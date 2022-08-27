India reports 9,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 87,311

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597
- A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311 now
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 9,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 27), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,83,788.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 90,707.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ALSO READ: Addl 9.6 cr precaution doses administered during Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Govt
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 620 new infections on Friday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new cases came as 16,579 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent, data showed. On Thursday, the national capital had logged 702 fresh infections and four deaths.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.
ALSO READ: Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for 'copying technology' in making Covid vaccine
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|9
|10434
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|866
|35
|2320919
|167
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|90
|6
|66249
|15
|296
|4
|Assam
|2965
|12
|733034
|107
|8030
|5
|Bihar
|886
|38
|834391
|120
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|338
|29
|97126
|83
|1181
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1272
|19
|1157863
|194
|14104
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|11565
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3206
|448
|1968020
|1066
|26448
|2
|10
|Goa*
|1083
|30
|250747
|156
|3859
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1826
|68
|1256293
|356
|11003
|2
|12
|Haryana
|2671
|66
|1037248
|604
|10678
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1421
|8
|304810
|146
|4197
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1835
|166
|470502
|352
|4782
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|264
|43
|436269
|64
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|7856
|844
|3999213
|2032
|40227
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|8144
|147
|6670768
|1261
|70763
|18
|Ladakh
|58
|4
|28906
|11
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|484
|77
|1041938
|134
|10770
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11871
|398
|7933033
|2240
|148218
|4
|22
|Manipur
|86
|4
|137439
|21
|2146
|23
|Meghalaya
|103
|8
|94670
|24
|1617
|24
|Mizoram
|689
|7
|235365
|108
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|18
|35108
|2
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1754
|447
|1315459
|707
|9170
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|288
|13
|170374
|54
|1968
|28
|Punjab**
|17389
|179
|747101
|17894
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|3659
|149
|1294057
|641
|9623
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|214
|7
|42882
|41
|485
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5407
|89
|3522660
|628
|38034
|32
|Telangana
|2256
|160
|827154
|450
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|49
|9
|106717
|9
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1798
|53
|438397
|73
|7736
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3331
|296
|2094249
|633
|23601
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3100
|136
|2081465
|365
|21454
|3
|Total#
|87311
|3396
|43783788
|12875
|527597
|37
|***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 26th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,524, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,390, Total number of deaths is 20,470.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|**Assam- Covid data awaited.