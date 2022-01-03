India reports 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike since September

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: People flout COVID-appropriate behaviour as they visit a crowded wholesale market amid concern over rising Omicron cases

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases -- the highest since September 18 last year, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.

A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 7 7590 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1260 33 2061729 130 14497 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 2 55045 2 282 4 Assam 2321 56 612585 100 6165 5 Bihar 1075 325 714358 27 12096 6 Chandigarh 321 85 64661 11 1079 7 Chhattisgarh 1273 256 993882 34 13601 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 5 10687 4 9 Delhi 8397 2037 1420615 1156 25109 1 10 Goa 1671 333 176376 54 3523 1 11 Gujarat 4753 826 818896 141 10120 1 12 Haryana 2423 493 762430 84 10064 13 Himachal Pradesh 526 52 224612 23 3878 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1429 32 335665 133 4530 15 Jharkhand 3842 938 344815 117 5146 2 16 Karnataka 10321 906 2960890 275 38346 6 17 Kerala*** 19714 118 5184587 2606 48113 78 18 Ladakh 196 7 21808 23 220 1 19 Lakshadweep 1 2 10365 2 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 608 111 783099 40 10533 21 Maharashtra 45716 9799 6512610 2069 141542 9 22 Manipur 215 8 123605 7 2003 1 23 Meghalaya 75 2 83288 6 1484 24 Mizoram 1732 17 139623 135 546 25 Nagaland 60 31440 1 702 26 Odisha 1984 276 1045109 147 8463 1 27 Puducherry 150 14 127496 13 1881 28 Punjab 1369 328 587492 52 16648 3 29 Rajasthan 1572 325 946347 30 8964 30 Sikkim 58 6 32050 1 409 31 Tamil Nadu 9304 964 2705034 624 36790 6 32 Telangana 3779 46 674680 227 4030 1 33 Tripura 119 3 84172 9 829 34 Uttarakhand 506 139 337539 120 7419 35 Uttar Pradesh 1725 514 1687896 37 22916 1 36 West Bengal 17038 3738 1612331 2407 19781 8 Total# 145582 22781 34295407 10846 481893 123

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world. The ministry also termed as 'misleading', some reports that claimed the country has missed its COVID-19 inoculation targets.

Since the start of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year, India has administered to over 90 per cent of its eligible citizens first doses and 65 per cent second doses.

"In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture," the ministry said in a statement.

