COVID-19: India reports 4,912 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 44,436

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 4,912 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,90,414.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 44,436, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,281.

Active cases:

A decrease of 845 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 24 was recorded 1.62 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,33,52,145 samples have been tested up to September 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,888 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 95 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.96 per cent, data showed. The new cases were detected from 9,922 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatality, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,867 and the death toll to 26,501, it said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. The city on Wednesday reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 430. A total of 307 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said. There are 60 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 15 10505 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 284 2323034 45 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 2 66511 4 296 4 Assam 2727 734675 8034 5 Bihar 246 20 837655 70 12300 6 Chandigarh 59 6 97922 8 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 562 23 1161102 95 14127 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11581 4 9 Delhi 431 43 1975841 120 26500 10 Goa* 390 32 253423 72 3966 1 11 Gujarat 1049 47 1261833 170 11029 1 12 Haryana 346 10 1043539 72 10701 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 168 13 307652 39 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 162 1 474071 25 4785 15 Jharkhand 108 5 436851 15 5330 16 Karnataka 3194 140 4019361 499 40278 17 Kerala*** 15203 353 6707539 2645 71044 18 Ladakh 21 29069 3 231 1 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 164 5 1043227 33 10771 21 Maharashtra 3857 193 7965395 740 148322 3 22 Manipur 26 2 137626 2 2148 23 Meghalaya 48 1 94973 6 1622 24 Mizoram 209 2 237294 35 723 25 Nagaland 11 3 35159 5 781 26 Odisha 1252 249 1322095 501 9186 27 Puducherry 500 12 171700 97 1973 1 28 Punjab** 280 11 763605 48 17911 29 Rajasthan 938 107 1302090 177 9637 30 Sikkim 85 30 43512 41 495 31 Tamil Nadu 5233 74 3535564 447 38042 1 32 Telangana 713 5 832300 114 4111 33 Tripura 16 3 106812 938 34 Uttarakhand 1076 16 440268 10 7749 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 629 26 2101512 94 23619 36 West Bengal 2665 146 2088036 190 21493 1 Total# 45281 1061 43984695 6424 528449 12 *Kerala: Additionally, 19 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

