COVID-19: India reports 4,777 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 43,994

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 4,777 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,95,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 43,994, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 44,436.

Active cases:

A decrease of 442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,36,54,428 samples have been tested up to September 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,02,283 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 71 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.81 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 8,737 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,938. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city logged 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 3 10509 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 258 20 2323129 46 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19 2 66515 2 296 4 Assam 2766 734695 8034 5 Bihar 241 8 837759 51 12300 6 Chandigarh 50 1 97950 7 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 541 7 1161286 96 14130 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11581 4 9 Delhi 403 27 1976034 98 26501 10 Goa* 309 46 253582 80 3966 11 Gujarat 1002 21 1262142 160 11032 1 12 Haryana 337 18 1043643 57 10703 13 Himachal Pradesh 194 26 307697 10 4209 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 168 5 474109 21 4785 15 Jharkhand 112 1 436873 11 5330 16 Karnataka 3095 34 4020052 241 40280 17 Kerala*** 14276 368 6712127 2242 71074 18 Ladakh 23 2 29074 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 155 1 1043278 24 10771 21 Maharashtra 3709 70 7966768 686 148327 3 22 Manipur 27 2 137630 4 2148 23 Meghalaya 55 2 94979 3 1622 24 Mizoram 175 38 237356 38 723 25 Nagaland 10 35162 2 781 26 Odisha 1265 16 1322504 205 9188 1 27 Puducherry 437 22 171898 82 1973 28 Punjab** 261 18 763684 37 17913 2 29 Rajasthan 747 79 1302471 190 9639 30 Sikkim 84 7 43545 17 496 31 Tamil Nadu 5349 52 3536506 479 38046 2 32 Telangana 705 832510 99 4111 33 Tripura 19 1 106814 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1083 28 440310 5 7750 35 Uttar Pradesh 553 2101650 23619 36 West Bengal 2952 117 2088425 196 21495 1 Total# 43994 442 43995610 5196 528510 12 *Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

