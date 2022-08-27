India reports 9,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 87,311

Saturday, August 27, 2022
     
COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 87,311, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2022 10:03 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597
  • A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311 now

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 9,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 27), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,83,788.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 90,707.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 620 new infections on Friday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new cases came as 16,579 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent, data showed.  On Thursday, the national capital had logged 702 fresh infections and four deaths.  

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 10434 11  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 866 35  2320919 167  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 90 66249 15  296  
4 Assam 2965 12  733034 107  8030  
5 Bihar 886 38  834391 120  12292  
6 Chandigarh 338 29  97126 83  1181
7 Chhattisgarh 1272 19  1157863 194  14104  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5   11565   4  
9 Delhi 3206 448  1968020 1066  26448
10 Goa* 1083 30  250747 156  3859
11 Gujarat 1826 68  1256293 356  11003
12 Haryana 2671 66  1037248 604  10678
13 Himachal Pradesh 1421 304810 146  4197
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1835 166  470502 352  4782
15 Jharkhand 264 43  436269 64  5330  
16 Karnataka 7856 844  3999213 2032  40227
17 Kerala*** 8144 147  6670768 1261  70763  
18 Ladakh 58 28906 11  230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 484 77  1041938 134  10770
21 Maharashtra 11871 398  7933033 2240  148218
22 Manipur 86 137439 21  2146  
23 Meghalaya 103 94670 24  1617  
24 Mizoram 689 235365 108  717  
25 Nagaland 18   35108 777  
26 Odisha 1754 447  1315459 707  9170
27 Puducherry 288 13  170374 54  1968  
28 Punjab** 17389 179  747101   17894
29 Rajasthan 3659 149  1294057 641  9623
30 Sikkim 214 42882 41  485  
31 Tamil Nadu 5407 89  3522660 628  38034  
32 Telangana 2256 160  827154 450  4111  
33 Tripura 49 106717 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1798 53  438397 73  7736  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3331 296  2094249 633  23601
36 West Bengal 3100 136  2081465 365  21454
Total# 87311 3396  43783788 12875  527597 37 
***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 26th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,524, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,390, Total number of deaths is 20,470.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
**Assam- Covid data awaited.

