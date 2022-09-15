COVID-19: India reports 6,422 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,389

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

According to ICMR, 89,06,13,782 samples have been tested up to September 14 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 6,422 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (September 15), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,41,840.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,389, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 45,749.

Active cases:

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,250. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 15 was recorded 2.04 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,06,13,782 samples have been tested up to September 14 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,692 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 142 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the city health department. The national capital recorded no death due to the viral disease for the second consecutive day.

The new cases were detected from the 10,986 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,089. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 2 10495 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 304 21 2322671 70 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 40 1 66455 8 296 4 Assam 2834 734309 8034 5 Bihar 498 54 836949 120 12299 6 Chandigarh 107 3 97807 17 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 688 39 1160338 128 14121 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 1 11578 4 9 Delhi 575 16 1974960 158 26494 10 Goa* 519 19 252807 88 3965 1 11 Gujarat 1256 3 1260518 190 11025 1 12 Haryana 505 34 1042808 119 10694 13 Himachal Pradesh 322 6 307284 73 4206 14 Jammu and Kashmir 297 29 473760 64 4784 15 Jharkhand 127 436716 18 5330 16 Karnataka 3624 140 4015812 625 40268 1 17 Kerala*** 12823 1150 6693423 1378 70949 1 18 Ladakh 36 4 29030 6 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 205 13 1042982 38 10770 21 Maharashtra 5429 84 7959133 963 148295 2 22 Manipur 28 3 137597 2 2148 23 Meghalaya 60 6 94907 14 1620 24 Mizoram 290 2 236922 54 722 25 Nagaland 7 1 35150 1 781 1 26 Odisha 1452 15 1320216 275 9185 27 Puducherry 331 10 171217 67 1970 1 28 Punjab** 392 37 763170 86 17908 2 29 Rajasthan 1388 83 1300616 116 9629 30 Sikkim 69 2 43400 18 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4785 26 3532109 444 38039 1 32 Telangana 808 36 831378 152 4111 33 Tripura 11 2 106800 2 938 34 Uttarakhand 1093 4 440063 61 7745 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 938 61 2100581 182 23615 36 West Bengal 1951 66 2086516 208 21485 1 Total# 46389 640 43941840 5748 528250 14 *Kerala: Additionally, 20 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

