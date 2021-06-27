India reports 50,040 new COVID cases, 1,258 deaths; recovery rate rises to 96.75 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manali: Crowded Mall road after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

India recorded 50,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,258 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 57,944 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,92,51,029. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,02,33,183 with 5,86,403 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,95,751.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 54 15 7265 20 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 46126 1664 1816930 5773 12566 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2546 23 32054 262 167 2 4 Assam 28912 892 465806 3499 4403 33 5 Bihar 2250 147 709286 335 9578 2 6 Chandigarh 220 21 60577 44 807 7 Chhattisgarh 6720 169 972898 526 13427 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 7 10485 11 4 9 Delhi 1598 82 1407116 158 24961 9 10 Goa 2604 63 160247 293 3032 5 11 Gujarat 3883 233 809201 352 10048 3 12 Haryana 1804 123 757091 227 9368 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 1885 71 196191 249 3471 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5630 527 304390 864 4296 5 15 Jharkhand 1113 71 339036 166 5110 3 16 Karnataka 105249 1969 2691123 6126 34654 115 17 Kerala 101556 876 2763616 11124 12817 118 18 Ladakh 281 12 19458 33 202 19 Lakshadweep 298 15 9313 42 48 20 Madhya Pradesh 927 183 779834 204 8896 25 21 Maharashtra 124415 549 5781551 8752 120881 511 22 Manipur 5680 12 60529 534 1108 15 23 Meghalaya 4668 3 42500 499 817 3 24 Mizoram 4370 78 14863 309 91 2 25 Nagaland 1487 21 22876 106 487 6 26 Odisha 29390 175 863824 3682 3848 47 27 Puducherry 2775 195 111898 421 1741 2 28 Punjab 4376 456 574231 740 15979 23 29 Rajasthan 1839 34 941218 170 8910 5 30 Sikkim 2170 85 17470 213 301 2 31 Tamil Nadu 44924 2394 2383624 7661 32199 148 32 Telangana 15054 470 601184 1489 3627 9 33 Tripura 3748 22 60228 460 668 3 34 Uttarakhand 2510 117 329941 278 7086 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 3197 226 1679744 328 22443 62 36 West Bengal 22099 132 1453431 1994 17583 32 Total# 586403 9162 29251029 57944 395751 1258

Meanwhile, the ICMR on Saturday said India has achieved the milestone of conducting 40 crore COVID-19 tests, with an average of more than 18 lakh tests per day in the month of June.

India has tested 40,18,11,892 samples across the country till Friday, it said.

The country tested 35 crore COVID-19 samples till June 1, 2021.

"This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.

Prof Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said the exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases.

