COVID-19: India reports 4,912 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 44,436

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,912 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,90,414.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 44,436, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,281.
Active cases:
A decrease of 845 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 24 was recorded 1.62 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,33,52,145 samples have been tested up to September 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,888 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 95 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.96 per cent, data showed. The new cases were detected from 9,922 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatality, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,867 and the death toll to 26,501, it said.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. The city on Wednesday reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 430. A total of 307 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said. There are 60 containment zones in Delhi, it added.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|15
|10505
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|284
|2323034
|45
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|66511
|4
|296
|4
|Assam
|2727
|734675
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|246
|20
|837655
|70
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|59
|6
|97922
|8
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|562
|23
|1161102
|95
|14127
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11581
|4
|9
|Delhi
|431
|43
|1975841
|120
|26500
|10
|Goa*
|390
|32
|253423
|72
|3966
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1049
|47
|1261833
|170
|11029
|1
|12
|Haryana
|346
|10
|1043539
|72
|10701
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|168
|13
|307652
|39
|4208
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|162
|1
|474071
|25
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|108
|5
|436851
|15
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3194
|140
|4019361
|499
|40278
|17
|Kerala***
|15203
|353
|6707539
|2645
|71044
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|29069
|3
|231
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|164
|5
|1043227
|33
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3857
|193
|7965395
|740
|148322
|3
|22
|Manipur
|26
|2
|137626
|2
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|48
|1
|94973
|6
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|209
|2
|237294
|35
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|11
|3
|35159
|5
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1252
|249
|1322095
|501
|9186
|27
|Puducherry
|500
|12
|171700
|97
|1973
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|280
|11
|763605
|48
|17911
|29
|Rajasthan
|938
|107
|1302090
|177
|9637
|30
|Sikkim
|85
|30
|43512
|41
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5233
|74
|3535564
|447
|38042
|1
|32
|Telangana
|713
|5
|832300
|114
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|16
|3
|106812
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1076
|16
|440268
|10
|7749
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|629
|26
|2101512
|94
|23619
|36
|West Bengal
|2665
|146
|2088036
|190
|21493
|1
|Total#
|45281
|1061
|43984695
|6424
|528449
|12
|*Kerala: Additionally, 19 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.