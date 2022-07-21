COVID-19: India logs 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 1,48,881

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK COVID-19: India logs 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths

COVID-19 cases in India: India added 21,566 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,48,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,870 with 45 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,50,434 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.



According to the ministry, 2,00,91,91,969 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 10152 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2714 113 2310215 352 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 257 9 64481 45 296 4 Assam 4858 449 718798 303 8006 3 3 5 Bihar 2377 224 824942 548 12272 6 Chandigarh 529 14 93352 74 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 3043 209 1142831 386 14047 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 2 11499 3 4 9 Delhi 2040 154 1916642 429 26296 2 2 10 Goa 721 27 246295 109 3846 11 Gujarat 4896 128 1228264 659 10954 12 Haryana 2150 49 1010474 430 10633 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2939 294 283999 322 4148 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1402 262 451355 70 4760 1 1 15 Jharkhand 1067 31 431714 162 5325 16 Karnataka 7617 63 3940831 1214 40131 17 Kerala*** 22592 883 6604126 2729 70295 3 8 11 18 Ladakh 92 17 28350 5 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1245 38 1035058 121 10746 21 Maharashtra 14789 373 7859960 2646 148032 6 6 22 Manipur 576 39 135425 50 2122 1 1 23 Meghalaya 272 56 92542 18 1595 24 Mizoram 885 163 229475 303 706 25 Nagaland 75 10 34789 5 764 26 Odisha 5632 207 1286111 737 9130 1 1 27 Puducherry 1220 85 165958 160 1963 28 Punjab 3601 1937 747101 17800 4 4 29 Rajasthan 1379 46 1280340 133 9574 1 1 30 Sikkim 689 118 39082 55 464 3 3 31 Tamil Nadu 16829 77 3467283 2219 38030 32 Telangana 4511 30 802354 628 4111 33 Tripura 1906 194 100440 171 924 34 Uttarakhand 1185 4 431176 152 7702 35 Uttar Pradesh 2529 31 2071073 418 23554 36 West Bengal 28969 614 2024293 2851 21288 6 6 Total# 145654 2000 43132140 18517 525825 25 8 40

