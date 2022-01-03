Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  10 new cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka in last 24 hours, tally at 76
India reports 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike since September

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 10:41 IST
India covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: People flout COVID-appropriate behaviour as they visit a crowded wholesale market amid concern over rising Omicron cases

Highlights

  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,42,95,407
  • Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases, followed by Delhi

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases -- the highest since September 18 last year, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.

A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 7590 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1260 33  2061729 130  14497
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 55045 282  
4 Assam 2321 56  612585 100  6165  
5 Bihar 1075 325  714358 27  12096  
6 Chandigarh 321 85  64661 11  1079  
7 Chhattisgarh 1273 256  993882 34  13601  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 10687   4  
9 Delhi 8397 2037  1420615 1156  25109
10 Goa 1671 333  176376 54  3523
11 Gujarat 4753 826  818896 141  10120
12 Haryana 2423 493  762430 84  10064  
13 Himachal Pradesh 526 52  224612 23  3878
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1429 32  335665 133  4530  
15 Jharkhand 3842 938  344815 117  5146
16 Karnataka 10321 906  2960890 275  38346
17 Kerala*** 19714 118  5184587 2606  48113 78 
18 Ladakh 196 21808 23  220
19 Lakshadweep 1 10365 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 608 111  783099 40  10533  
21 Maharashtra 45716 9799  6512610 2069  141542
22 Manipur 215 123605 2003
23 Meghalaya 75 83288 1484  
24 Mizoram 1732 17  139623 135  546  
25 Nagaland 60   31440 702  
26 Odisha 1984 276  1045109 147  8463
27 Puducherry 150 14  127496 13  1881  
28 Punjab 1369 328  587492 52  16648
29 Rajasthan 1572 325  946347 30  8964  
30 Sikkim 58 32050 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 9304 964  2705034 624  36790
32 Telangana 3779 46  674680 227  4030
33 Tripura 119 84172 829  
34 Uttarakhand 506 139  337539 120  7419  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1725 514  1687896 37  22916
36 West Bengal 17038 3738  1612331 2407  19781
Total# 145582 22781  34295407 10846  481893 123

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world. The ministry also termed as 'misleading', some reports that claimed the country has missed its COVID-19 inoculation targets.

Since the start of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year, India has administered to over 90 per cent of its eligible citizens first doses and 65 per cent second doses.

"In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture," the ministry said in a statement.

