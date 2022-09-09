COVID-19: India reports 6,093 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 49,636

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

According to ICMR, 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 6,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 9), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,06,972.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 49,636, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,342.

Active cases:

A decrease of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19. Of these 3,16,504 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Thursday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases came out of 13,309 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,309 and the death toll climbed to 26,487, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 177 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two fatalities. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 10481 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 461 37 2322212 117 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 1 66403 9 296 4 Assam 2802 17 733969 65 8033 5 Bihar 668 6 836139 124 12297 6 Chandigarh 170 13 97637 30 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 765 43 1159595 78 14116 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 1 11572 1 4 9 Delhi 936 85 1973707 260 26484 2 10 Goa* 541 24 252242 64 3964 11 Gujarat 1353 13 1259217 182 11017 12 Haryana 785 30 1041818 152 10690 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 483 38 306786 96 4202 14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 41 473020 121 4783 15 Jharkhand 126 6 436612 14 5330 16 Karnataka 4726 153 4011449 451 40253 2 17 Kerala*** 10659 510 6683863 1163 70885 18 Ladakh 42 1 28988 5 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 268 15 1042702 50 10770 21 Maharashtra 7043 658 7952049 1747 148274 5 22 Manipur 50 4 137550 8 2148 23 Meghalaya 76 4 94828 15 1619 24 Mizoram 368 18 236493 67 722 25 Nagaland 15 5 35136 5 779 26 Odisha 1470 128 1318550 199 9183 1 27 Puducherry 267 16 170917 43 1969 28 Punjab** 595 44 762597 150 17905 1 29 Rajasthan 1755 34 1298991 227 9628 30 Sikkim 90 43277 25 493 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4945 15 3528941 459 38038 1 32 Telangana 1011 7 830367 145 4111 33 Tripura 6 4 106794 7 938 34 Uttarakhand 1215 11 439720 63 7742 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1361 63 2099233 229 23613 2 36 West Bengal 1953 12 2084986 240 21479 2 Total# 50342 252 43900204 6614 528090 19 *Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

