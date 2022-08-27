India reports 9,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 87,311

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597

A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311 now

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 9,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 27), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,83,788.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 87,311, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 90,707.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,396 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,597. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 620 new infections on Friday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new cases came as 16,579 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent, data showed. On Thursday, the national capital had logged 702 fresh infections and four deaths.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 9 10434 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 866 35 2320919 167 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 90 6 66249 15 296 4 Assam 2965 12 733034 107 8030 5 Bihar 886 38 834391 120 12292 6 Chandigarh 338 29 97126 83 1181 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1272 19 1157863 194 14104 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11565 4 9 Delhi 3206 448 1968020 1066 26448 2 10 Goa* 1083 30 250747 156 3859 1 11 Gujarat 1826 68 1256293 356 11003 2 12 Haryana 2671 66 1037248 604 10678 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1421 8 304810 146 4197 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1835 166 470502 352 4782 1 15 Jharkhand 264 43 436269 64 5330 16 Karnataka 7856 844 3999213 2032 40227 3 17 Kerala*** 8144 147 6670768 1261 70763 18 Ladakh 58 4 28906 11 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 484 77 1041938 134 10770 1 21 Maharashtra 11871 398 7933033 2240 148218 4 22 Manipur 86 4 137439 21 2146 23 Meghalaya 103 8 94670 24 1617 24 Mizoram 689 7 235365 108 717 25 Nagaland 18 35108 2 777 26 Odisha 1754 447 1315459 707 9170 2 27 Puducherry 288 13 170374 54 1968 28 Punjab** 17389 179 747101 17894 4 29 Rajasthan 3659 149 1294057 641 9623 3 30 Sikkim 214 7 42882 41 485 31 Tamil Nadu 5407 89 3522660 628 38034 32 Telangana 2256 160 827154 450 4111 33 Tripura 49 9 106717 9 938 34 Uttarakhand 1798 53 438397 73 7736 35 Uttar Pradesh 3331 296 2094249 633 23601 1 36 West Bengal 3100 136 2081465 365 21454 3 Total# 87311 3396 43783788 12875 527597 37 ***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 26th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,524, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,390, Total number of deaths is 20,470. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. **Assam- Covid data awaited.

