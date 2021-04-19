Centre allows 'vaccine for all', those above 18 to get Covid shots from May 1

Image Source : PTI Those above 18 eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1: Centre

In a significant step, the Central government on Monday announced that people above 18 years of age will be eligible to get coronavirus vaccine from May 1. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation

PM Modi said that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time.

"India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," he added.

Major points of the third phase of 'liberalised and accelerated' Covid-19 vaccination:

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19.

Vaccine manufacturers incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

Vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.

Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years.

