India reports 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike since September

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,42,95,407
- Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases, followed by Delhi
India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases -- the highest since September 18 last year, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.
A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.
Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|24
|7
|7590
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1260
|33
|2061729
|130
|14497
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16
|2
|55045
|2
|282
|4
|Assam
|2321
|56
|612585
|100
|6165
|5
|Bihar
|1075
|325
|714358
|27
|12096
|6
|Chandigarh
|321
|85
|64661
|11
|1079
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1273
|256
|993882
|34
|13601
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|5
|10687
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8397
|2037
|1420615
|1156
|25109
|1
|10
|Goa
|1671
|333
|176376
|54
|3523
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|4753
|826
|818896
|141
|10120
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2423
|493
|762430
|84
|10064
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|526
|52
|224612
|23
|3878
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1429
|32
|335665
|133
|4530
|15
|Jharkhand
|3842
|938
|344815
|117
|5146
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|10321
|906
|2960890
|275
|38346
|6
|17
|Kerala***
|19714
|118
|5184587
|2606
|48113
|78
|18
|Ladakh
|196
|7
|21808
|23
|220
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|2
|10365
|2
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|608
|111
|783099
|40
|10533
|21
|Maharashtra
|45716
|9799
|6512610
|2069
|141542
|9
|22
|Manipur
|215
|8
|123605
|7
|2003
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|75
|2
|83288
|6
|1484
|24
|Mizoram
|1732
|17
|139623
|135
|546
|25
|Nagaland
|60
|31440
|1
|702
|26
|Odisha
|1984
|276
|1045109
|147
|8463
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|150
|14
|127496
|13
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|1369
|328
|587492
|52
|16648
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|1572
|325
|946347
|30
|8964
|30
|Sikkim
|58
|6
|32050
|1
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|9304
|964
|2705034
|624
|36790
|6
|32
|Telangana
|3779
|46
|674680
|227
|4030
|1
|33
|Tripura
|119
|3
|84172
|9
|829
|34
|Uttarakhand
|506
|139
|337539
|120
|7419
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1725
|514
|1687896
|37
|22916
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|17038
|3738
|1612331
|2407
|19781
|8
|Total#
|145582
|22781
|34295407
|10846
|481893
|123
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world. The ministry also termed as 'misleading', some reports that claimed the country has missed its COVID-19 inoculation targets.
Since the start of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year, India has administered to over 90 per cent of its eligible citizens first doses and 65 per cent second doses.
"In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture," the ministry said in a statement.
Also Read | UPDATES and HIGHLIGHTS from COVID-19 and Omicron variant