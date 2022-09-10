Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 5,554 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 48,850

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 48,850, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2022 9:58 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,554 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 10), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,13,294.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 48,850, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 49,636.

Active cases:

A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent. 

ALSO READ: How long will COVID-19 be around? Scientists' answer may not be exactly what you'd like to hear

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,90,87,642 samples have been tested up to September 9 for COVID-19. Of these 3,76,855 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent while four more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 11,567 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,432 and the death toll reached 26,491, it said.

On Thursday, the city logged 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 788. As many as 585 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 95 are occupied.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10483 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 475 14  2322258 46  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 53 66408 296  
4 Assam 2811 734033 64  8033  
5 Bihar 620 48  836273 134  12297  
6 Chandigarh 141 29  97675 38  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 750 15  1159713 118  14116  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11573 4  
9 Delhi 860 76  1973962 255  26487
10 Goa* 610 69  252284 42  3964  
11 Gujarat 1364 11  1259401 184  11018
12 Haryana 730 55  1042012 194  10690  
13 Himachal Pradesh 419 64  306911 125  4203
14 Jammu and Kashmir 642 50  473136 116  4784
15 Jharkhand 117 436634 22  5330  
16 Karnataka 4330 396  4012333 884  40256
17 Kerala*** 10803 144  6685335 1472  70898  
18 Ladakh 38 28997 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 259 1042749 47  10770  
21 Maharashtra 7082 39  7953080 1031  148280
22 Manipur 37 13  137567 17  2148  
23 Meghalaya 76   94840 12  1619  
24 Mizoram 377 236552 59  722  
25 Nagaland 10 35140 780
26 Odisha 1490 20  1318798 248  9184
27 Puducherry 295 28  170938 21  1969  
28 Punjab** 559 36  762711 114  17905  
29 Rajasthan 1705 50  1299292 301  9628  
30 Sikkim 93 43293 16  493  
31 Tamil Nadu 4924 21  3529404 463  38038  
32 Telangana 982 29  830526 159  4111  
33 Tripura 6   106794   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1205 10  439777 57  7742  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1249 112  2099512 279  23613  
36 West Bengal 1928 25  2085215 229  21480
Total# 49636 706  43906972 6768  528121 18 
*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

