said on Saturday said the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37.57 crore.
Of these, 34,01,696 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.
The ministry said that 15,72,451 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,74,472 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.
Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Eight states namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.