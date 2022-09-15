Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 6,422 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,389

COVID-19: The total active cases of in India have increased to 46,389, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2022 9:39 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,06,13,782 samples have been tested up to September 14 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate on September 15 was recorded 2.04 per cent

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,422 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 15), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,41,840.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,389, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,749.

Active cases:

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,250. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 15 was recorded 2.04 per cent. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19 deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight: World Health Organization

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,06,13,782 samples have been tested up to September 14 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,692 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 142 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the city health department. The national capital recorded no death due to the viral disease for the second consecutive day.

The new cases were detected from the 10,986 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,089. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10495 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 304 21  2322671 70  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 40 66455 296  
4 Assam 2834   734309   8034  
5 Bihar 498 54  836949 120  12299  
6 Chandigarh 107 97807 17  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 688 39  1160338 128  14121  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578   4  
9 Delhi 575 16  1974960 158  26494  
10 Goa* 519 19  252807 88  3965
11 Gujarat 1256 1260518 190  11025
12 Haryana 505 34  1042808 119  10694  
13 Himachal Pradesh 322 307284 73  4206  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 297 29  473760 64  4784  
15 Jharkhand 127   436716 18  5330  
16 Karnataka 3624 140  4015812 625  40268
17 Kerala*** 12823 1150  6693423 1378  70949
18 Ladakh 36 29030 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 205 13  1042982 38  10770  
21 Maharashtra 5429 84  7959133 963  148295
22 Manipur 28 137597 2148  
23 Meghalaya 60 94907 14  1620  
24 Mizoram 290 236922 54  722  
25 Nagaland 7 35150 781
26 Odisha 1452 15  1320216 275  9185  
27 Puducherry 331 10  171217 67  1970
28 Punjab** 392 37  763170 86  17908
29 Rajasthan 1388 83  1300616 116  9629  
30 Sikkim 69 43400 18  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4785 26  3532109 444  38039
32 Telangana 808 36  831378 152  4111  
33 Tripura 11 106800 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1093 440063 61  7745
35 Uttar Pradesh 938 61  2100581 182  23615  
36 West Bengal 1951 66  2086516 208  21485
Total# 46389 640  43941840 5748  528250 14 
*Kerala: Additionally, 20 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

