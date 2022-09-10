COVID-19: India reports 5,554 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 48,850

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,554 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 10), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,13,294.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 48,850, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 49,636.

Active cases:

A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 10 was recorded 1.47 per cent.

ALSO READ: How long will COVID-19 be around? Scientists' answer may not be exactly what you'd like to hear

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,90,87,642 samples have been tested up to September 9 for COVID-19. Of these 3,76,855 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent while four more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 11,567 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,432 and the death toll reached 26,491, it said.

On Thursday, the city logged 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 788. As many as 585 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 95 are occupied.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 1 10483 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 475 14 2322258 46 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 53 4 66408 5 296 4 Assam 2811 9 734033 64 8033 5 Bihar 620 48 836273 134 12297 6 Chandigarh 141 29 97675 38 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 750 15 1159713 118 14116 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 1 11573 1 4 9 Delhi 860 76 1973962 255 26487 3 10 Goa* 610 69 252284 42 3964 11 Gujarat 1364 11 1259401 184 11018 1 12 Haryana 730 55 1042012 194 10690 13 Himachal Pradesh 419 64 306911 125 4203 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 642 50 473136 116 4784 1 15 Jharkhand 117 9 436634 22 5330 16 Karnataka 4330 396 4012333 884 40256 3 17 Kerala*** 10803 144 6685335 1472 70898 18 Ladakh 38 4 28997 9 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 259 9 1042749 47 10770 21 Maharashtra 7082 39 7953080 1031 148280 6 22 Manipur 37 13 137567 17 2148 23 Meghalaya 76 94840 12 1619 24 Mizoram 377 9 236552 59 722 25 Nagaland 10 5 35140 4 780 1 26 Odisha 1490 20 1318798 248 9184 1 27 Puducherry 295 28 170938 21 1969 28 Punjab** 559 36 762711 114 17905 29 Rajasthan 1705 50 1299292 301 9628 30 Sikkim 93 3 43293 16 493 31 Tamil Nadu 4924 21 3529404 463 38038 32 Telangana 982 29 830526 159 4111 33 Tripura 6 106794 938 34 Uttarakhand 1205 10 439777 57 7742 35 Uttar Pradesh 1249 112 2099512 279 23613 36 West Bengal 1928 25 2085215 229 21480 1 Total# 49636 706 43906972 6768 528121 18 *Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News