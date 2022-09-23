COVID-19: India reports 5,383 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 45,281

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,449
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,281
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,383 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,84,695.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,281, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,342.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,449. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 77 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.74 per cent, data showed.
The new cases were detected from 10,370 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no new coronavirus-related fatality was recorded. Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks at public places along with scaling down deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner with the city witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.
The DDMA met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus. The decisions taken in the meeting will come into force after a formal notification by the DDMA. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,772, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|1
|10503
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|284
|3
|2322989
|43
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16
|15
|66507
|18
|296
|4
|Assam
|2727
|22
|734675
|63
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|266
|34
|837585
|77
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|65
|5
|97914
|14
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|585
|16
|1161007
|100
|14126
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11581
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|474
|11
|1975721
|112
|26500
|10
|Goa*
|422
|15
|253351
|70
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1096
|15
|1261663
|159
|11028
|12
|Haryana
|356
|7
|1043467
|88
|10700
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|181
|37
|307613
|63
|4208
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|161
|11
|474046
|31
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|103
|1
|436836
|17
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3334
|100
|4018862
|490
|40278
|17
|Kerala***
|15556
|190
|6704894
|1885
|71036
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|1
|29066
|2
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|169
|8
|1043194
|22
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|4050
|166
|7964655
|801
|148319
|5
|22
|Manipur
|24
|4
|137624
|4
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|47
|2
|94967
|7
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|207
|43
|237259
|63
|723
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|14
|35154
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1501
|199
|1321594
|9186
|27
|Puducherry
|512
|10
|171603
|74
|1972
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|291
|27
|763557
|58
|17911
|29
|Rajasthan
|1045
|44
|1301913
|140
|9637
|30
|Sikkim
|115
|2
|43471
|17
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5159
|89
|3535117
|419
|38041
|1
|32
|Telangana
|718
|8
|832186
|116
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|13
|4
|106812
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1060
|5
|440258
|31
|7748
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|655
|32
|2101418
|116
|23619
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2519
|176
|2087846
|188
|21492
|1
|Total#
|46342
|126
|43978271
|5291
|528429
|14
|*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.