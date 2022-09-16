COVID-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,748

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 6,298 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,47,756.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,389.

Active cases:

An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,273. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 16 was recorded 1.89 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,33,964 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 116 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three more fatalities on Thursday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,929 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,145, while the death toll rose to 26,497, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 142 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 10496 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 291 13 2322734 63 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 42 2 66470 15 296 4 Assam 2834 734309 8034 5 Bihar 492 6 837060 111 12300 1 6 Chandigarh 106 1 97816 9 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 689 1 1160436 98 14121 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578 4 9 Delhi 546 29 1975102 142 26497 3 10 Goa* 480 39 252918 111 3965 11 Gujarat 1232 24 1260717 199 11026 1 12 Haryana 484 21 1042931 123 10695 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 327 5 307327 43 4206 14 Jammu and Kashmir 269 28 473818 58 4784 15 Jharkhand 126 1 436735 19 5330 16 Karnataka 3688 64 4016298 486 40269 1 17 Kerala*** 13611 788 6695058 1635 70953 18 Ladakh 34 2 29035 5 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 192 13 1043023 41 10771 1 21 Maharashtra 5012 417 7960298 1165 148302 7 22 Manipur 33 5 137597 2148 23 Meghalaya 54 6 94918 11 1621 1 24 Mizoram 274 16 236982 60 722 25 Nagaland 10 3 35150 781 26 Odisha 1504 52 1320450 234 9185 27 Puducherry 405 74 171263 46 1970 28 Punjab** 362 30 763243 73 17909 1 29 Rajasthan 1338 50 1300857 241 9630 1 30 Sikkim 81 12 43407 7 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4794 9 3532547 438 38039 32 Telangana 792 16 831508 130 4111 33 Tripura 11 106801 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1108 15 440081 18 7745 35 Uttar Pradesh 904 34 2100711 130 23615 36 West Bengal 2027 76 2086719 203 21486 1 Total# 46748 359 43947756 5916 528273 19 *Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

