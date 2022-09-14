COVID-19: India reports 5,108 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 45,749

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,108 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,36,092.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,749, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 46,347.

Active cases:

A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 14 was recorded 1.44 per cent.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Parliamentary panel recommends audit of deaths due to 'oxygen shortage'

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,55,231 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi saw a massive hike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it registered 118 fresh infections. The national capital had logged 63 cases while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent on the previous day.

The city health department said that Delhi's death toll has remained the same as it has not recorded any fresh deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Although the tally of cases has climbed to 20,01,887 with the registration of new cases.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied. There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 1 10492 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 325 2 2322601 60 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 41 8 66447 13 296 4 Assam 2834 1 734309 129 8034 5 Bihar 552 3 836829 97 12299 2 6 Chandigarh 110 2 97790 21 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 727 16 1160210 86 14121 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11578 2 4 9 Delhi 591 28 1974802 146 26494 10 Goa* 538 21 252719 97 3964 11 Gujarat 1259 32 1260328 216 11024 3 12 Haryana 539 29 1042689 113 10694 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 328 30 307211 69 4206 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 326 26 473696 73 4784 15 Jharkhand 127 3 436698 17 5330 16 Karnataka 3764 181 4015187 522 40267 3 17 Kerala*** 11673 477 6692045 1161 70928 1 18 Ladakh 40 3 29024 4 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 218 17 1042944 39 10770 21 Maharashtra 5513 349 7958170 1075 148293 4 22 Manipur 25 2 137595 2 2148 23 Meghalaya 66 94893 11 1620 1 24 Mizoram 292 29 236868 65 722 25 Nagaland 6 1 35149 1 780 26 Odisha 1467 194 1319941 353 9185 27 Puducherry 341 6 171150 76 1969 28 Punjab** 429 43 763084 87 17906 29 Rajasthan 1305 53 1300500 56 9629 30 Sikkim 67 7 43382 17 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4811 28 3531665 449 38038 32 Telangana 844 12 831226 141 4111 33 Tripura 13 106798 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1097 56 440002 85 7743 35 Uttar Pradesh 999 87 2100399 174 23615 36 West Bengal 1885 13 2086308 215 21484 1 Total# 45749 598 43936092 5675 528216 19 *Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News