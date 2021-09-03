Over 67.75 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 67.75 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, more than 51.88 lakh (51,88,894) doses were administered on Friday.

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 people in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

ALSO READ: Six districts in Kerala facing severe shortage of Covishield vaccines; only 1.4 lakh doses left

ALSO READ: Over half of adult population in India has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Govt

Latest India News