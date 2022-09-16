COVID-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,748

Highlights
- An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID
- The daily positivity rate on September 16 was recorded 1.89 per cent.
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,298 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,47,756.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,389.
Active cases:
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,273. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,33,964 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 116 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three more fatalities on Thursday, according to the data shared by the city health department.
The new cases were detected from the 11,929 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,145, while the death toll rose to 26,497, according to the bulletin.
Delhi recorded 142 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.
The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|1
|10496
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|291
|13
|2322734
|63
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|42
|2
|66470
|15
|296
|4
|Assam
|2834
|734309
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|492
|6
|837060
|111
|12300
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|106
|1
|97816
|9
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|689
|1
|1160436
|98
|14121
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11578
|4
|9
|Delhi
|546
|29
|1975102
|142
|26497
|3
|10
|Goa*
|480
|39
|252918
|111
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1232
|24
|1260717
|199
|11026
|1
|12
|Haryana
|484
|21
|1042931
|123
|10695
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|327
|5
|307327
|43
|4206
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|269
|28
|473818
|58
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|126
|1
|436735
|19
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3688
|64
|4016298
|486
|40269
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|13611
|788
|6695058
|1635
|70953
|18
|Ladakh
|34
|2
|29035
|5
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|192
|13
|1043023
|41
|10771
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|5012
|417
|7960298
|1165
|148302
|7
|22
|Manipur
|33
|5
|137597
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|54
|6
|94918
|11
|1621
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|274
|16
|236982
|60
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|3
|35150
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1504
|52
|1320450
|234
|9185
|27
|Puducherry
|405
|74
|171263
|46
|1970
|28
|Punjab**
|362
|30
|763243
|73
|17909
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1338
|50
|1300857
|241
|9630
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|81
|12
|43407
|7
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4794
|9
|3532547
|438
|38039
|32
|Telangana
|792
|16
|831508
|130
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|11
|106801
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1108
|15
|440081
|18
|7745
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|904
|34
|2100711
|130
|23615
|36
|West Bengal
|2027
|76
|2086719
|203
|21486
|1
|Total#
|46748
|359
|43947756
|5916
|528273
|19
|*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.