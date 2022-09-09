COVID-19: India reports 6,093 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 49,636

Highlights
- A decrease of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 9), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,06,972.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 49,636, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,342.
Active cases:
A decrease of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19. Of these 3,16,504 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Thursday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases came out of 13,309 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,309 and the death toll climbed to 26,487, it said.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 177 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two fatalities. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|1
|10481
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|461
|37
|2322212
|117
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|49
|1
|66403
|9
|296
|4
|Assam
|2802
|17
|733969
|65
|8033
|5
|Bihar
|668
|6
|836139
|124
|12297
|6
|Chandigarh
|170
|13
|97637
|30
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|765
|43
|1159595
|78
|14116
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|1
|11572
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|936
|85
|1973707
|260
|26484
|2
|10
|Goa*
|541
|24
|252242
|64
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1353
|13
|1259217
|182
|11017
|12
|Haryana
|785
|30
|1041818
|152
|10690
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|483
|38
|306786
|96
|4202
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|692
|41
|473020
|121
|4783
|15
|Jharkhand
|126
|6
|436612
|14
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|4726
|153
|4011449
|451
|40253
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|10659
|510
|6683863
|1163
|70885
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|1
|28988
|5
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|268
|15
|1042702
|50
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|7043
|658
|7952049
|1747
|148274
|5
|22
|Manipur
|50
|4
|137550
|8
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|76
|4
|94828
|15
|1619
|24
|Mizoram
|368
|18
|236493
|67
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|15
|5
|35136
|5
|779
|26
|Odisha
|1470
|128
|1318550
|199
|9183
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|267
|16
|170917
|43
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|595
|44
|762597
|150
|17905
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1755
|34
|1298991
|227
|9628
|30
|Sikkim
|90
|43277
|25
|493
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4945
|15
|3528941
|459
|38038
|1
|32
|Telangana
|1011
|7
|830367
|145
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|6
|4
|106794
|7
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1215
|11
|439720
|63
|7742
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1361
|63
|2099233
|229
|23613
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|1953
|12
|2084986
|240
|21479
|2
|Total#
|50342
|252
|43900204
|6614
|528090
|19
|*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.