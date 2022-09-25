COVID-19: India reports 4,777 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 43,994

Highlights
- A decrease of 442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 89,36,54,428 samples have been tested up to September 24 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,510
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,777 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,95,610.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 43,994, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 44,436.
Active cases:
A decrease of 442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,36,54,428 samples have been tested up to September 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,02,283 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 71 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.81 per cent in the national capital, data showed.
The new cases were detected from 8,737 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,938. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.
On Thursday, the city logged 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|25
|3
|10509
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|258
|20
|2323129
|46
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19
|2
|66515
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|2766
|734695
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|241
|8
|837759
|51
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|50
|1
|97950
|7
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|541
|7
|1161286
|96
|14130
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11581
|4
|9
|Delhi
|403
|27
|1976034
|98
|26501
|10
|Goa*
|309
|46
|253582
|80
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|1002
|21
|1262142
|160
|11032
|1
|12
|Haryana
|337
|18
|1043643
|57
|10703
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|194
|26
|307697
|10
|4209
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|168
|5
|474109
|21
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|112
|1
|436873
|11
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3095
|34
|4020052
|241
|40280
|17
|Kerala***
|14276
|368
|6712127
|2242
|71074
|18
|Ladakh
|23
|2
|29074
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|155
|1
|1043278
|24
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3709
|70
|7966768
|686
|148327
|3
|22
|Manipur
|27
|2
|137630
|4
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|55
|2
|94979
|3
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|175
|38
|237356
|38
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|35162
|2
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1265
|16
|1322504
|205
|9188
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|437
|22
|171898
|82
|1973
|28
|Punjab**
|261
|18
|763684
|37
|17913
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|747
|79
|1302471
|190
|9639
|30
|Sikkim
|84
|7
|43545
|17
|496
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5349
|52
|3536506
|479
|38046
|2
|32
|Telangana
|705
|832510
|99
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|19
|1
|106814
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1083
|28
|440310
|5
|7750
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|553
|2101650
|23619
|36
|West Bengal
|2952
|117
|2088425
|196
|21495
|1
|Total#
|43994
|442
|43995610
|5196
|528510
|12
|*Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.