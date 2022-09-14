COVID-19: India reports 5,108 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 45,749

Highlights
- A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,108 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,36,092.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,749, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 46,347.
Active cases:
A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 14 was recorded 1.44 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,55,231 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi saw a massive hike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it registered 118 fresh infections. The national capital had logged 63 cases while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent on the previous day.
The city health department said that Delhi's death toll has remained the same as it has not recorded any fresh deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Although the tally of cases has climbed to 20,01,887 with the registration of new cases.
According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied. There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.
On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|1
|10492
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|325
|2
|2322601
|60
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|8
|66447
|13
|296
|4
|Assam
|2834
|1
|734309
|129
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|552
|3
|836829
|97
|12299
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|110
|2
|97790
|21
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|727
|16
|1160210
|86
|14121
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11578
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|591
|28
|1974802
|146
|26494
|10
|Goa*
|538
|21
|252719
|97
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1259
|32
|1260328
|216
|11024
|3
|12
|Haryana
|539
|29
|1042689
|113
|10694
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|328
|30
|307211
|69
|4206
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|326
|26
|473696
|73
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|127
|3
|436698
|17
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3764
|181
|4015187
|522
|40267
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|11673
|477
|6692045
|1161
|70928
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|40
|3
|29024
|4
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|218
|17
|1042944
|39
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|5513
|349
|7958170
|1075
|148293
|4
|22
|Manipur
|25
|2
|137595
|2
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|66
|94893
|11
|1620
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|292
|29
|236868
|65
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|6
|1
|35149
|1
|780
|26
|Odisha
|1467
|194
|1319941
|353
|9185
|27
|Puducherry
|341
|6
|171150
|76
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|429
|43
|763084
|87
|17906
|29
|Rajasthan
|1305
|53
|1300500
|56
|9629
|30
|Sikkim
|67
|7
|43382
|17
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4811
|28
|3531665
|449
|38038
|32
|Telangana
|844
|12
|831226
|141
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|13
|106798
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1097
|56
|440002
|85
|7743
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|999
|87
|2100399
|174
|23615
|36
|West Bengal
|1885
|13
|2086308
|215
|21484
|1
|Total#
|45749
|598
|43936092
|5675
|528216
|19
|*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.