Sunday, September 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 4,777 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 43,994

COVID-19: India reports 4,777 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 43,994

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 43,994, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2022 10:00 IST
Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,36,54,428 samples have been tested up to September 24 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,510

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,777 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,95,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 43,994, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 44,436.

Active cases:

A decrease of 442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,36,54,428 samples have been tested up to September 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,02,283 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 619 Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 122

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 71 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.81 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 8,737 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,938. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city logged 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 10509 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 258 20  2323129 46  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 19 66515 296  
4 Assam 2766   734695   8034  
5 Bihar 241 837759 51  12300  
6 Chandigarh 50 97950 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 541 1161286 96  14130
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11581   4  
9 Delhi 403 27  1976034 98  26501  
10 Goa* 309 46  253582 80  3966  
11 Gujarat 1002 21  1262142 160  11032
12 Haryana 337 18  1043643 57  10703  
13 Himachal Pradesh 194 26  307697 10  4209
14 Jammu and Kashmir 168 474109 21  4785  
15 Jharkhand 112 436873 11  5330  
16 Karnataka 3095 34  4020052 241  40280  
17 Kerala*** 14276 368  6712127 2242  71074  
18 Ladakh 23 29074 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 155 1043278 24  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3709 70  7966768 686  148327
22 Manipur 27 137630 2148  
23 Meghalaya 55 94979 1622  
24 Mizoram 175 38  237356 38  723  
25 Nagaland 10   35162 781  
26 Odisha 1265 16  1322504 205  9188
27 Puducherry 437 22  171898 82  1973  
28 Punjab** 261 18  763684 37  17913
29 Rajasthan 747 79  1302471 190  9639  
30 Sikkim 84 43545 17  496  
31 Tamil Nadu 5349 52  3536506 479  38046
32 Telangana 705   832510 99  4111  
33 Tripura 19 106814 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1083 28  440310 7750  
35 Uttar Pradesh 553   2101650   23619  
36 West Bengal 2952 117  2088425 196  21495
Total# 43994 442  43995610 5196  528510 12 
*Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News