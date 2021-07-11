India logs 41,506 new COVID cases, 895 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary

With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 1 7352 129 1 Andhra Pradesh 29262 1038 1877930 3937 12986 26 Arunachal Pradesh 3741 184 35634 292 188 2 Assam 22549 487 504723 2854 4812 24 Bihar 866 153 712663 236 9618 4 Chandigarh 100 1 60914 13 809 Chhattisgarh 4862 131 979448 487 13475 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 2 10555 2 4 Delhi 792 6 1409226 81 25012 1 Goa 1960 35 163530 183 3095 7 Gujarat 1151 205 812976 258 10073 Haryana 973 20 758728 50 9542 8 Himachal Pradesh 1335 24 198738 159 3490 3 Jammu and Kashmir 3128 172 310985 355 4356 2 Jharkhand 423 26 340737 82 5119 Karnataka 37164 765 2796377 2879 35779 48 Kerala 115706 2111 2922921 11867 14489 109 Ladakh 115 16 19865 35 206 Lakshadweep 211 13 9751 22 49 Madhya Pradesh 392 14 780735 40 9025 1 Maharashtra 117270 1776 5906466 6026 125528 494 Manipur 6908 298 68654 483 1258 7 Meghalaya 4363 28 48886 506 906 7 Mizoram 4501 177 19387 263 105 2 Nagaland 973 2 24418 113 507 Odisha 23297 844 909639 3120 4534 58 Puducherry 1573 122 115489 255 1769 1 Punjab 1674 135 579618 248 16177 9 Rajasthan 750 65 943379 119 8945 2 Sikkim 2244 67 19606 130 313 1 Tamil Nadu 32767 457 2449873 3321 33371 49 Telangana 10724 218 616769 917 3725 5 Tripura 4231 77 65536 441 712 Uttarakhand 1165 154 332634 203 7338 Uttar Pradesh 1608 89 1682924 183 22693 4 West Bengal 15304 386 1477998 1366 17903 17 Total# 454118 915 29975064 41526 408040 895

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said on Saturday said the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37.57 crore.

Of these, 34,01,696 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.

The ministry said that 15,72,451 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,74,472 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

