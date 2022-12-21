Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 131 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,408

COVID-19: India reports 131 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,408

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 3,408, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2022 11:17 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 131 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 3,408.

COVID-19 India update: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 today (December 21) with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website. A decrease of 82 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,242, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.01 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,94,00,177 samples have been tested up to December 20 for COVID-19. Of these 1,15,734 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3   2324327   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   66593   296  
4 Assam 0 738065 8035  
5 Bihar 6 839057 12302  
6 Chandigarh 2   98159   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 3 1163592 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 29 1980542 26519  
10 Goa* 13   255032 4013  
11 Gujarat 24 1266446 11043  
12 Haryana 39 1045816 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 17 308383   4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9 474598 4785  
15 Jharkhand 0   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1275 45  4030112 57  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1448 11  6754713 49  71538  
18 Ladakh 2   29176   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6   1044135   10776  
21 Maharashtra 145 7987791 15  148412
22 Manipur 2   137771   2149  
23 Meghalaya 2 95156 1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 105 1327205 9205  
27 Puducherry 1 173526 1975  
28 Punjab** 11 764852 19289  
29 Rajasthan 90 1305621   9653  
30 Sikkim 1   43818   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 49 3556218 38049  
32 Telangana 38 837093 11  4111  
33 Tripura 1   107093   940  
34 Uttarakhand 31 441575 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 96 2104350 23633  
36 West Bengal 41 2096977 21531  
Total# 3490 69  44142032 178  530677
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

