COVID-19: India reports 6,422 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,389

Highlights
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,422 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 15), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,41,840.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,389, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,749.
Active cases:
An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,250. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 15 was recorded 2.04 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,06,13,782 samples have been tested up to September 14 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,692 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 142 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the city health department. The national capital recorded no death due to the viral disease for the second consecutive day.
The new cases were detected from the 10,986 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,089. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.
The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.
On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|2
|10495
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|304
|21
|2322671
|70
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|40
|1
|66455
|8
|296
|4
|Assam
|2834
|734309
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|498
|54
|836949
|120
|12299
|6
|Chandigarh
|107
|3
|97807
|17
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|688
|39
|1160338
|128
|14121
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|1
|11578
|4
|9
|Delhi
|575
|16
|1974960
|158
|26494
|10
|Goa*
|519
|19
|252807
|88
|3965
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1256
|3
|1260518
|190
|11025
|1
|12
|Haryana
|505
|34
|1042808
|119
|10694
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|322
|6
|307284
|73
|4206
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|297
|29
|473760
|64
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|127
|436716
|18
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3624
|140
|4015812
|625
|40268
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|12823
|1150
|6693423
|1378
|70949
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|36
|4
|29030
|6
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|205
|13
|1042982
|38
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|5429
|84
|7959133
|963
|148295
|2
|22
|Manipur
|28
|3
|137597
|2
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|60
|6
|94907
|14
|1620
|24
|Mizoram
|290
|2
|236922
|54
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|1
|35150
|1
|781
|1
|26
|Odisha
|1452
|15
|1320216
|275
|9185
|27
|Puducherry
|331
|10
|171217
|67
|1970
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|392
|37
|763170
|86
|17908
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|1388
|83
|1300616
|116
|9629
|30
|Sikkim
|69
|2
|43400
|18
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4785
|26
|3532109
|444
|38039
|1
|32
|Telangana
|808
|36
|831378
|152
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|11
|2
|106800
|2
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1093
|4
|440063
|61
|7745
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|938
|61
|2100581
|182
|23615
|36
|West Bengal
|1951
|66
|2086516
|208
|21485
|1
|Total#
|46389
|640
|43941840
|5748
|528250
|14
|*Kerala: Additionally, 20 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.