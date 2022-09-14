Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 5,108 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 45,749

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 45,749, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2022 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,108 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,36,092.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 45,749, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 46,347.

Active cases:

A decrease of 598 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,216. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 14 was recorded 1.44 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,02,99,090 samples have been tested up to September 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,55,231 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi saw a massive hike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it registered 118 fresh infections. The national capital had logged 63 cases while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent on the previous day. 

The city health department said that Delhi's death toll has remained the same as it has not recorded any fresh deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Although the tally of cases has climbed to 20,01,887 with the registration of new cases. 

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied. There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 10492 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 325 2322601 60  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 41 66447 13  296  
4 Assam 2834 734309 129  8034  
5 Bihar 552 836829 97  12299
6 Chandigarh 110 97790 21  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 727 16  1160210 86  14121
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11578 4  
9 Delhi 591 28  1974802 146  26494  
10 Goa* 538 21  252719 97  3964  
11 Gujarat 1259 32  1260328 216  11024
12 Haryana 539 29  1042689 113  10694
13 Himachal Pradesh 328 30  307211 69  4206
14 Jammu and Kashmir 326 26  473696 73  4784  
15 Jharkhand 127 436698 17  5330  
16 Karnataka 3764 181  4015187 522  40267
17 Kerala*** 11673 477  6692045 1161  70928
18 Ladakh 40 29024 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 218 17  1042944 39  10770  
21 Maharashtra 5513 349  7958170 1075  148293
22 Manipur 25 137595 2148  
23 Meghalaya 66   94893 11  1620
24 Mizoram 292 29  236868 65  722  
25 Nagaland 6 35149 780  
26 Odisha 1467 194  1319941 353  9185  
27 Puducherry 341 171150 76  1969  
28 Punjab** 429 43  763084 87  17906  
29 Rajasthan 1305 53  1300500 56  9629  
30 Sikkim 67 43382 17  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4811 28  3531665 449  38038  
32 Telangana 844 12  831226 141  4111  
33 Tripura 13   106798 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1097 56  440002 85  7743  
35 Uttar Pradesh 999 87  2100399 174  23615  
36 West Bengal 1885 13  2086308 215  21484
Total# 45749 598  43936092 5675  528216 19 
*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

