COVID-19: India reports 131 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,408

COVID-19 India update : India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 today (December 21) with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website. A decrease of 82 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,242, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.01 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,94,00,177 samples have been tested up to December 20 for COVID-19. Of these 1,15,734 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324327 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 66593 296 4 Assam 0 1 738065 1 8035 5 Bihar 6 2 839057 2 12302 6 Chandigarh 2 98159 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 3 1 1163592 1 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 29 4 1980542 7 26519 10 Goa* 13 255032 1 4013 11 Gujarat 24 3 1266446 4 11043 12 Haryana 39 1 1045816 1 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 17 1 308383 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9 1 474598 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 0 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1275 45 4030112 57 40307 17 Kerala*** 1448 11 6754713 49 71538 18 Ladakh 2 29176 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 6 1044135 10776 21 Maharashtra 145 7 7987791 15 148412 1 22 Manipur 2 137771 2149 23 Meghalaya 2 1 95156 1 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 105 5 1327205 7 9205 27 Puducherry 1 3 173526 3 1975 28 Punjab** 11 1 764852 1 19289 29 Rajasthan 90 1 1305621 9653 30 Sikkim 1 43818 499 31 Tamil Nadu 49 2 3556218 7 38049 32 Telangana 38 5 837093 11 4111 33 Tripura 1 107093 940 34 Uttarakhand 31 2 441575 4 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 96 1 2104350 1 23633 36 West Bengal 41 3 2096977 4 21531 Total# 3490 69 44142032 178 530677 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. ***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

