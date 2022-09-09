Friday, September 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 6,093 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 49,636

COVID-19: India reports 6,093 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 49,636

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 49,636, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2022 9:23 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 9), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,06,972.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 49,636, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 50,342.

Active cases:

A decrease of 706 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

ALSO READ: How long will COVID-19 be around? Scientists' answer may not be exactly what you'd like to hear

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,121. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,87,10,787 samples have been tested up to September 8 for COVID-19. Of these 3,16,504 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Thursday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases came out of 13,309 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,309 and the death toll climbed to 26,487, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 177 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two fatalities. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Spain to start administering 4th dose of vaccine

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 10481 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 461 37  2322212 117  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 66403 296  
4 Assam 2802 17  733969 65  8033  
5 Bihar 668 836139 124  12297  
6 Chandigarh 170 13  97637 30  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 765 43  1159595 78  14116  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 11572 4  
9 Delhi 936 85  1973707 260  26484
10 Goa* 541 24  252242 64  3964  
11 Gujarat 1353 13  1259217 182  11017  
12 Haryana 785 30  1041818 152  10690
13 Himachal Pradesh 483 38  306786 96  4202  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 41  473020 121  4783  
15 Jharkhand 126 436612 14  5330  
16 Karnataka 4726 153  4011449 451  40253
17 Kerala*** 10659 510  6683863 1163  70885  
18 Ladakh 42 28988 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 268 15  1042702 50  10770  
21 Maharashtra 7043 658  7952049 1747  148274
22 Manipur 50 137550 2148  
23 Meghalaya 76 94828 15  1619  
24 Mizoram 368 18  236493 67  722  
25 Nagaland 15 35136 779  
26 Odisha 1470 128  1318550 199  9183
27 Puducherry 267 16  170917 43  1969  
28 Punjab** 595 44  762597 150  17905
29 Rajasthan 1755 34  1298991 227  9628  
30 Sikkim 90   43277 25  493
31 Tamil Nadu 4945 15  3528941 459  38038
32 Telangana 1011 830367 145  4111  
33 Tripura 6 106794 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1215 11  439720 63  7742
35 Uttar Pradesh 1361 63  2099233 229  23613
36 West Bengal 1953 12  2084986 240  21479
Total# 50342 252  43900204 6614  528090 19 
*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News