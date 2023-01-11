COVID-19 BF.7 variant: Over 200 air passengers found 'positive' so far, informs Mansukh Mandaviya

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
COVID-19 BF.7 variant UPDATES: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also spoke on effectiveness of the Indian COVID-19 vaccines against BF.7 variant of the coronavirus.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 20:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 BF.7 variant: Over 200 air passengers found positive so far, informs Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

COVID-19 BF.7 variant UPDATES: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today (January 11) spoke about the number of BF.7 variant positive cases which were found in passengers during screening at Indian airports. 

Mandaviya also spoke on the effectiveness of Indian COVID-19 vaccines against BF.7 variant of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Till today, more than 15 lakh air passengers screened for COVID-19. Of which more than 200 passengers were found Covid positive. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing show that BF.7 variant found in many passengers. Our vaccines are effective against this variant," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya 

India COVID cases tally:

India saw a single-day rise of 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the active cases have increased to 2,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The country's infection tally has reached 4,46,80,386, while the death toll stands at 5,30,722. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11. The active cases comprise 0. 01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website. An increase of 23 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,41,47,322, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

Vaccination UPDATE:

According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark on December 19 that year. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23 in 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 last year.

ALSO READ: Gut bacteria linked with high death risk in Covid patients: Indian-origin scientist

ALSO READ: Can Covid-19 lead to insomnia? Here's what we know

