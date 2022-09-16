Friday, September 16, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,748

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 46,748, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2022 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Highlights

  • An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID
  • The daily positivity rate on September 16 was recorded 1.89 per cent.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,298 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 16), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,47,756.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,748, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,389.

Active cases:

An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,273. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 16 was recorded 1.89 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,33,964 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 116 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three more fatalities on Thursday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,929 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,145, while the death toll rose to 26,497, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 142 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 10496 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 291 13  2322734 63  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 42 66470 15  296  
4 Assam 2834   734309   8034  
5 Bihar 492 837060 111  12300
6 Chandigarh 106 97816 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 689 1160436 98  14121  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11578   4  
9 Delhi 546 29  1975102 142  26497
10 Goa* 480 39  252918 111  3965  
11 Gujarat 1232 24  1260717 199  11026
12 Haryana 484 21  1042931 123  10695
13 Himachal Pradesh 327 307327 43  4206  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 269 28  473818 58  4784  
15 Jharkhand 126 436735 19  5330  
16 Karnataka 3688 64  4016298 486  40269
17 Kerala*** 13611 788  6695058 1635  70953  
18 Ladakh 34 29035 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 192 13  1043023 41  10771
21 Maharashtra 5012 417  7960298 1165  148302
22 Manipur 33 137597   2148  
23 Meghalaya 54 94918 11  1621
24 Mizoram 274 16  236982 60  722  
25 Nagaland 10 35150   781  
26 Odisha 1504 52  1320450 234  9185  
27 Puducherry 405 74  171263 46  1970  
28 Punjab** 362 30  763243 73  17909
29 Rajasthan 1338 50  1300857 241  9630
30 Sikkim 81 12  43407 495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4794 3532547 438  38039  
32 Telangana 792 16  831508 130  4111  
33 Tripura 11   106801 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1108 15  440081 18  7745  
35 Uttar Pradesh 904 34  2100711 130  23615  
36 West Bengal 2027 76  2086719 203  21486
Total# 46748 359  43947756 5916  528273 19 
*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

