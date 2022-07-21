COVID-19: India logs 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 1,48,881

Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
Vani Mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2022 9:26 IST
  • The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,50,434

COVID-19 cases in India: India added 21,566 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,48,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,25,870 with 45 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,50,434 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 
According to the ministry, 2,00,91,91,969 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59   10152 10  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2714 113  2310215 352  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 257 64481 45  296      
4 Assam 4858 449  718798 303  8006   3
5 Bihar 2377 224  824942 548  12272      
6 Chandigarh 529 14  93352 74  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 3043 209  1142831 386  14047      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11499 4      
9 Delhi 2040 154  1916642 429  26296   2
10 Goa 721 27  246295 109  3846      
11 Gujarat 4896 128  1228264 659  10954      
12 Haryana 2150 49  1010474 430  10633   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 2939 294  283999 322  4148      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1402 262  451355 70  4760   1
15 Jharkhand 1067 31  431714 162  5325      
16 Karnataka 7617 63  3940831 1214  40131      
17 Kerala*** 22592 883  6604126 2729  70295 8 11
18 Ladakh 92 17  28350 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1245 38  1035058 121  10746      
21 Maharashtra 14789 373  7859960 2646  148032   6
22 Manipur 576 39  135425 50  2122   1
23 Meghalaya 272 56  92542 18  1595      
24 Mizoram 885 163  229475 303  706      
25 Nagaland 75 10  34789 764      
26 Odisha 5632 207  1286111 737  9130   1
27 Puducherry 1220 85  165958 160  1963      
28 Punjab 3601 1937  747101   17800   4
29 Rajasthan 1379 46  1280340 133  9574   1
30 Sikkim 689 118  39082 55  464   3
31 Tamil Nadu 16829 77  3467283 2219  38030      
32 Telangana 4511 30  802354 628  4111      
33 Tripura 1906 194  100440 171  924      
34 Uttarakhand 1185 431176 152  7702      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2529 31  2071073 418  23554      
36 West Bengal 28969 614  2024293 2851  21288   6
Total# 145654 2000  43132140 18517  525825 25  8 40

