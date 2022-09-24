COVID-19: India reports 4,912 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 44,436

Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 44,436, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2022 9:47 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 845 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,33,52,145 samples have been tested up to September 23 for COVID
  • The daily positivity rate on September 24 was recorded 1.62 per cent

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 4,912 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,90,414.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 44,436, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,281.

Active cases:

A decrease of 845 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 24 was recorded 1.62 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,33,52,145 samples have been tested up to September 23 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,888 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 95 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.96 per cent, data showed.  The new cases were detected from 9,922 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatality, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,867 and the death toll to 26,501, it said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. The city on Wednesday reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 430. A total of 307 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said. There are 60 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 15  10505 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 284   2323034 45  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 66511 296  
4 Assam 2727   734675   8034  
5 Bihar 246 20  837655 70  12300  
6 Chandigarh 59 97922 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 562 23  1161102 95  14127
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11581   4  
9 Delhi 431 43  1975841 120  26500  
10 Goa* 390 32  253423 72  3966
11 Gujarat 1049 47  1261833 170  11029
12 Haryana 346 10  1043539 72  10701
13 Himachal Pradesh 168 13  307652 39  4208  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 162 474071 25  4785  
15 Jharkhand 108 436851 15  5330  
16 Karnataka 3194 140  4019361 499  40278  
17 Kerala*** 15203 353  6707539 2645  71044  
18 Ladakh 21   29069 231
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 164 1043227 33  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3857 193  7965395 740  148322
22 Manipur 26 137626 2148  
23 Meghalaya 48 94973 1622  
24 Mizoram 209 237294 35  723  
25 Nagaland 11 35159 781  
26 Odisha 1252 249  1322095 501  9186  
27 Puducherry 500 12  171700 97  1973
28 Punjab** 280 11  763605 48  17911  
29 Rajasthan 938 107  1302090 177  9637  
30 Sikkim 85 30  43512 41  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 5233 74  3535564 447  38042
32 Telangana 713 832300 114  4111  
33 Tripura 16 106812   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1076 16  440268 10  7749
35 Uttar Pradesh 629 26  2101512 94  23619  
36 West Bengal 2665 146  2088036 190  21493
Total# 45281 1061  43984695 6424  528449 12 
*Kerala: Additionally, 19 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

