COVID-19: India reports 5,383 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 45,281

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,449

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,281

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,383 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,84,695.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,281, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,342.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,449. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 550 new Covid cases today; Mumbai contributes 98

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Mask mandate to be lifted in Delhi? Here's what was discussed in DDMA's Covid meeting

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 77 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.74 per cent, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 10,370 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no new coronavirus-related fatality was recorded. Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks at public places along with scaling down deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner with the city witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

The DDMA met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus. The decisions taken in the meeting will come into force after a formal notification by the DDMA. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,772, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 1 10503 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 284 3 2322989 43 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 15 66507 18 296 4 Assam 2727 22 734675 63 8034 5 Bihar 266 34 837585 77 12300 6 Chandigarh 65 5 97914 14 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 585 16 1161007 100 14126 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 11581 2 4 9 Delhi 474 11 1975721 112 26500 10 Goa* 422 15 253351 70 3965 11 Gujarat 1096 15 1261663 159 11028 12 Haryana 356 7 1043467 88 10700 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 181 37 307613 63 4208 14 Jammu and Kashmir 161 11 474046 31 4785 15 Jharkhand 103 1 436836 17 5330 16 Karnataka 3334 100 4018862 490 40278 17 Kerala*** 15556 190 6704894 1885 71036 1 18 Ladakh 21 1 29066 2 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 169 8 1043194 22 10771 21 Maharashtra 4050 166 7964655 801 148319 5 22 Manipur 24 4 137624 4 2148 23 Meghalaya 47 2 94967 7 1622 24 Mizoram 207 43 237259 63 723 1 25 Nagaland 14 35154 781 26 Odisha 1501 199 1321594 9186 27 Puducherry 512 10 171603 74 1972 1 28 Punjab** 291 27 763557 58 17911 29 Rajasthan 1045 44 1301913 140 9637 30 Sikkim 115 2 43471 17 495 31 Tamil Nadu 5159 89 3535117 419 38041 1 32 Telangana 718 8 832186 116 4111 33 Tripura 13 4 106812 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1060 5 440258 31 7748 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 655 32 2101418 116 23619 1 36 West Bengal 2519 176 2087846 188 21492 1 Total# 46342 126 43978271 5291 528429 14 *Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News