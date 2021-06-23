Covid vaccine for children likely by September-October: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It is being expected that third wave of coronavirus will not hit the kids

Hoping that by October India will have its own vaccine for children, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said that it has been found that kids usually have mild symptoms of coronavirus but stressed that all should be vaccinated.

“One is hopeful that trial will be completed early & possibly with follow up of about 2-3 months we shall have data by September. Hopefully, by that time, approvals will be there so that by September-October we'll have vaccines from our country which we can give to children,” Guleria said.

“Already Pfizer has got FDA approval for children and that has also got permission to come to our country. Bharat Biotech & other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace as parents have come forward with their children for the trials,” he added.

On being asked that when is it expected to get vaccines for children, Gulleria said, “Children usually have mild disease but we need to develop vaccines for children because if we have to control this pandemic everyone should be vaccinated.”

Talking about Pfizer, one of the Covid-19 vaccine major, the Director said, “Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and they are very close to reaching an agreement with the government. Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in our country.”

Suggesting strongly that the now it is high time that schools should reopen, Guleria said, “I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes, they are suffering.”

