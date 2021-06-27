India reports 50,040 new COVID cases, 1,258 deaths; recovery rate rises to 96.75 per cent

India recorded 50,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,258 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 57,944 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,92,51,029. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,02,33,183 with 5,86,403 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,95,751.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|54
|15
|7265
|20
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|46126
|1664
|1816930
|5773
|12566
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2546
|23
|32054
|262
|167
|2
|4
|Assam
|28912
|892
|465806
|3499
|4403
|33
|5
|Bihar
|2250
|147
|709286
|335
|9578
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|220
|21
|60577
|44
|807
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6720
|169
|972898
|526
|13427
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|7
|10485
|11
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1598
|82
|1407116
|158
|24961
|9
|10
|Goa
|2604
|63
|160247
|293
|3032
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|3883
|233
|809201
|352
|10048
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1804
|123
|757091
|227
|9368
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1885
|71
|196191
|249
|3471
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5630
|527
|304390
|864
|4296
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|1113
|71
|339036
|166
|5110
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|105249
|1969
|2691123
|6126
|34654
|115
|17
|Kerala
|101556
|876
|2763616
|11124
|12817
|118
|18
|Ladakh
|281
|12
|19458
|33
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|298
|15
|9313
|42
|48
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|927
|183
|779834
|204
|8896
|25
|21
|Maharashtra
|124415
|549
|5781551
|8752
|120881
|511
|22
|Manipur
|5680
|12
|60529
|534
|1108
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|4668
|3
|42500
|499
|817
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|4370
|78
|14863
|309
|91
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|1487
|21
|22876
|106
|487
|6
|26
|Odisha
|29390
|175
|863824
|3682
|3848
|47
|27
|Puducherry
|2775
|195
|111898
|421
|1741
|2
|28
|Punjab
|4376
|456
|574231
|740
|15979
|23
|29
|Rajasthan
|1839
|34
|941218
|170
|8910
|5
|30
|Sikkim
|2170
|85
|17470
|213
|301
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|44924
|2394
|2383624
|7661
|32199
|148
|32
|Telangana
|15054
|470
|601184
|1489
|3627
|9
|33
|Tripura
|3748
|22
|60228
|460
|668
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2510
|117
|329941
|278
|7086
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3197
|226
|1679744
|328
|22443
|62
|36
|West Bengal
|22099
|132
|1453431
|1994
|17583
|32
|Total#
|586403
|9162
|29251029
|57944
|395751
|1258
Meanwhile, the ICMR on Saturday said India has achieved the milestone of conducting 40 crore COVID-19 tests, with an average of more than 18 lakh tests per day in the month of June.
India has tested 40,18,11,892 samples across the country till Friday, it said.
The country tested 35 crore COVID-19 samples till June 1, 2021.
"This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.
Prof Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said the exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases.