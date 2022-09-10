COVID-19: India reports 5,554 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 48,850

Highlights
- A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,554 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 10), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,13,294.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 48,850, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 49,636.
Active cases:
A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,90,87,642 samples have been tested up to September 9 for COVID-19. Of these 3,76,855 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent while four more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 11,567 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,432 and the death toll reached 26,491, it said.
On Thursday, the city logged 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 788. As many as 585 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 95 are occupied.
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|1
|10483
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|475
|14
|2322258
|46
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|53
|4
|66408
|5
|296
|4
|Assam
|2811
|9
|734033
|64
|8033
|5
|Bihar
|620
|48
|836273
|134
|12297
|6
|Chandigarh
|141
|29
|97675
|38
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|750
|15
|1159713
|118
|14116
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|1
|11573
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|860
|76
|1973962
|255
|26487
|3
|10
|Goa*
|610
|69
|252284
|42
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1364
|11
|1259401
|184
|11018
|1
|12
|Haryana
|730
|55
|1042012
|194
|10690
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|419
|64
|306911
|125
|4203
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|642
|50
|473136
|116
|4784
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|117
|9
|436634
|22
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|4330
|396
|4012333
|884
|40256
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|10803
|144
|6685335
|1472
|70898
|18
|Ladakh
|38
|4
|28997
|9
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|9
|1042749
|47
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|7082
|39
|7953080
|1031
|148280
|6
|22
|Manipur
|37
|13
|137567
|17
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|76
|94840
|12
|1619
|24
|Mizoram
|377
|9
|236552
|59
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|5
|35140
|4
|780
|1
|26
|Odisha
|1490
|20
|1318798
|248
|9184
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|295
|28
|170938
|21
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|559
|36
|762711
|114
|17905
|29
|Rajasthan
|1705
|50
|1299292
|301
|9628
|30
|Sikkim
|93
|3
|43293
|16
|493
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4924
|21
|3529404
|463
|38038
|32
|Telangana
|982
|29
|830526
|159
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|6
|106794
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1205
|10
|439777
|57
|7742
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1249
|112
|2099512
|279
|23613
|36
|West Bengal
|1928
|25
|2085215
|229
|21480
|1
|Total#
|49636
|706
|43906972
|6768
|528121
|18
|*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.