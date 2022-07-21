COVID-19: India logs 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 1,48,881

Highlights
COVID-19 cases in India: India added 21,566 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,48,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,870 with 45 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,50,434 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
According to the ministry, 2,00,91,91,969 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|59
|10152
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2714
|113
|2310215
|352
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|257
|9
|64481
|45
|296
|4
|Assam
|4858
|449
|718798
|303
|8006
|3
|3
|5
|Bihar
|2377
|224
|824942
|548
|12272
|6
|Chandigarh
|529
|14
|93352
|74
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3043
|209
|1142831
|386
|14047
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|2
|11499
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2040
|154
|1916642
|429
|26296
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|721
|27
|246295
|109
|3846
|11
|Gujarat
|4896
|128
|1228264
|659
|10954
|12
|Haryana
|2150
|49
|1010474
|430
|10633
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2939
|294
|283999
|322
|4148
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1402
|262
|451355
|70
|4760
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1067
|31
|431714
|162
|5325
|16
|Karnataka
|7617
|63
|3940831
|1214
|40131
|17
|Kerala***
|22592
|883
|6604126
|2729
|70295
|3
|8
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|92
|17
|28350
|5
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1245
|38
|1035058
|121
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|14789
|373
|7859960
|2646
|148032
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|576
|39
|135425
|50
|2122
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|272
|56
|92542
|18
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|885
|163
|229475
|303
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|75
|10
|34789
|5
|764
|26
|Odisha
|5632
|207
|1286111
|737
|9130
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1220
|85
|165958
|160
|1963
|28
|Punjab
|3601
|1937
|747101
|17800
|4
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|1379
|46
|1280340
|133
|9574
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|689
|118
|39082
|55
|464
|3
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|16829
|77
|3467283
|2219
|38030
|32
|Telangana
|4511
|30
|802354
|628
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1906
|194
|100440
|171
|924
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1185
|4
|431176
|152
|7702
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2529
|31
|2071073
|418
|23554
|36
|West Bengal
|28969
|614
|2024293
|2851
|21288
|6
|6
|Total#
|145654
|2000
|43132140
|18517
|525825
|25
|8
|40
